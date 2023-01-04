Read full article on original website
Related
Wine Minute: Importance Of The Research Survey
In today's Wine Minute, Melissa Hansen with the Washington state Wine Commission explains the importance of their annual research survey, and why everyone in the industry should participate. You can take the survey by visiting the Washington State Wine Commission's Website. If you have a story idea for the PNW...
Did Washington Really Grow Faster Than Most States in the US?
If I told you that last year (2022) Washington grew faster than almost all other states in the US, would you believe me? Everyone I know says that people are moving away from Washington in droves but is that really true?. US Census Bureau Releases Population Data by State. Around...
New Washington State Bill Focuses on Expansion of Recycling
A new bill that will be introduced in the coming legislative session in Olympia would expand recycling in Washington State to urge companies to improve their recycling of materials. The WRAP Act (Washington Recycling and Packaging Act) is backed by State Senator Christine Rolfes D - Bainbridge Island and State Rep. Liz Berry D - Seattle.
5 Town Names That Don’t Sound Like They Belong In Washington State
Here Are Five Town In Washington State That Don't Sound Like They Belong In WA. As someone who grew up in Washington State, I can say that there are many places that don’t sound like they belong in the Evergreen State. As a kid, I loved strange WA town...
Eastern Washington Commuter Greeted with Four-Legged Friends on Freeway
Whenever I'm driving anywhere, especially in Washington, I'm so much of a 'ooh, look at the deer!' kind of person. Deer, elk, goats, cows -- any living creature I point it out to whoever is in the car with me so we can both be excited to see a thing.
What Initially Led Authorities to Locating U of Idaho Killer?
It took a lot of hard work, cross-referencing, and searching. But what first led authorities on the right path was vehicle movement. Idaho murder suspect drove past scene of crime multiple times. Remember the white Hyundai Elantra police said they were looking for? Information, via the Associated Press and MyNorthwest.com,...
Washington’s Evilest Serial Killer is One You’ve Never Heard Of
Unfortunately, Washington and serial killers go together like Washington and rain. Ted Bundy, Gary Ridgway, and Robert Lee Yates. These notorious murderers all came from Washington. But you already knew those names and probably quite well. There is one name you don't know, but you should. That's because he may be more monstrous than Bundy, Yates, and the Green River Killer.
Is It Legal to Keep a Raccoon as a Pet in Washington?
If you spend any amount of time on social media, you'll find accounts of people who keep exotic animals as pets. From pumas to raccoons, crocs, and everything in between. It's always fun to watch those videos and see animals you typically don't see in casual, indoor settings, taking part in pet life. (I tell myself these are licensed professionals certified to work with these types of animals.)
Death Sentence Possible for WSU Grad Student in Idaho Slayings?
Bryan Kohberger stood in an Idaho courtroom yesterday after waiving extradition from Pennsylvania earlier in the week. Latah County Judge Megan Marshall read the charges, four counts of first-degree murder an burglary. Judge Marshall then let Kohberger know that the maximum penalty he could face is death or life imprisonment.
3 Must-See Unique Places To Visit in Washington State in 2023
Here Are Three Places To Visit In Washington State In 2023. Are you looking for places to explore and experience in Washington State this year?. Pack Your Bag And Take A Trip To Washington State In 2023. Whether you’re a nature enthusiast, history buff, or culture lover, Washington has something...
Washington State Flu Deaths Are On A Near Decade High Pace
According to data from The Washington State Department of Health, flu deaths this season (October to October) are on a concerning pace. The last available data is from the next to last week, or week 51, of 2022 that ended on December 24th. As of that date, 93 Laboratory-Confirmed Influenza...
After Friday, Guess How Many Days Tri-Cities WA is Above Freezing
It has been brutely cold so far this winter in Tri-Cities, but a break might be in sight soon. It Has Been Brutely Cold This Winter in Tri-Cities Washington. The cold first hit the middle of November and has basically not let go of our region since. All of December, especially the time around Christmas, was one of the coldest I can remember in recent memory. The amount of ice on city side streets made any added moisture at all dangerous to walk or drive on. Now it looks like we will finally have some relief sooner than you would think.
Human Composting: Is it Legal in Washington State?
My wife has always said she wants to come back after a tree after she passes away and human composting might make it possible in the future. One of the latest innovations in human composting uses natural decomposition processes to convert human remains into nutrient-rich soil. It sounds gruesome and...
Sheriffs And Police Group Outlines Legislative Priorities
(Lacey, WA) -- The Washington Association of Sheriff's and Police Chiefs says their goal for the upcoming legislative session in Olympia is nonpartisan, constructive reform, and measures to improve public trust and protect victims. To that end, the association says, for the upcoming session, they will seek "balanced" public safety laws and encourage bipartisan cooperation, but note that crime is rising, and the laws need to reflect hat.
This Recalled First-Aid Kit Item Could Kill Washington Residents
An in-demand first-aid kit sold nationwide including in Washington State has been recalled because an item included was found contaminated with Bacillus licheniformis and Bacillus sonorensis. How Easy Care First Aid AfterBurn Cream Can Hurt You. Packets of Easy Care First Aid AfterBurn Cream were found to be contaminated with...
What Is the Minimum Age You Can Get Married in Washington State?
How Old Do You Have To Be To Get Married In Washington State?. Are you wondering what the minimum age to get married in Washington State is? If so, you're in the right place. What Is The Minimum Age That You Can Get Married In Washington State?. Marriage is an...
When Will Low Carbon Tax Begin to Raise WA Gas Prices?
Many drivers are confused over the concept of the WA state low-carbon fuel standard that will soon cause prices to edge upward. Low carbon fuel 'tax' will cause prices to rise after February. Unlike a gas tax, which you see posted at the pump when you fill your vehicle, this...
Tri-Cities, Help Reunite This Lost Little Hard Hat with His Owner
Sometimes you just have to take a second out of your day to help a missing hard hat in need find his home. Tri-Cities, we need your help!. Little White Hard Hat Turns Up Lost on the Highway. This little white hard hat was found on SR-240 early Thursday morning,...
14 YO Finley Girl Missing & Endangered, Last Seen in Kennewick
A 14-year-old girl from Finley Washington is missing and police need your help to urgently find her. #UPDATE 11 AM - The Benton County Sherrif says that Angelic Waldrop has been found and is ok. No other information is released at this time. The 14-year-old girl has been missing since...
Are More People in WA and OR Getting the Flu Shot This Year?
The CDC advises us every year to get a flu vaccine. This year is NO different. Flu affects millions of people every year. It affects people differently. Flu can mean days of feeling bad and missing work, school, and events. Many are hospitalized, and some people die from flu-related causes. Complications of flu are pneumonia, sinus and ear infections, and worsening chronic medical conditions, including asthma and congestive heart failure.
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0