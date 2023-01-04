Read full article on original website
kingstonthisweek.com
RESTAURANT REVIEW: @Zaffran and Marigold Unique Flavours both great options for Indian food in Pembroke
I enjoy many types of ethnic foods but in particular I’ve always enjoyed Indian cuisine. Therefore, I was pleased to see the arrival of Indian restaurants in Pembroke. The first one was @Zaffran downtown on Prince Street and now there is also Marigold Unique Flavours on Nelson Street. Story...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Cozy and Eclectic Cottage in P-town
This Cape Cod home has a long, storied history: communal sailor hearth, rumored Underground Railroad stop, and Norman Mailer haunt. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $2,950,000. Size: 2,121 square feet. Bedrooms: 5. Bathrooms: 3 full. This antique...
Mirasol’s Café Is Coming to Fairhaven & Loyal Customers Have a Few Requests
On Thursday, Mirasol's made the official announcement about its next location coming to Fairhaven. The promise of a new coffee spot in town created a lot of buzz online, but one common theme emerged:. Customers have some requests. Back in October, I got the chance to chat with Luis M....
Dartmouth Mall Kicks Out Viral TikTok Traffic Cone Saxophone Player
A famous TikToker's SouthCoast visit ended with mall security and local police involved. Viral saxophone player Wenzl McGowen was spotted at Dartmouth Mall Jan. 6 with his infamous traffic cone saxophone. The tenor/baritone saxman travels everywhere, with his 821,000 TikTok followers watching every step and wondering where he'll pop up next.
Antelope Valley Press
Nate Thayer, reporter who interviewed Pol Pot, dies
Nate Thayer, a fearless reporter who survived several brushes with death over decades covering conflict in Southeast Asia and was the last western journalist to interview Pol Pot, the leader of the murderous Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia, has died. Thayer was found dead at his Falmouth, Mass., home, on...
Dartmouth Woman Receives a Package With Odd Drawing On It
Dartmouth resident Nikki Talbot received a package from Crate & Barrel this week and quickly noticed something strange about the box. She took to social media to see if this happened to others. "Anyone else's packages come with a Homer Simpson drawing?" she asked on her Instagram story. As innocent...
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury considers new Facebook policy
West Tisbury town departments will be receiving copies of a draft Facebook policy for review, which would affect any posts or pages run by members of town government. An initial copy of the policy is available on the town website and an updated version will be made. During the previous...
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘It almost feels spiteful’
On Tuesday, the Edgartown select board heard from concerned town officials regarding how to proceed with the next phase of a beach nourishment project following the Trustees of Reservations’ (TTOR) decision to relinquish stewardship of — and funding for — Norton Point. Norton Point, a barrier beach...
Husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe pleaded guilty to art fraud
The husband of a missing Cohasset woman who was last seen at her home on New Year’s Day pleaded guilty to selling fake copies of Andy Warhol paintings on eBay in April 2021. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, according to the Cohasset Police Department. She was reported missing by her husband along with her employer.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Coyote spotted in Aquinnah
A warning to Aquinnah residents of an unconfirmed coyote sighting in the Attaquin Way area was issued by the town on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that Aquinnah town administrator Jeffrey Madison confirmed with The Times on Wednesday, Jan. 4: “we did have a coyote in Aquinnah.”. “Our police and animal...
Detached house sells for $1.5 million in East Sandwich
Christopher Lance Brady and Aylin Tekes Brady acquired the property at 31 Long Hill Drive, East Sandwich, from Nt Wahl on Dec. 15, 2022, for $1,475,000 which represents a price per square foot of $411. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Hole In One Under New Ownership
EASTHAM – Ken Taber had a good career in the software industry when he and his wife, Erica, decided to pack up and move with their son to Eastham. They moved to the Cape to work at Hole In One, the Eastham and Orleans locations which were at the time owned by Erica's father. But they stopped short of fully committing to the relocation, opting to keep their house in South Windsor, Conn.
‘Gut-wrenching’: Cohasset mother of three’s disappearance surrounded in mystery
Cohasset – Cohasset Police are working around the clock to find answers in the mysterious disappearance of a mother of three. Police said 39-year-old Ana Walshe spent New Year’s Eve with her husband and three kids at their Cohasset home. Cohasset’s Police Chief told Boston 25 News that...
Single-family home sells for $1.2 million in Yarmouth Port
Michael Dubinsky and Susan Olney Dubinsky bought the property at 15 Elmcroft Way, Yarmouth Port, from Frederick G Schlipp and Carolyn J Pickman on Dec. 16, 2022, for $1,237,000 which represents a price per square foot of $515. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
51-year-old Weymouth man drives onto MBTA commuter rail tracks
BRAINTREE, Mass — A 51-year-old Weymouth man drove onto the MBTA commuter rail tracks. According to Transit Police, around 5 p.m,., they received a call that a man has driven onto the MBTA commuter rail tracks. The man said he missed his turned and ended up on the MBTA...
Gas stoves recalled due to carbon monoxide poisoning risk
The CPSC said the ZLINE 30-inch and 36-inch RG gas ranges pose a serious risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
What to know about the snow in Friday’s forecast
The Boston to Providence corridor will likely see mostly rain with perhaps a brief period of wet snow. Rain and wet snow are in the forecast for Massachusetts on Friday. The National Weather Service is predicting that the fast-moving weather pattern will result in mainly wet snow for areas northwest of the Boston to Providence corridor, particularly in higher terrain spots like the Worcester Hills and the Berkshires, which could see between 2 and 5 inches.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Residents Given More Time To Replace Fuel Tanks
ORLEANS – Those property owners who still need to replace their above-ground fuel storage tanks now have until March 1 to do so, otherwise they will face daily fines. The daily fines of $250 were due to kick in this month. But the board of health on Dec. 15 voted to push back the date in which the health department will begin issuing fines until March 1 in an effort to give both staff in the fire and health departments and property owners time to bring everyone into compliance.
Winter weather advisory issued for most of Massachusetts through Friday evening
BOSTON — Most of Massachusetts is under a winter weather advisory due to a weather system that could bring up to four inches of snow to some areas. The advisory is in effect for parts of Middlesex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester, Essex, and Norfolk counties until 7 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
fallriverreporter.com
Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man
Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
