WCAX
What To Do: Saturday, January 7
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. Pine Island Community Farm in Colchester is collecting Christmas trees today... for their goats! They’re asking folks to set their trees aside for the resident goats, who love the trees’ flavor. You can drop off your tree today between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to support your local goats. Organizers ask that all decorations be removed.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Vermont
Vermont keeps pretty good records of bears killed in the state. Therefore, we know the exact size and weight of the largest bear ever captured. The heaviest bear in the state was actually caught fairly recently, in 2021. This black bear weighed 527 pounds after being field dressed. This means that it probably weighed quite a bit more beforehand. It was taken in Mendon, which is in wildlife management unit C.
WCAX
Experts recommend removing Christmas tree by January to prevent fire
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It has been nearly two weeks since Christmas and fire safety advocates are hoping Christmas trees are down and out of the house. The National Fire Protection Association said one-third of U.S. home fires involving Christmas trees happen in January. They said the longer fresh trees...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet the Frat Rats
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for some loyal, intelligent companions, meet the Frat Rats!. Thad, Jackson, Jason, Aidan, Lincoln, and Trent are rodent brothers currently waiting to find their forever home at the Humane Society of Chittenden County. They are only a few months old and...
WCAX
Town of Essex is in the works of creating a new town plan
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - The time for Essex to update their town plan for 2024 has come around once again. The last time the town had an updated plan done it was in 2016. The town will be holding periodic meetings at different locations throughout the month of January. Those...
mynbc5.com
Vermont Fire Departments seeing an increase in emergency service calls
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Several fire departments across the Green Mountain State saw major increases in emergency service calls in 2022. Fire departments, including Burlington, South Burlington and Williston, are just some of the areas that saw an uptick. "We saw a 16% increase, which is different than anything we've...
WCAX
What’s next for Plattsburgh’s Crete Center?
Tuesday’s historic GOP revolt that delayed the election of a new speaker also sidelined the swearing-in of Vermont’s new congresswoman. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will be sworn in for a fourth term Thursday. Health Watch: Avoiding injuries on ice and snow. Updated: 10 hours ago. More seasonable...
WCAX
Burlington Fire Department recaps their busy year
Officials say municipal and nonprofit utilities alone accounted for upwards of $2 million in damage. That does not take into account privately-owned Green Mountain Power, the largest utility in the state,. Lebanon officials consider turning former dealership into charitable casino. Updated: 4 hours ago. A proposal is in the works...
WCAX
Vt. program provides support for women behind bars
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence runs a program called DIVAS that provides support and resources to women incarcerated in Vermont prisons. DIVAS stands for Discussing Intimate Violence and Accessing Support, and they run weekly meetings at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility and at...
WCAX
BFA Fairfax holds school tour to demonstrate bond need
Vermont lawmakers gathered at the Statehouse in Montpelier on Wednesday to open a new legislative session. House Speaker Jill Krowinski gaveled in the new biennium. Gov. Phil Scott to be sworn in today for fourth term. Updated: 5 hours ago. Governor Phil Scott is set to deliver his inaugural address...
WCAX
Fancy felines return to Burlington this weekend
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The annual Vermont Cat Show returns to South Burlington this weekend, drawing in cat owners and cat lovers from all over the region. There’s quite a bit to the cat show. Spectators can talk with owners about their pets before or after they’ve been judged by representatives from the Cat Fanciers Association. For some, it’s an opportunity to see a lot of cats under one roof.
WCAX
Super Senior: Ada Alger
MIDDLESEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Perhaps it’s not too far of a stretch to say life is like a jigsaw puzzle for Ada Alger -- trying to find the perfect match. “And sometimes you find the right piece and it doesn’t go there at all,” Alger said. Other times, it’s just picking up the pieces. “Another thing you have to have is a sense of humor.”
WCAX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! Today’s weather was a mixed bag depending on where you live. Some areas saw a fresh coating to 3″ of snow, meanwhile the Burlington area and the broader valleys of western Vermont saw another spring-like day with scattered rain showers and temperatures in the low 40s.
mynbc5.com
Icy conditions impacting the North Country
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Freezing rain overnight turned quickly into slick ice Thursday morning. Clinton and Franklin counties felt the greatest impact of it. On the heels of the 25th anniversary of the 1998 ice storm, the North Country got a tiny taste of what it was like. "There was...
WCAX
5 Vt. utilities ask state regulators for rate hikes
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Keeping the lights on in Stowe is going to get more expensive starting next month as the town’s utility raises its rates for the second time in less than six months. But they’re not alone -- five other electric companies have requested rate increases from Vermont regulators.
WCAX
Saranac Police unveil crimefighting app
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Saranac Police Department has a new website along with what they are calling a digital crime-fighting tool for the public. The website was developed with the help of Crimewatch Technologies to give those with mobile devices and social media direct access to crime and public-safety-related information.
WCAX
Simple fraud avoidance resolutions for the new year
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Avoiding fraud in the new year -- if it wasn’t on your list of resolutions, experts say it probably should be. The Better Business Bureau has five rules to follow to reduce that risk. They include:. Resolving to be cautious with your email and not...
‘He plainly seeks a change of heart’: Prosecution urges denial of shorter prison term for Ariel Quiros
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Van de Graaf argues that a five-year prison term for the former Jay Peak owner — sentenced earlier this year for his role in the largest fraud case in Vermont history — should stand, despite Quiros “begging” for mercy. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘He plainly seeks a change of heart’: Prosecution urges denial of shorter prison term for Ariel Quiros.
WCAX
Snowplow Spotlight: Sub Zero and Milton Mike
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Snowplow Spotlight includes Sub Zero and Milton Mike. Sub Zero would usually be appropriate for this time of year. Driver Dennis Bingham covers Route 111 in Derby, Morgan, and Brighton. He said he thinks the name is fitting because the Morgan area is well known for its cold and snowy weather. Bingham has been with VTrans for 28 years.
Addison Independent
New Haven farm finds homes for wild horses
NEW HAVEN — If you’re in the market for a mustang, look no further than New Haven’s Rising Action Mustangs farm, known as RAMS. Though, it’s worth noting that you won’t find any sports cars at the spread on East Street, if that’s what you’re searching for.
