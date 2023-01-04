ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Wine Minute: Importance Of The Research Survey

In today's Wine Minute, Melissa Hansen with the Washington state Wine Commission explains the importance of their annual research survey, and why everyone in the industry should participate. You can take the survey by visiting the Washington State Wine Commission's Website. If you have a story idea for the PNW...
WASHINGTON STATE
New Washington State Bill Focuses on Expansion of Recycling

A new bill that will be introduced in the coming legislative session in Olympia would expand recycling in Washington State to urge companies to improve their recycling of materials. The WRAP Act (Washington Recycling and Packaging Act) is backed by State Senator Christine Rolfes D - Bainbridge Island and State Rep. Liz Berry D - Seattle.
WASHINGTON STATE
What Initially Led Authorities to Locating U of Idaho Killer?

It took a lot of hard work, cross-referencing, and searching. But what first led authorities on the right path was vehicle movement. Idaho murder suspect drove past scene of crime multiple times. Remember the white Hyundai Elantra police said they were looking for? Information, via the Associated Press and MyNorthwest.com,...
MOSCOW, ID
Washington’s Evilest Serial Killer is One You’ve Never Heard Of

Unfortunately, Washington and serial killers go together like Washington and rain. Ted Bundy, Gary Ridgway, and Robert Lee Yates. These notorious murderers all came from Washington. But you already knew those names and probably quite well. There is one name you don't know, but you should. That's because he may be more monstrous than Bundy, Yates, and the Green River Killer.
WASHINGTON STATE
Is It Legal to Keep a Raccoon as a Pet in Washington?

If you spend any amount of time on social media, you'll find accounts of people who keep exotic animals as pets. From pumas to raccoons, crocs, and everything in between. It's always fun to watch those videos and see animals you typically don't see in casual, indoor settings, taking part in pet life. (I tell myself these are licensed professionals certified to work with these types of animals.)
WASHINGTON STATE
Death Sentence Possible for WSU Grad Student in Idaho Slayings?

Bryan Kohberger stood in an Idaho courtroom yesterday after waiving extradition from Pennsylvania earlier in the week. Latah County Judge Megan Marshall read the charges, four counts of first-degree murder an burglary. Judge Marshall then let Kohberger know that the maximum penalty he could face is death or life imprisonment.
IDAHO STATE
After Friday, Guess How Many Days Tri-Cities WA is Above Freezing

It has been brutely cold so far this winter in Tri-Cities, but a break might be in sight soon. It Has Been Brutely Cold This Winter in Tri-Cities Washington. The cold first hit the middle of November and has basically not let go of our region since. All of December, especially the time around Christmas, was one of the coldest I can remember in recent memory. The amount of ice on city side streets made any added moisture at all dangerous to walk or drive on. Now it looks like we will finally have some relief sooner than you would think.
TRI-CITIES, WA
Human Composting: Is it Legal in Washington State?

My wife has always said she wants to come back after a tree after she passes away and human composting might make it possible in the future. One of the latest innovations in human composting uses natural decomposition processes to convert human remains into nutrient-rich soil. It sounds gruesome and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Sheriffs And Police Group Outlines Legislative Priorities

(Lacey, WA) -- The Washington Association of Sheriff's and Police Chiefs says their goal for the upcoming legislative session in Olympia is nonpartisan, constructive reform, and measures to improve public trust and protect victims. To that end, the association says, for the upcoming session, they will seek "balanced" public safety laws and encourage bipartisan cooperation, but note that crime is rising, and the laws need to reflect hat.
OLYMPIA, WA
Are More People in WA and OR Getting the Flu Shot This Year?

The CDC advises us every year to get a flu vaccine. This year is NO different. Flu affects millions of people every year. It affects people differently. Flu can mean days of feeling bad and missing work, school, and events. Many are hospitalized, and some people die from flu-related causes. Complications of flu are pneumonia, sinus and ear infections, and worsening chronic medical conditions, including asthma and congestive heart failure.
WASHINGTON STATE
