Arizona State

KEYT

Mexico nabs son of drug lord ‘El Chapo’ before Biden visit

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican security forces captured Ovidio Guzmán, an alleged drug trafficker wanted by the United States and one of the sons of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, in a pre-dawn operation Thursday that set off gunfights and roadblocks across the western state’s capital.
Biden signs bill to ease costs for prisoner calls to family

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill aimed at easing the cost for prisoners to call family and friends. The legislation clarifies that the Federal Communications Commission can set limits for fees on audio and video calls inside corrections facilities. Phone calls from prisons and jails are a lifeline for those incarcerated. But the cost varies widely and can be a financial drain on families already struggling to make ends meet with an adult behind bars. The FCC must still go through the rule-making process before the changes can be officially made.
Japan, US to hold security talks before Kishida meets Biden

TOKYO (AP) — Japan and the United States will hold security talks between their foreign and defense ministers in Washington the day before Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida lands in the U.S. capital next week. Kishida meets with President Joe Biden on Jan. 13 for a summit wrapping up his tour of Group of Seven nations as Tokyo expands its military and deepens its alliance with America. Japan’s Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will fly to Washington to join their American counterparts Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken for talks on Wednesday. They are expected to focus on their new national security strategies and concerns including China, North Korea and Russia.
Cuban migrants arrive in Florida to uncertain future

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Cuban migrants are still arriving by boat in the Florida Keys even as the Biden administration promises a crackdown. Yoandri Sánchez Sánchez arrived in the Keys on Thursday on a rickety boat with 22 other Cubans. He left behind his wife and parents, but said he must find work in the U.S. to support them. More than 4,400 Cubans and Haitians have arrived in Florida since August. Another 200,000 flew to Central American and arrived at the Texas border. The Biden administration said Thursday that those at the Mexican border will be turned back into that country if they arrive illegally. It is unclear what will happen to those who arrive in Florida by sea.
UN to vote on aid deliveries to Syria’s rebel-held northwest

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is set to vote Monday on a resolution that would continue humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria’s rebel-held northwest from Turkey for another six months. All eyes are on Russia, which has succeeded in reducing cross-border assistance in recent years, and aims to eliminate it. Several council diplomats say they expect Russia to abstain. But there is uncertainty about the vote. Last month, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned in a report that millions of Syrians may not survive the winter if cross-border aid deliveries stop.
US changes to Turkey’s preferred spelling at ally’s request

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says it’s adopted Turkey’s preferred spelling for the name of the country — T-U-R-K-I-Y-E. In doing so, the department is acting on a request from the NATO ally after several months of hesitation. The department has instructed that new official documents refer to the new spelling, although the pronunciation won’t change. Several other federal agencies, including the Treasury Department, had already adopted the new spelling. The State Department move comes ahead of an expected visit to Washington later this month by Turkey’s foreign minister. It’s expected that Turkey’s position on the war in Ukraine and Turkeys resistance to allowing Finland and Sweden to join NATO will be high on the agenda.
Ex-lawmaker who served time for Jan. 6 riot seeks House seat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia lawmaker who served three months in prison for his participation in the Jan. 6th Capitol riot says he’s running for Congress. Derrick Evans announced his plans Friday, two years to the day after storming the U.S. Capitol. Evans pleaded guilty to a felony civil disorder charge. At sentencing, he told a judge that he regretted his actions. After his release in late October, his tone had changed. Evans now calls the federal government’s investigations into the riot “gross miscarriages of justice.” Evans was elected to the state House of Delegates two months before the riot but resigned before serving a day in the Legislature.
