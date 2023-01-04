ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Studio Qila Founder Bridget O’Carroll Prioritizes ‘Form Over Ego’ on and off the Mat

The signature method of Bridget O’Carroll’s Studio Qila is supposed to be a challenge, and O’Carroll encourages students to sit in that feeling, not ignore it. But while inhabiting struggle is a central part of the high-intensity, low-impact Pilates-style classes, O’Carroll says what a Studio Qila challenge looks like should vary from person to person, and even day to day, based on what your body needs when you hit the mat. That’s why she always includes different variations of her exercises, and instructs her students to practice “form over ego”: Choosing to do what you can execute most effectively, not a “should” based on an external factor like competition or achievement.
The Stretch Routines That Had Us Saying ‘Ahhh’ This Year

From reducing everyday pain and allowing for more enjoyable workouts, to helping manage stress and boosting your mood, the benefits of stretching are simply undeniable. Stretching lengthens tight muscles and loosens fascia, which allows you to move more freely; it increases blood flow throughout your body and brain, which makes you feel more energized and alert; and it promotes the release of endorphins including serotonin, which just make you feel good.
A Rowing Coach Shares the ‘Big 3’ Mistakes He Sees Beginners Make on Rowing Machines

Indoor rowers used to be some of the loneliest machines at the gym. The treadmills and ellipticals might quickly fill up, while the rowing ergometers would sit empty, gathering dust. But over the past decade, indoor rowing has grown far more popular, with gym-goers hopping into classes at boutique studios like Row House, and homebodies enjoying gamified rows on smart machines in their living rooms.
Is the Elliptical Out of Style? Here’s What Happened to the ’90s Cardio Craze

When the elliptical machine first hit the fitness scene in the 1990s, it was all the rage. But over the last few years, more attention has gone to flashier, higher-tech options with touch-screens and built-in instructions (think: Mirror and Tonal). And at-home fitness pioneers like Peloton have bypassed the elliptical entirely in favor of the bike, treadmill, and rower.
Why You Should Always Put a Used Book in the Freezer Before Reading It

Much like shopping for secondhand clothes, buying old books at stoop sales, online, or at used book stores brings its own brand of excitement. There’s the thrill of happening upon a book that you’ve been wanting to read or letting spontaneity take over, choosing whatever calls to you. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that it saves money and a perfectly readable tome from ending up in a landfill. The one thing you might have to contend with is removing the dust, dirt, and grime that has built up on the covers and between the pages of an old book. Fortunately, learning how to clean old books is often easier than removing the inscriptions left behind by previous readers.
‘I’m a Podiatrist, and These Are the Best Slippers for Pregnancy’

Lower back pain, frequent urination, and a growing belly—there are so many bodily changes that occur during pregnancy. But that's not all. Perhaps the most surprising difference between pregnancy and the non-pregnant life is feet changes. "During pregnancy, it is not uncommon to notice flattening of the foot arches, swelling, an increase in show size, and even ingrown toenails," says Mohammed Rimawi, DPM, a podiatrist based in New York.
How To Practice ‘Prospection’ (aka Future Thinking) To Infuse Life With More Joy and Meaning

You can likely intuit some of the ways that thinking about the future can benefit your life. Consider, for instance, how future-you might thank present-you if you were to save money for a bucket-list trip or even just prepare enough food on a Sunday to have lunches all week long. But according to research in the realm of positive psychology, the benefits of a certain type of future-focused thinking called prospection can extend to how you feel right now, leaving you more optimistic and empowered on the path toward your future goals.
For the Sleep of Your Dreams, Understanding the (Very) Different Ways That Melatonin and Magnesium Impact Your Circadian Rhythm Is Key

If you get high-quality shuteye night after night, consider yourself (incredibly) lucky. But for the rest of us, we’re often required to seek and test out new ways to optimize our sleep, such as through healthy pre-ZZZ lifestyle habits and behaviors, finding ways to manage stress better in the daytime, and via food and supplements.
I Pick at My Skin When I’m Stressed—Here’s How to Undo The Damage, According to Derms

Confession: I’m a recovering skin picker. It’s bad, I know—any dermatologist will tell you that picking your skin is a major skin health no-no, but when I’m really stressed out, I just can’t help myself. My hands will almost always end up on my forehead, feeling around for even the smallest bump or blemish to squeeze into oblivion. And in the event that there’s an actual pimple to pick at, it’s never enough to just pop it and walk away. Instead, I’ll pick, squeeze, poke and prod until I’ve turned what would’ve been a minor blemish (gone in a few days tops) into a gnarly wound that’ll be on my face for a week plus. The original tiny spot is now a crater surrounded by swaths of angry, swollen skin. TLDR: stress picking at your face never ends well, but it happens.
‘I’ve Been a Gastroenterologist for Nearly 30 Years, and This Is the Digestion-Boosting Breakfast I Make on Repeat To Stay Regular’

The holiday season is officially behind us. And while we're bummed that the festive cocktail parties, cookie exchanges, and long weekends have come to an end, it's undeniable to say that this time of year can lead to disruptions in our gut health. (Here's looking at you, sugar and alcohol... as well as that jam-packed December calendar that included less sleep, more stress, so much socializing, and even more exhaustive travel.)
