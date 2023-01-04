Read full article on original website
Related
If You’re New to the Gym, These Are the 7 Best Machines To Get Started With, According to a Trainer
Starting a gym routine can be intimidating, especially if you can’t afford personal training or have little experience working out. Everyone else might seem to know what they’re doing, which machines to go to, how to use them, and how much time to spend on them. But when you're a newbie, where do you begin?
How Studio Qila Founder Bridget O’Carroll Prioritizes ‘Form Over Ego’ on and off the Mat
The signature method of Bridget O’Carroll’s Studio Qila is supposed to be a challenge, and O’Carroll encourages students to sit in that feeling, not ignore it. But while inhabiting struggle is a central part of the high-intensity, low-impact Pilates-style classes, O’Carroll says what a Studio Qila challenge looks like should vary from person to person, and even day to day, based on what your body needs when you hit the mat. That’s why she always includes different variations of her exercises, and instructs her students to practice “form over ego”: Choosing to do what you can execute most effectively, not a “should” based on an external factor like competition or achievement.
The Stretch Routines That Had Us Saying ‘Ahhh’ This Year
From reducing everyday pain and allowing for more enjoyable workouts, to helping manage stress and boosting your mood, the benefits of stretching are simply undeniable. Stretching lengthens tight muscles and loosens fascia, which allows you to move more freely; it increases blood flow throughout your body and brain, which makes you feel more energized and alert; and it promotes the release of endorphins including serotonin, which just make you feel good.
Here’s How You Can Get the Most Out of an Online Workout, According to an Online Fitness Coach
So you’ve made a goal to increase your movement this year. You decide you want to work out, but you also don’t want to leave the house (baby, it’s cold outside). Or maybe you’re not ready to return to gym life just yet. Luckily, online workouts...
A Rowing Coach Shares the ‘Big 3’ Mistakes He Sees Beginners Make on Rowing Machines
Indoor rowers used to be some of the loneliest machines at the gym. The treadmills and ellipticals might quickly fill up, while the rowing ergometers would sit empty, gathering dust. But over the past decade, indoor rowing has grown far more popular, with gym-goers hopping into classes at boutique studios like Row House, and homebodies enjoying gamified rows on smart machines in their living rooms.
The One Thing This Fitness Trainer Always Does During Her Morning Routine
You know the scenario well: You set out your workout clothes the night before and swear that tomorrow is the day you become a morning workout person... But then your alarm goes off and your groggy brain decides that maybe having a morning fitness routine just isn't for you. So...
Is the Elliptical Out of Style? Here’s What Happened to the ’90s Cardio Craze
When the elliptical machine first hit the fitness scene in the 1990s, it was all the rage. But over the last few years, more attention has gone to flashier, higher-tech options with touch-screens and built-in instructions (think: Mirror and Tonal). And at-home fitness pioneers like Peloton have bypassed the elliptical entirely in favor of the bike, treadmill, and rower.
Why You Should Always Put a Used Book in the Freezer Before Reading It
Much like shopping for secondhand clothes, buying old books at stoop sales, online, or at used book stores brings its own brand of excitement. There’s the thrill of happening upon a book that you’ve been wanting to read or letting spontaneity take over, choosing whatever calls to you. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that it saves money and a perfectly readable tome from ending up in a landfill. The one thing you might have to contend with is removing the dust, dirt, and grime that has built up on the covers and between the pages of an old book. Fortunately, learning how to clean old books is often easier than removing the inscriptions left behind by previous readers.
‘I’m a Podiatrist, and These Are the Best Slippers for Pregnancy’
Lower back pain, frequent urination, and a growing belly—there are so many bodily changes that occur during pregnancy. But that's not all. Perhaps the most surprising difference between pregnancy and the non-pregnant life is feet changes. "During pregnancy, it is not uncommon to notice flattening of the foot arches, swelling, an increase in show size, and even ingrown toenails," says Mohammed Rimawi, DPM, a podiatrist based in New York.
How To Practice ‘Prospection’ (aka Future Thinking) To Infuse Life With More Joy and Meaning
You can likely intuit some of the ways that thinking about the future can benefit your life. Consider, for instance, how future-you might thank present-you if you were to save money for a bucket-list trip or even just prepare enough food on a Sunday to have lunches all week long. But according to research in the realm of positive psychology, the benefits of a certain type of future-focused thinking called prospection can extend to how you feel right now, leaving you more optimistic and empowered on the path toward your future goals.
Why Batwings Can Be a Secret Weapon To Strengthen Your Back, Shoulders, and Upper Arms
When you hear someone mention “batwings” in the gym, you might assume they’re making a demeaning reference to someone’s upper arms. But the term is also the name for one of the most effective bodyweight exercises you can do. What is it? Lying down on your...
For the Sleep of Your Dreams, Understanding the (Very) Different Ways That Melatonin and Magnesium Impact Your Circadian Rhythm Is Key
If you get high-quality shuteye night after night, consider yourself (incredibly) lucky. But for the rest of us, we’re often required to seek and test out new ways to optimize our sleep, such as through healthy pre-ZZZ lifestyle habits and behaviors, finding ways to manage stress better in the daytime, and via food and supplements.
I Pick at My Skin When I’m Stressed—Here’s How to Undo The Damage, According to Derms
Confession: I’m a recovering skin picker. It’s bad, I know—any dermatologist will tell you that picking your skin is a major skin health no-no, but when I’m really stressed out, I just can’t help myself. My hands will almost always end up on my forehead, feeling around for even the smallest bump or blemish to squeeze into oblivion. And in the event that there’s an actual pimple to pick at, it’s never enough to just pop it and walk away. Instead, I’ll pick, squeeze, poke and prod until I’ve turned what would’ve been a minor blemish (gone in a few days tops) into a gnarly wound that’ll be on my face for a week plus. The original tiny spot is now a crater surrounded by swaths of angry, swollen skin. TLDR: stress picking at your face never ends well, but it happens.
I’m a Run Coach in New England, and Here Are My 10 Top Tips To Hype Yourself Up for a Winter Run
Between bitterly cold temperatures, the seemingly endless hours of darkness, and the sleet, snow, and slippery roads, running in the winter is not for the meek. Just getting out the door can take a tremendous amount of motivation. Even the most dedicated runners often find themselves flirting with the idea...
3 Ways Tech Can Actually Help You Meet—and Maintain—Your Wellness Goals This Year
Technology is everywhere. You know it, we know it. It’s undeniably a part of our everyday lives. You’re even reading this right now on some sort of technology (techception). But, when you think of wellness, self-care technology is not likely the first thing that pops into your head....
‘I’ve Been a Gastroenterologist for Nearly 30 Years, and This Is the Digestion-Boosting Breakfast I Make on Repeat To Stay Regular’
The holiday season is officially behind us. And while we're bummed that the festive cocktail parties, cookie exchanges, and long weekends have come to an end, it's undeniable to say that this time of year can lead to disruptions in our gut health. (Here's looking at you, sugar and alcohol... as well as that jam-packed December calendar that included less sleep, more stress, so much socializing, and even more exhaustive travel.)
The Longevity-Boosting Benefits of Following a (Mostly) Plant-Based Diet Are… Eye-Opening
By now, we all know that diet fads are the absolute worst. Although social media and external factors might attempt to influence how we eat, we know better: that it really depends on the individual’s needs. This means listening to one's body to determine the best way to achieve a well-balanced, healthy, and joyful lifestyle.
3 Steps To Hack Your Morning Into the Best Part of Your Day, Starting with Breakfast
The alarm clock rings, and even the earliest birds dread the moment they’ll have to slide out from under the covers. Waking up is never not hard… but what if there was another way to rise and shine?. According to the experts, there totally is—and they're helping us...
