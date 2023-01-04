ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

Greater Fort Wayne YMCA names Tabitha Ervin as new COO

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WFFT) - The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne is announcing that long time YMCA employee Tabitha Ervin is its new Chief Operating Officer. Ervin has been with the YMCA since 2007 when she was the director of the Old Fort and Southeast branches. She went on to direct other branches and was elevated to District Executive Director in 2021.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

TIME honors Kelley Automotive Group President Tom Kelley

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Kelley Automotive Group President Tom Kelley is in the running for the TIME Dealer of the Year award. The award honors the nation's most successful auto dealers who also have a deep commitment to community service. Kelley is a lead supporter of the Fort Wayne Boys and Girls Clubs and helps many nonprofits and organizations in Northeast Indiana.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

FW ranks 3rd worst active lifestyle city in WalletHub report

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - According to a new report, when it comes to the largest 100 U.S. cities Fort Wayne ranks near the bottom for active lifestyles. WalletHub, a personal finance website, released its report today rating the 2023 Best and Worst Cities for an Active Lifestyle. Fort Wayne ranks 97th out of 100 based on 36 key indicators that include everything from the average monthly fitness club fees to the percentage of residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Saint Francis falls to 2-5 in Crossroads League play

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Saturday afternoon the University of Saint Francis Cougars (9-8; 2-5 Crossroads) fell to Taylor University with a final of 73-82. The Cougars are now 2-2 in their last four match-ups with the Trojans. Saint Francis started slow in the first half trailing 10-17 with plenty of basketball remaining. Zane Burke stepped up with some clutch shooting at the end of the half to propel the Cougars to a 4-point lead at the half.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Komets start the year 0-2

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - With 11 divisional games in January, the Fort Wayne Komets start the year 0-2. Despite taking an early 1-0 lead, the K's gave defense could not hold off the Toledo Walleye, as they fell 8-2. The Komets host the Kalamazoo Wings on Wednesday at 7:30...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Mastodons fall in three to NJIT Highlanders

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball fell to the NJIT Highlanders 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-23) on Saturday night (Jan. 7) in the Gates Sports Center. The Mastodons led 13-11 in the opening set, but NJIT went on a 4-0 stretch with four-straight kills. The 'Dons tied up the set at 17 after a kill from Mark Frazier, but NJIT had a 5-2 push to go up three when it mattered most.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Canterbury's Hanks signs with IUPUC for baseball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Canterbury senior Weston Hanks signed his letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Indiana University-Purdue University Columubus (IUPUC) on Thursday afternoon. Hanks says he plans on going in as a pitcher, but feels versatile enough to be able to play any position he...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Indiana Tech takes down Concordia for fifth-straight victory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Indiana Tech men's basketball team hosted the Cardinals of Concordia University in the Schaefer Center on Saturday afternoon. Tech came out on top, winning with a 77-71 final score. Tech moves to 15-2 on the season while holding an 8-1 record in conference play.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

K's drop first match of 2023

WHEELING, W.Va. (WFFT) - Despite a fight back, the Fort Wayne Komets fell 4-2 in their first match of 2023 against the Wheeling Nailers. Joshua Winquist and Daniel Maggio scored the two goals for the K's. The Komets are back in action on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against the Toledo...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

PFW comes up short in Horizon League battle, falls 74-70 to Milwaukee

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball's late comeback fell just short on Saturday (Jan. 7), as the Mastodons fell to league-leading Milwaukee 74-70 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Milwaukee led 21-13 before the Mastodons went on a 6-0 run. Damian Chong Qui hit a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne apartment fire forces evacuation, destroys roof

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - An attic fire at a Fort Wayne apartment complex caused an evacuation Friday night, leaving several people displaced. Firefighters arrived to the 1800 block of Hobson Road around 9:30 p.m. to find an apartment building in flames. Occupants had already evacuated and alerted others in...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

PFW Men's Volleyball opens 2023 with win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball started off the 2023 season with a 3-0 win (25-22, 25-17, 25-14) over King on Friday night (Jan. 6). Jon Diedrich started his senior year with 10 kills. Sophomore Mark Frazier had the best game of his career thus far, recording seven kills on 13 swings for a .308 clip. He added six blocks, five digs and three aces. In his grudge match against his former team, Noah Melendez had seven digs.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Purdue clinical professor: How to avoid injury when trying a new sport

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Ellipticals and treadmills are filling up as people work toward their New Year's resolutions, but new athletes can get new injuries. Research shows exercise is beneficial both physically and psychologically. It won’t be beneficial if you injure yourself, though. Clinical professor Scott Lawrance with...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Komets set for important January stretch

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- After winning eight of their final nine games of 2022 and vaulting in to third place in the ECHL's Central Division standings, the Fort Wayne Komets are ready for an important January stretch. The Mastodons will play 11 games this month, all of which come...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Woman injured in DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman sustained injuries in a crash around 7:28 Friday morning in DeKalb County. Police say Sandra Hillary, 76, of St. Joe, was at the stop sign at the intersection of CR 35 and CR 60. She left the stop and pulled into the path of a car driven by Henry McKinnon, 54, of Auburn, who was southbound on CR 35.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN

