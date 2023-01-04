ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Bluffs, MA

Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Cozy and Eclectic Cottage in P-town

This Cape Cod home has a long, storied history: communal sailor hearth, rumored Underground Railroad stop, and Norman Mailer haunt. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $2,950,000. Size: 2,121 square feet. Bedrooms: 5. Bathrooms: 3 full. This antique...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Mall Kicks Out Viral TikTok Traffic Cone Saxophone Player

A famous TikToker's SouthCoast visit ended with mall security and local police involved. Viral saxophone player Wenzl McGowen was spotted at Dartmouth Mall Jan. 6 with his infamous traffic cone saxophone. The tenor/baritone saxman travels everywhere, with his 821,000 TikTok followers watching every step and wondering where he'll pop up next.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Antelope Valley Press

Nate Thayer, reporter who interviewed Pol Pot, dies

Nate Thayer, a fearless reporter who survived several brushes with death over decades covering conflict in Southeast Asia and was the last western journalist to interview Pol Pot, the leader of the murderous Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia, has died. Thayer was found dead at his Falmouth, Mass., home, on...
FALMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Woman Receives a Package With Odd Drawing On It

Dartmouth resident Nikki Talbot received a package from Crate & Barrel this week and quickly noticed something strange about the box. She took to social media to see if this happened to others. "Anyone else's packages come with a Homer Simpson drawing?" she asked on her Instagram story. As innocent...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

West Tisbury considers new Facebook policy

West Tisbury town departments will be receiving copies of a draft Facebook policy for review, which would affect any posts or pages run by members of town government. An initial copy of the policy is available on the town website and an updated version will be made. During the previous...
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

‘It almost feels spiteful’

On Tuesday, the Edgartown select board heard from concerned town officials regarding how to proceed with the next phase of a beach nourishment project following the Trustees of Reservations’ (TTOR) decision to relinquish stewardship of — and funding for — Norton Point. Norton Point, a barrier beach...
EDGARTOWN, MA
MassLive.com

Husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe pleaded guilty to art fraud

The husband of a missing Cohasset woman who was last seen at her home on New Year’s Day pleaded guilty to selling fake copies of Andy Warhol paintings on eBay in April 2021. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, according to the Cohasset Police Department. She was reported missing by her husband along with her employer.
COHASSET, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Coyote spotted in Aquinnah

A warning to Aquinnah residents of an unconfirmed coyote sighting in the Attaquin Way area was issued by the town on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that Aquinnah town administrator Jeffrey Madison confirmed with The Times on Wednesday, Jan. 4: “we did have a coyote in Aquinnah.”. “Our police and animal...
AQUINNAH, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells for $1.5 million in East Sandwich

Christopher Lance Brady and Aylin Tekes Brady acquired the property at 31 Long Hill Drive, East Sandwich, from Nt Wahl on Dec. 15, 2022, for $1,475,000 which represents a price per square foot of $411. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
SANDWICH, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Hole In One Under New Ownership

EASTHAM – Ken Taber had a good career in the software industry when he and his wife, Erica, decided to pack up and move with their son to Eastham. They moved to the Cape to work at Hole In One, the Eastham and Orleans locations which were at the time owned by Erica's father. But they stopped short of fully committing to the relocation, opting to keep their house in South Windsor, Conn.
EASTHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family home sells for $1.2 million in Yarmouth Port

Michael Dubinsky and Susan Olney Dubinsky bought the property at 15 Elmcroft Way, Yarmouth Port, from Frederick G Schlipp and Carolyn J Pickman on Dec. 16, 2022, for $1,237,000 which represents a price per square foot of $515. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
YARMOUTH, MA
Boston

What to know about the snow in Friday’s forecast

The Boston to Providence corridor will likely see mostly rain with perhaps a brief period of wet snow. Rain and wet snow are in the forecast for Massachusetts on Friday. The National Weather Service is predicting that the fast-moving weather pattern will result in mainly wet snow for areas northwest of the Boston to Providence corridor, particularly in higher terrain spots like the Worcester Hills and the Berkshires, which could see between 2 and 5 inches.
BOSTON, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Residents Given More Time To Replace Fuel Tanks

ORLEANS – Those property owners who still need to replace their above-ground fuel storage tanks now have until March 1 to do so, otherwise they will face daily fines. The daily fines of $250 were due to kick in this month. But the board of health on Dec. 15 voted to push back the date in which the health department will begin issuing fines until March 1 in an effort to give both staff in the fire and health departments and property owners time to bring everyone into compliance.
fallriverreporter.com

Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man

Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA

