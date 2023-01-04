Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Greater Fort Wayne YMCA names Tabitha Ervin as new COO
FORT WAYNE, Ind (WFFT) - The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne is announcing that long time YMCA employee Tabitha Ervin is its new Chief Operating Officer. Ervin has been with the YMCA since 2007 when she was the director of the Old Fort and Southeast branches. She went on to direct other branches and was elevated to District Executive Director in 2021.
wfft.com
Indiana Tech STEAM Academy to bring career exploration opportunities to students
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics!. All fields the Indiana Tech STEAM Academy prepares middle schoolers for. Academic camp coordinator Caleb Hunter says the activities are designed for students to think outside the box. “We played a game called what’s in the bag and they...
wfft.com
TIME honors Kelley Automotive Group President Tom Kelley
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Kelley Automotive Group President Tom Kelley is in the running for the TIME Dealer of the Year award. The award honors the nation's most successful auto dealers who also have a deep commitment to community service. Kelley is a lead supporter of the Fort Wayne Boys and Girls Clubs and helps many nonprofits and organizations in Northeast Indiana.
wfft.com
Allen County Commissioners handling neighbors criticism over new jail site
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The new Allen County jail site has been met with plenty of public pushback, most recently by neighboring residents. A purchase agreement was signed for 2911 and 2955 Meyer Road on December 27. The owner and commissioners have 90 days from that date to close the deal.
wfft.com
FW ranks 3rd worst active lifestyle city in WalletHub report
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - According to a new report, when it comes to the largest 100 U.S. cities Fort Wayne ranks near the bottom for active lifestyles. WalletHub, a personal finance website, released its report today rating the 2023 Best and Worst Cities for an Active Lifestyle. Fort Wayne ranks 97th out of 100 based on 36 key indicators that include everything from the average monthly fitness club fees to the percentage of residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
wfft.com
"As long as it takes:" Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians picket again amid contract negotiations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – On day 30 of their strike, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association picketed outside the Embassy Theatre. It's an action the musicians believe is necessary to fight for what’s fair to them. “When you choose to withhold your work in order to...
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported three deaths and 429 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 123,082 cases and 1,234 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
wfft.com
Saint Francis falls to 2-5 in Crossroads League play
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Saturday afternoon the University of Saint Francis Cougars (9-8; 2-5 Crossroads) fell to Taylor University with a final of 73-82. The Cougars are now 2-2 in their last four match-ups with the Trojans. Saint Francis started slow in the first half trailing 10-17 with plenty of basketball remaining. Zane Burke stepped up with some clutch shooting at the end of the half to propel the Cougars to a 4-point lead at the half.
wfft.com
Komets start the year 0-2
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - With 11 divisional games in January, the Fort Wayne Komets start the year 0-2. Despite taking an early 1-0 lead, the K's gave defense could not hold off the Toledo Walleye, as they fell 8-2. The Komets host the Kalamazoo Wings on Wednesday at 7:30...
wfft.com
Mastodons fall in three to NJIT Highlanders
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball fell to the NJIT Highlanders 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-23) on Saturday night (Jan. 7) in the Gates Sports Center. The Mastodons led 13-11 in the opening set, but NJIT went on a 4-0 stretch with four-straight kills. The 'Dons tied up the set at 17 after a kill from Mark Frazier, but NJIT had a 5-2 push to go up three when it mattered most.
wfft.com
Canterbury's Hanks signs with IUPUC for baseball
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Canterbury senior Weston Hanks signed his letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Indiana University-Purdue University Columubus (IUPUC) on Thursday afternoon. Hanks says he plans on going in as a pitcher, but feels versatile enough to be able to play any position he...
wfft.com
Indiana Tech takes down Concordia for fifth-straight victory
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Indiana Tech men's basketball team hosted the Cardinals of Concordia University in the Schaefer Center on Saturday afternoon. Tech came out on top, winning with a 77-71 final score. Tech moves to 15-2 on the season while holding an 8-1 record in conference play.
wfft.com
K's drop first match of 2023
WHEELING, W.Va. (WFFT) - Despite a fight back, the Fort Wayne Komets fell 4-2 in their first match of 2023 against the Wheeling Nailers. Joshua Winquist and Daniel Maggio scored the two goals for the K's. The Komets are back in action on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against the Toledo...
wfft.com
PFW comes up short in Horizon League battle, falls 74-70 to Milwaukee
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball's late comeback fell just short on Saturday (Jan. 7), as the Mastodons fell to league-leading Milwaukee 74-70 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Milwaukee led 21-13 before the Mastodons went on a 6-0 run. Damian Chong Qui hit a...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Philharmonic, Players' Association still don't have a deal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The clock is ticking for the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and the Players’ Association to reach a deal. Philharmonic management said in a statement today if a deal is not reached by 11 p.m. on Jan. 10, they will have to cancel their concert on Jan. 28.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne apartment fire forces evacuation, destroys roof
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - An attic fire at a Fort Wayne apartment complex caused an evacuation Friday night, leaving several people displaced. Firefighters arrived to the 1800 block of Hobson Road around 9:30 p.m. to find an apartment building in flames. Occupants had already evacuated and alerted others in...
wfft.com
PFW Men's Volleyball opens 2023 with win
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball started off the 2023 season with a 3-0 win (25-22, 25-17, 25-14) over King on Friday night (Jan. 6). Jon Diedrich started his senior year with 10 kills. Sophomore Mark Frazier had the best game of his career thus far, recording seven kills on 13 swings for a .308 clip. He added six blocks, five digs and three aces. In his grudge match against his former team, Noah Melendez had seven digs.
wfft.com
Purdue clinical professor: How to avoid injury when trying a new sport
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Ellipticals and treadmills are filling up as people work toward their New Year's resolutions, but new athletes can get new injuries. Research shows exercise is beneficial both physically and psychologically. It won’t be beneficial if you injure yourself, though. Clinical professor Scott Lawrance with...
wfft.com
Komets set for important January stretch
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- After winning eight of their final nine games of 2022 and vaulting in to third place in the ECHL's Central Division standings, the Fort Wayne Komets are ready for an important January stretch. The Mastodons will play 11 games this month, all of which come...
wfft.com
Woman injured in DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman sustained injuries in a crash around 7:28 Friday morning in DeKalb County. Police say Sandra Hillary, 76, of St. Joe, was at the stop sign at the intersection of CR 35 and CR 60. She left the stop and pulled into the path of a car driven by Henry McKinnon, 54, of Auburn, who was southbound on CR 35.
