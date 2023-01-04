ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Women accused of stealing $15,000 of merchandise in Chester County

By Jim Melwert
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Three Delaware women are facing felony shoplifting charges in Chester County, accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of clothing and fragrances.

Annabelle Cain, 20, Itaijyah Clark, 32, and Diamond Richards, 33, are all facing felony retail theft charges. Richards is also charged with reckless driving and trying to flee police.

West Whiteland police detective Scott Pezick said employees at the Ulta Beauty store in Exton were on high alert last week, after shoplifters hit stores in Plymouth Township and Newtown Square earlier in the day.

He says those employees called West Whiteland police.

“We started searching around for the vehicle. Well, it turned out the store actually called us and said, ‘Hey, they're in the store right now,’” Pezick said.

“They went in. They each grabbed a basket. They proceeded to the fragrance aisle, where they each loaded the basket up and just walked out.”

Pezick says officers stopped the suspects near the shopping center, but as the officer stepped out of the vehicle, the driver took off.

But neighboring police caught up to the van on U.S. Highway 202.

Pezick says there was more than $15,000 worth of merchandise in the van including more than $5,000 worth of clothing from Macy’s and shoes from DSW, so much he says officers didn’t realize there was a third person in the van.

“They didn't even realize somebody, a third person, was in the backseat because there was so much merchandise,” Pezick said. “The whole backseat of this van was just loaded.”

He says they have a great relationship with retailers in the area, so he hopes people get the message not to try to shoplift in Exton.

Lalayla Knows
3d ago

What I don’t understand about this whole thing is if they were caught with so much in their car how come they’re not obtaining search warrants and going to their residents? I’m sure they will find plenty more. That is exactly what they do when they catch a person with drugs in their car. These women need to be locked up for a very long time.

Marquis de Lafayette
3d ago

This is like the 5th time since July that they have been hit for five figures (always $10,000+). So something is going on more than just a single person lifting a bottle of perfume. Some employees or ex employees.. but the cops seem blind to anything other than in front of them. They want a quick arrest instead of finding who’s clearly in charge and calling shots.

Amber Polumbo
3d ago

them peaceful protesters the gift that keeps giving the whole year long ..never a dull moment

