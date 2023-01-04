ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donna, TX

PD: Donna city commissioner arrested in Weslaco for DWI

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xPQW_0k3VNFV200

WESLACO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The commissioner for the City of Donna was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated in Weslaco.

David Moreno, 54, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, Weslaco police told ValleyCentral.

Police: Man wearing sheriff shirt interrupted traffic stop

At 2:07 a.m. Wednesday, a Weslaco police officer was patrolling areas near S. Texas Boulevard and conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Silver Hyundia Azera. The vehicle was observed to be travelling 50 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Moreno, who displayed signs of intoxication, including red blood-shot eyes, slurred speed and a strong odor of alcohol from both his person and vehicle, police said.

Moreno was unable to maintain balance or follow directions during a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest, police said.

PD: Trio arrested in Brownsville ‘responsible for thefts’ across Valley

Moreno was arraigned on DWI charges at the Weslaco Municipal Court and was issued a $5,000 p/r bond, police said.

Moreno also serves as director of Career and Technical Education at the Donna Independent School District, according to the district’s website.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 8

Raymond Aguirre
3d ago

nothing new to the city of Donna. we need model citizens in political positions. not drunk clowns running our city

Reply
6
Paul Anzaldua Sr.
3d ago

The city of Donna is located in the Rio Grande Valley. As early as the 1930s, Doona has called itself the “Heart of the Valley.” A longer motto/slogan is: “The City with a Heart in the Heart of the Rio Grande Valley.”, this is one of the dirtiest City’s in the valley, business have moved out, now it’s the Queen of flea markets…

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man violated court orders; narcotics later found in his residence

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who violated court orders was arrested and then faced additional charges following a search of his home Thursday, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said. Antonio Quezada, 30, was arrested Thursday on charges of violation of certain court orders, possession of controlled substance PG1, possession of marijuana, and manufacture/delivery of controlled […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Driver arrested for making doughnuts that turned into pursuit

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a man making doughnuts on the road and refused to stop, deputies said. Jonathan Ismael Chavez, 21, was taken into custody Dec. 31 on charges of evading arrest with motor vehicle, reckless driving and resisting arrest/transport, sheriff’s office said. During a call for service, […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Brownsville police: 13 suspects arrested in connection with string of car thefts

A total of 13 people were arrested in the span of five months as part of an investigation into an auto theft ring, according to the Brownsville Police Department. The arrests began September 2022 when three individuals – Jacob Guevara Martinez, Marco Antonio Salas and Rogelio Rivera — were arrested after stealing vehicles from Sunrise Mall and attempted to cross into Mexico in the stolen vehicles, according to a news release.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Investigation details sophistication of alleged auto theft ring

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Texas Auto Theft Task Force continues to make arrests through investigations that started in 2022 into an alleged auto theft ring that has stolen vehicles across the Rio Grande Valley, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Through the investigations, police say, investigators have linked the group based on the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen police: Man wanted for indecent assault

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department asked for the public’s help Friday to locate a man who police allege was involved in a indecent assault reported Wednesday. Gustavo Garcia Rios, 63, is wanted on a warrant of arrest that was issued out of the McAllen Municipal Court, police said. The warrant stems from […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Man charged in string of vehicle burglaries in Weslaco

A 20-year-old man was charged Saturday after a string of vehicle burglaries occurred last month, according to the Weslaco Police Department. Nathan Andrew Delgado remains in custody in connection with the burglaries, according to Weslaco police spokesman investigator Miguel Martinez. The investigation began after several vehicles were burgled on Wednesday,...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Homeowner pins down alleged burglar until deputies arrive

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly burglarized a home and was pinned down by a property owner who returned home, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Elias Garcia, 26, was arrested Thursday on charges of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Willacy County authorities searching for man suspected of robbery

WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of a robbery. Mario Martinez, 33, of Raymondville, is wanted on suspicion of robbery, a second-degree felony, according to police. Deputies described Martinez as a 180-pound, 5-foot 8-inch man with black hair and brown […]
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Man claims self-defense in Weslaco stabbing, police say

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco man faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly punctured another man’s lung, police say. Santos Rivera was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Christmas, Dec. 25, 2022, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral that states Rivera had allegedly […]
WESLACO, TX
sbnewspaper.com

District Court bailiff arrested

On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at about 6 p.m., Cameron County Sheriff’s Investigators were informed of a video posted on Facebook in which an off-duty Cameron County District Court Bailiff, identified as Armando Lozano, can allegedly be seen discharging a firearm in the direction of several habitations. According to...
ValleyCentral

Police say 20-year-old behind string of auto thefts, including stolen gun

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A string of vehicle burglaries and the theft of a handgun have lead to the arrest of a 20-year-old man in Weslaco, police say. Nathan Andrew Delgado, 20, was arrested Thursday and arraigned Saturday on charges that included four counts of burglary of vehicle, class A misdemeanors; one count of theft […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

PD seeks multiple people after vehicles stolen in McAllen

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are searching for several persons of interest in connection to auto thefts reported to the McAllen Police Department in December and January. Daniel Tapia, 18; Marcus Jimenez, 26; Marie Ramirez, 20; and Evelyn Fonseca, 21, have been identified as persons of interest in a media release provided Friday by the […]
MCALLEN, TX
sbnewspaper.com

Man charged with Child Endangerment

On December 27, 2022, Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 3300 Block of Ricardo Rd. in San Benito, in reference to a family disturbance involving a firearm. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the alleged victim who stated she had a verbal argument with her spouse, Alfred Schuetze, due to their two-year-old infant who was crying.
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Auto Task Force arrests 2 in Brownsville, linked to McAllen theft

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men arrested Wednesday in Brownsville have been linked to a vehicle that was stolen in McAllen and to cases outside the Rio Grande Valley, police told ValleyCentral. Cristian Garza, 24, of Deer Park, Texas, and Prince Julious Arnold, 19, of Humble, Texas, were arrested in Brownsville and face multiple charges […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Investigation underway in San Benito after shots fired

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is in custody after a shots fired Thursday in San Benito, police said. At 10:18 a.m. Thursday, officers with the San Benito Police Department responded to the 400 block of Juarez Street in reference to a gray passenger car firing a gun in an alleyway, according to police. […]
SAN BENITO, TX
kurv.com

Investigations Continue Into Death Of School District K-9 Officer

The police vehicle in which a police dog was found dead Wednesday was blowing hot air out of its air conditioning unit at the time. That’s according to an Edinburg police report on the death of K-9 Officer Tilin. The report states that the dog’s handler had left him...
EDINBURG, TX
sbnewspaper.com

Cops search for armed suspect

San Benito police are searching for the perpetrator of an armed robbery which took place on New Year’s morning. According to a statement by the San Benito Police Department, at approximately 3 a.m., a male subject wearing a blue Nike-branded hooded sweatshirt and pants entered the Stripes convenience store located at 304 S. Sam Houston Blvd and robbed the store at gunpoint.
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD arrests two men after travel trailer theft

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department arrested two men Wednesday in connection with a travel trailer theft. Adan Omar Salinas and Christopher Lee Rodriguez were arraigned Thursday, police said. Salinas was charged with theft with a total bond set at $10,000. Rodriguez was charged with theft and assault on a public servant. His […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Documents detail why man accused of killing brother on Christmas

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Law enforcement documents provided details after a man was arrested for allegedly killing his brother with a PVC pipe, authorities said. Luis Matilde Cruz was arrested on a charge of murder and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. A probable cause affidavit obtained by […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Investigation underway after ‘potential threat’ at IDEA Frontier, school says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — IDEA public schools released a statement Friday after a “potential threat” was made at IDEA Frontier. ValleyCentral reached out to IDEA Public Schools, who issued a statement in reference to the potential threat, saying: “On Wednesday, IDEA Frontier was notified of a potential threat made by an individual who was removed […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy