Can You Record A Conversation In Texas?
We've all been tempted to record a conversation. Sometimes people show a side of themselves to us that they just don't show to anyone else. Whether it be a boss, a former spouse, or someone who knows they owe you money but denies it to others. Then there are all...
What Would Texans Leave Texas For? Surprise, It’s The Mountains
I love when I get emails informing me on how and what Texans think. Usually, they're way off the mark and are pretty funny. Hardly ever the kind of thing I'd take seriously. Except for this morning. A new study just came out, and the results uncovered something interesting. What...
Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns You Can Not Visit in 2023 Because They Are Abandoned!
So, technically you can probably visit these abandoned Texas Ghost Towns! But, be warned that when you get there, there won't be much. Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
7 Annoying Things I See Texas Drivers Do Regularly, According To A Lifelong Local
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. It's no secret that Texans have a unique way of driving, hence the never-ending social media jokes and the complaints from out-of-staters experiencing our traffic for the first time.
These eateries were ranked the best BBQ spots in Texas: report
Eating in the state of Texas is just as important as high school football, except it's year-round and you can do it seven days a week compared to Friday nights and the occasional weekend playoff game.
Central Texas hit with cedar fever
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texas has become the home for allergies and cedar fever is likely to blame. Texas A&M Forest Service experts explain that cedar fever is not a flu or a virus. It is an allergic reaction to the pollen released by mountain cedar trees. Texas A&M...
Texas Woman Fined for Barely Going Over the Speed Limit
Come on Texas, was it really worth all this hassle?. Earlier this week, I saw this TikTok about Texas speed limits. Now, I personally don't follow the rules that this girl follows. However, I do technically speed on the road. For instance, you say 55, I'm going 60. I believe we all thought their was some unwritten rule that if you're within that grace period of five miles, you're good. I've stated many time before, the person going 45 on 55 mph road is doing more harm than the person going 60 on that same road.
This Stunning Forest In Texas Transports You To A Hidden Jungle Oasis & It's Free To Visit
You can find almost every biome in the massive state of Texas, except for the frozen tundra — although that can now be arguable after the recent winter storms. Contrary to wintery landscapes, there is a national forest located a few hours away from Houston, TX that looks like a tropical green jungle. One visit here will help you realize just how incredible the Lone Star State nature truly is.
Texas food invention named one of the best appetizers in the country: report
Texas is home to some of the best barbecue in the world but that isn't the only famous food with Texas roots.
Massive ‘Jellyfish Graveyard’ Found on Texas Beach
The water around one Texas beach has pulled in an unusual sight recently. This comes as dozens of Cabbage Head Jellyfish have washed ashore. According to reports, this massive graveyard of the majestic ocean creatures was spotted on the Gulf shoreline near Ocean Drive and Sand Dollar Boulevard along Crystal Beach, Texas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
What's Driving So Many People and Businesses From California to Texas?
When we hear the phrase, "Don't California my Texas," culture and politics are some of the first things that come to mind. But one of the more tangible things that could be imported is the housing market. "I think there's a rational factor and then maybe a not-so-rational factor," said...
Who Owns The Most Land In Texas? All Hail The King.
One day after going "down a rabbit hole" online about living off grid, owning land, and building self-sustaining communes, I found myself asking the question of who owns the most land in Texas. The answer? All hail the King. King Ranch Owns The Most Private Land In The State Of...
KSAT 12
After a hospital stopped delivering babies, Deep East Texas faces a growing maternity care crisis
JASPER — Ginger Kalafatis burst through the doors of Jasper Memorial Hospital, straight into her worst nightmare. It was Labor Day 2019 when two women showed up at the hospital, ready to give birth. Kalafatis, a longtime labor and delivery nurse, assessed the situation, her heart racing. One woman was delivering prematurely; the other had previous cesarean sections and no prenatal care.
Colorado Trying To ‘Out-Texas,’ Texas at the Game of Migrants
When you play the game of migrants, you win or you die. There is no middle ground. That's how some U.S. Governors are playing the game, at least. Throughout the fall of 2022, republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron Desantis seemed to be competing for the title of mightiest Migrant Vanquisher, but now, democratic Governor Jared Polis is throwing Colorado's hat into the ring.
God Bless Texas – Some Crazy Things We Can Legally Own In Texas
I love Texas, always have, and it's partly because of cool things like this that absolutely set Texas apart. Texas has always had a very special, shall we say, attitude. There's a strong sense of independence, along with a fierce, "common sense" approach to things and a great, "don't tell me what to do and I won't tell you what to do either" vibe.
Weird Science : The day it rained fish in Texas
Yes, it actually rained fish in one Texas cityPhoto byJakub Kapusnak/UnsplashonUnsplash. Forget cats and dogs - in one Texas city it actually rained fish!. It happened on December 29, 2021 in Texarkana. Need proof? Check out this post from the city's official Facebook page:
fox7austin.com
What does the new state legislative session mean for Texas veterans?
AUSTIN, Texas - State lawmakers are returning to Austin for the legislative session, and with it, comes lots of questions. For example, what will that mean for veterans? What veteran-related legislation will lawmakers be looking at this year?. Mitch Fuller, the national and state legislative chairman with the Texas Veterans...
Chris Beard out as head coach of Texas after felony domestic violence charge
Less than a month ago, Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard had a dream job at his alma mater, a $35 million contract, a glittering new arena to sell to recruits and a roster capable of contending for the national title. Now, he has thrown all of that away.
History Uncovered: Battle Over a Bridge
Historic marker at the site of Colbert's Ferry, at the Red River where I-35 crosses from Texas into OklahomaPhoto byTrisha Faye. Have you traveled north on Highway 35 from Texas into Oklahoma? As you crossed the Red River, did you know that that was the site of a Texas stand-off ninety years ago?
This Texas Highway Is Being Expanded To Hopefully Reduce Congestion
These improvements will hopefully reduce congestion on "one of the top most congested highways" in Texas.
