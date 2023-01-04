Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Pedestrian Accident Reported on Herndon Avenue in Fresno County
According to the California Highway Patrol, a vehicle versus pedestrian collision occurred on Herndon Avenue in Fresno County on the night of Wednesday, January 5, 2023. The incident took place at approximately 5:20 p.m. in the area of Herndon Avenue and Del Rey Avenue, officials reported. Details on the Pedestrian...
Five Southeast Fresno businesses destroyed in 3-alarm fire
Several southeast Fresno businesses are a total loss after an early-morning fire sparked at a strip mall.
JOB FAIR: Opportunities for employees of Madera Community Hospital
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A hiring event designed to recruit employees of the recently closed Madera Community Hospital is being held in Madera – by a medical group with operations in Merced. The hiring event organized by Dignity Health – Mercy Medical Center will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until […]
This is Fresno County’s new Superintendent of Schools
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has a new superintendent of schools after Dr. Michele Cantwell-Copher was sworn-in on Thursday at Fresno City College. Dr. Cantwell-Copher started her career as a teacher in 1990 before going on to work in administration in Clovis Unified School District, Central Unified School District, and the State Center Community […]
goldrushcam.com
Flood Advisory in Effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties Until 8:15 A.M. Today
January 5, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Advisory is in effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties until 8:15 A.M. today. National Weather Service Hanford CA 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 CAC019-039-043-047-051615- /O.NEW.KHNX.FA.Y.0006.230105T1312Z-230105T1615Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Fresno CA-Madera CA-Mariposa CA-Merced CA- 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced. * WHEN...Until 815 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 512 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Fresno, Clovis, Merced, Madera, Atwater, Yosemite South Entrance, Chowchilla, Oakhurst, Bootjack, Yosemite Lakes, Madera Acres, Parksdale, Bonadelle Ranchos-Madera Ranchos, Parkwood, Biola, Winton, Easton, Mariposa, Planada and Catheys Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. && LAT...LON 3749 12077 3763 12039 3768 12039 3765 12033 3767 12031 3772 12034 3780 12001 3776 11994 3777 11987 3723 11937 3690 11964 3659 11985.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Children Injured in Pedestrian Accident in Northeast Fresno
Two children were injured and hospitalized following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on January 2, 2023, the Fresno Police Department reported. The incident occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. at Alluvial Avenue and Fresno Street, according to investigators. Details on the Pedestrian Crash in Northeast Fresno That Injured Two Children. Officers...
Special public opening for Fresno County Historical Museum
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno County Historical Museum will be open to the public Saturday, January 7. The museum is normally open only by booking a special appointment and during the Big Fresno Fair. It features a number of exhibits, documenting Fresno County’s past. One of the most recently added features is the interactive […]
URGENT: Central California Blood Center in need of this blood type
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central California Blood Center urgently wants Central Valley blood donors to donate. Blood center officials say they are at less than one day’s supply of O-positive and O-negative blood types. Anyone interested in donating blood can visit one of the following donor centers: Donor Centers: For opening hours click here […]
kingsriverlife.com
Animal Rescue of Fresno: New Year’s Cheers and Cheeseburgers
The New Year opens most beautifully to me with all my dear ones in good health, & each busy & happy in their own peculiar way. —Louisa May Alcott. Happy New Year peeps! How’s your noggin’? Today is the day for hangovers, leftovers, and water under the bridge. To wit; eat, drink, be merry, and forget about all the questionable stuff you did this past year. No regrets, no bad deeds, and no bad language. Well, I don’t know about that last one…dagnabbit! I started this article yesterday, and was going for my usual snarky remarks, sarcastic humor, and irreverent comments about how lousy this past year was. I was going to blather on and on about the ongoing health issues in our family, how our failing appliances all hate us, and if Lady Luck was ever going to shine through our windows again. Where the ding dang is she? My never-ending thought was how we should just boot 2022 out the window, kick it to the curb, and ring in the new one. Actually, what I really wanted to do was grab it by the shoulders and toss it into the flames of a well-known establishment. That’s right, the Fires of Mordor. Hey, what the heck were you thinking?
KMPH.com
Woman taken to CRMC after she was hit by a car Friday in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was hurt after she was hit by a van in Clovis Friday morning. It happened at Peach and Nees Avenues around 7:15 a.m. Police say she was taken to Community Regional Medical Center but her condition was not known. Officers say the driver...
DA: Coarsegold man facing charges for 2 Fresno deaths
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Additional charges have been filed against a Coarsegold man in relation to the deaths of two Fresno men, the Fresno County DA’s office announced on Friday. Officials say 27-year-old Andrew Levi Hammond of Coarsegold is facing charges following the death of 47-year-old Steven Rice on October 21, 2022, and 41-year-old Fernando […]
Encampment at River Park: what is Fresno’s response to homelessness?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Thursday’s Fresno City Council meeting, three council members proposed declaring a local state of emergency to address affordable housing and homelessness – an issue that is evident with an encampment set up behind River Park shopping center in north Fresno. YourCentralValley.com contacted the property owner about the encampment in the […]
Several vehicles damaged by new potholes around Fresno after storm
Potholes are continuing to cause problems and damage to vehicles.
Costa pushing HHS to declare emergency amid hospital closing
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Congressman Jim Costa and Congressman-elect John Duarte are urging the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, as well as the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, to declare a local health emergency to bring in more federal help for the residents of Madera impacted by the […]
goldrushcam.com
Wind Advisory in Effect for the Northern and Central Portion of the San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range Beginning Saturday Afternoon – Includes Mariposa and Madera Counties
January 6, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Wind Advisory is in effect for the northern and central portion of the San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range from 1:00 P.M. Saturday afternoon until 1:00 P.M. Sunday afternoon. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles,...
IDENTIFIED: Victim fatally struck in Fresno by patrol car
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The pedestrian struck by a Fresno Police patrol car Thursday evening has been identified as 37-year-old Christopher Walker, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say on Thursday just before 7:00 p.m. a patrol car was traveling eastbound on Shields Avenue when Walker reportedly walked in front of the car and […]
KMPH.com
Family disturbance call ends with one stabbed, another arrested
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital with multiple stab wounds in southwest Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received several calls about a family disturbance Saturday morning near California Ave. and Lee St. When police arrived, the call had upgraded from a disturbance to a...
2 from Fresno arrested in Porterville with fraudulent checks, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Fresno men were arrested in Porterville for allegedly attempting to cash fraudulent checks, police officials say. According to the authorities, on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. officers with the Porterville Police Department responded to a local bank in the city following a report of two individuals trying to cash the checks. […]
A new tool for Merced County residents identifies road closures and storm resources
A new map for Merced County residents has been unveiled, giving residents a look at where road closures and storm resources are located in the county.
GV Wire
‘Parade of Storms’ Will Continue to Pummel Soggy Valley
Enjoy Friday’s respite of sunshine, because more wet weather is headed this way. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is eyeing a “parade of storms” that are lined up to hit starting Saturday night, dropping as much as 3 inches of rain on the Fresno area and snow above 7,000 feet in the Sierra by Tuesday evening.
