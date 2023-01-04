Read full article on original website
ithaca.com
Ithaca Police Arrest Suspect After Fleeing in Vehicle
On January 6th, at around 1:00 PM, members of the Ithaca Police Department observed a suspect in a recent shooting that occurred in the City of Ithaca, who also had active arrest warrants for weapons possession out of the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was a resident of...
ithaca.com
Ithaca Police Make Two Narcotics Arrests in Two Days
On January 4, at around 11:30 AM the Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team served a search warrant at the request of the Ithaca Police Department Investigations Division for weapons and narcotics. The search warrant was served at a residence in the 200 block of S. Geneva Street, as well as on...
ithaca.com
State Launches Investigation into NYSEG Billing Errors
Your complaints about NYSEG haven’t gone unnoticed. An investigation into billing errors at NYSEG has been initiated by the New York Department of Public Service after electric and gas customers from more than 40 counties across the Empire State say they have been impacted by billing errors. The Consumer...
ithaca.com
Wrestling Controls #3 Arizona State In 19-12 Win At FloWrestling Duals
The Cornell wrestling team picked up a signature win, handing third-ranked Arizona State its first dual loss of the season and controlled throughout in a 19-12 victory over the Sun Devils on Wednesday evening at the FloWrestling Duals. The Big Red improved to 3-2 with the win, its first over a top five opponent since knocking off then-No. 4 Ohio State 19-18 on Feb. 19, 2017.
