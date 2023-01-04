Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
Porterville Recorder
Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an...
The Jaguars Are a Dangerous Playoff Team
Jacksonville is young, fun and dangerous as it heads into wild-card weekend, and you shouldn’t assume this team will stop there.
Dobbs Disputes Fumble, Decisive Touchdown
The Tennessee Titans quarterback says physics suggests he was throwing a pass when he was hit in the fourth quarter, the result of which would have been an incompletion.
Porterville Recorder
Toronto 4, Detroit 1
Toronto022—4 First Period_1, Detroit, Walman 3 (Hronek, Maatta), 11:57. Second Period_2, Toronto, Marner 15 (Rielly, Matthews), 0:24 (pp). 3, Toronto, Tavares 17 (Giordano, Jarnkrok), 6:37. Third Period_4, Toronto, Holmberg 4 (Brodie, Rielly), 6:19. 5, Toronto, Tavares 18 (Holl, Marner), 18:21 (en). Shots on Goal_Detroit 8-10-5_23. Toronto 2-12-15_29. Power-play opportunities_Detroit...
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo 6, Minnesota 5
Buffalo1311—6 First Period_1, Buffalo, Olofsson 14 (Dahlin, Mittelstadt), 13:00. Second Period_2, Minnesota, Duhaime 4 (Hartman, Dumba), 2:52. 3, Minnesota, Kaprizov 23 (Addison, Steel), 6:46 (pp). 4, Buffalo, Thompson 31 (Dahlin, Cozens), 10:30 (pp). 5, Buffalo, Dahlin 11 (Mittelstadt, Jost), 12:02. 6, Buffalo, Cozens 13 (Tuch), 13:55 (pp). 7, Minnesota, Hartman 5 (Gaudreau), 18:45.
Porterville Recorder
Montreal 5, St. Louis 4
Montreal023—5 First Period_1, St. Louis, Saad 12 (Schenn, Barbashev), 19:25. Penalties_Pezzetta, MTL (Tripping), 14:58. Second Period_2, Montreal, Armia 2 (Evans, Dadonov), 1:43. 3, St. Louis, Toropchenko 2 (Alexandrov, Pitlick), 6:59. 4, Montreal, Dach 6 (Dvorak, Suzuki), 16:15 (pp). Penalties_Kovacevic, MTL (Delay of Game), 7:14; Faulk, STL (Holding), 8:47; Barbashev, STL (High Sticking), 12:44; Alexandrov, STL (High Sticking), 17:16.
LaVine, DeRozan lead Bulls past Jazz, 126-118
CHICAGO (ABC4 Sports) – Despite another big game from Lauri Markkanen, and a career night from rookie Ochai Agbaji, Zach LaVine an DeMar DeRozna were tough tough to overcome for the Utah Jazz. Lavine made three consecutive 3-pointers during a key fourth-quarter stretch and scored 36 points, DeRozan had 35 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Utah Jazz 126-118 on Saturday night. […]
Porterville Recorder
OKLAHOMA 68, TEXAS TECH 63, OT
Percentages: FG .415, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Sherfield 3-12, Uzan 2-2, Hill 2-5, Noland 1-3, J.Groves 1-4, Cortes 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 6 (Godwin 2, T.Groves 2, Cortes, Hill). Turnovers: 11 (Sherfield 4, Uzan 4, Cortes 2, T.Groves). Steals: 9 (Sherfield 3, Noland...
Porterville Recorder
Colorado 3, Edmonton 2
Edmonton1100—2 First Period_1, Edmonton, Hyman 19 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 15:37 (pp). Second Period_2, Edmonton, Hyman 20 (Draisaitl, Barrie), 15:03 (pp). Third Period_3, Colorado, MacKinnon 10 (Rodrigues, Makar), 3:06. 4, Colorado, Hunt 1 (Rodrigues, Girard), 8:19. Overtime_5, Colorado, Makar 10, 2:09. Shots on Goal_Colorado 15-11-17-2_45. Edmonton 7-12-10-1_30. Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of...
Porterville Recorder
Seattle 8, Ottawa 4
Ottawa121—4 First Period_1, Seattle, Bjorkstrand 6 (Schultz), 9:19. 2, Ottawa, Tkachuk 14 (Chabot, Stutzle), 10:21. 3, Seattle, McCann 19 (Wennberg, Schwartz), 12:53. 4, Seattle, Schultz 4 (Oleksiak, Sprong), 15:13. Penalties_Schwartz, SEA (Tripping), 15:27. Second Period_5, Ottawa, Stutzle 16, 6:35 (pp). 6, Ottawa, Stutzle 17 (Zub, Chabot), 8:34. 7, Seattle,...
Porterville Recorder
ST. THOMAS 80, OMAHA 68
Percentages: FG .417, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Jungers 2-6, White 1-2, Glover 1-3, Arop 0-1, F.Fidler 0-1, Luedtke 0-1, Sutton 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Arop, Brougham, K.Brown). Turnovers: 12 (White 4, F.Fidler 3, Luedtke 2, Arop, Glover, Sutton). Steals: 4 (F.Fidler 2,...
Porterville Recorder
BYU 68, SAN DIEGO 48
Percentages: FG .500, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Johnson 2-2, Robinson 1-2, George 1-3, Saunders 0-1, Waterman 0-1, Hall 0-3, R.Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Traore 2, Ally Atiki). Turnovers: 12 (R.Williams 4, Robinson 4, Waterman 2, Johnson, Traore). Steals: 7 (George 2,...
Comments / 0