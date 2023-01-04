ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an...
NEWARK, NJ
Toronto 4, Detroit 1

Toronto022—4 First Period_1, Detroit, Walman 3 (Hronek, Maatta), 11:57. Second Period_2, Toronto, Marner 15 (Rielly, Matthews), 0:24 (pp). 3, Toronto, Tavares 17 (Giordano, Jarnkrok), 6:37. Third Period_4, Toronto, Holmberg 4 (Brodie, Rielly), 6:19. 5, Toronto, Tavares 18 (Holl, Marner), 18:21 (en). Shots on Goal_Detroit 8-10-5_23. Toronto 2-12-15_29. Power-play opportunities_Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
Buffalo 6, Minnesota 5

Buffalo1311—6 First Period_1, Buffalo, Olofsson 14 (Dahlin, Mittelstadt), 13:00. Second Period_2, Minnesota, Duhaime 4 (Hartman, Dumba), 2:52. 3, Minnesota, Kaprizov 23 (Addison, Steel), 6:46 (pp). 4, Buffalo, Thompson 31 (Dahlin, Cozens), 10:30 (pp). 5, Buffalo, Dahlin 11 (Mittelstadt, Jost), 12:02. 6, Buffalo, Cozens 13 (Tuch), 13:55 (pp). 7, Minnesota, Hartman 5 (Gaudreau), 18:45.
BUFFALO, MN
Montreal 5, St. Louis 4

Montreal023—5 First Period_1, St. Louis, Saad 12 (Schenn, Barbashev), 19:25. Penalties_Pezzetta, MTL (Tripping), 14:58. Second Period_2, Montreal, Armia 2 (Evans, Dadonov), 1:43. 3, St. Louis, Toropchenko 2 (Alexandrov, Pitlick), 6:59. 4, Montreal, Dach 6 (Dvorak, Suzuki), 16:15 (pp). Penalties_Kovacevic, MTL (Delay of Game), 7:14; Faulk, STL (Holding), 8:47; Barbashev, STL (High Sticking), 12:44; Alexandrov, STL (High Sticking), 17:16.
ABC4

LaVine, DeRozan lead Bulls past Jazz, 126-118

CHICAGO (ABC4 Sports) – Despite another big game from Lauri Markkanen, and a career night from rookie Ochai Agbaji, Zach LaVine an DeMar DeRozna were tough tough to overcome for the Utah Jazz. Lavine made three consecutive 3-pointers during a key fourth-quarter stretch and scored 36 points, DeRozan had 35 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Utah Jazz 126-118 on Saturday night. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
OKLAHOMA 68, TEXAS TECH 63, OT

Percentages: FG .415, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Sherfield 3-12, Uzan 2-2, Hill 2-5, Noland 1-3, J.Groves 1-4, Cortes 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 6 (Godwin 2, T.Groves 2, Cortes, Hill). Turnovers: 11 (Sherfield 4, Uzan 4, Cortes 2, T.Groves). Steals: 9 (Sherfield 3, Noland...
LUBBOCK, TX
Colorado 3, Edmonton 2

Edmonton1100—2 First Period_1, Edmonton, Hyman 19 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 15:37 (pp). Second Period_2, Edmonton, Hyman 20 (Draisaitl, Barrie), 15:03 (pp). Third Period_3, Colorado, MacKinnon 10 (Rodrigues, Makar), 3:06. 4, Colorado, Hunt 1 (Rodrigues, Girard), 8:19. Overtime_5, Colorado, Makar 10, 2:09. Shots on Goal_Colorado 15-11-17-2_45. Edmonton 7-12-10-1_30. Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of...
BOULDER, CO
Seattle 8, Ottawa 4

Ottawa121—4 First Period_1, Seattle, Bjorkstrand 6 (Schultz), 9:19. 2, Ottawa, Tkachuk 14 (Chabot, Stutzle), 10:21. 3, Seattle, McCann 19 (Wennberg, Schwartz), 12:53. 4, Seattle, Schultz 4 (Oleksiak, Sprong), 15:13. Penalties_Schwartz, SEA (Tripping), 15:27. Second Period_5, Ottawa, Stutzle 16, 6:35 (pp). 6, Ottawa, Stutzle 17 (Zub, Chabot), 8:34. 7, Seattle,...
SEATTLE, WA
ST. THOMAS 80, OMAHA 68

Percentages: FG .417, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Jungers 2-6, White 1-2, Glover 1-3, Arop 0-1, F.Fidler 0-1, Luedtke 0-1, Sutton 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Arop, Brougham, K.Brown). Turnovers: 12 (White 4, F.Fidler 3, Luedtke 2, Arop, Glover, Sutton). Steals: 4 (F.Fidler 2,...
OMAHA, NE
BYU 68, SAN DIEGO 48

Percentages: FG .500, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Johnson 2-2, Robinson 1-2, George 1-3, Saunders 0-1, Waterman 0-1, Hall 0-3, R.Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Traore 2, Ally Atiki). Turnovers: 12 (R.Williams 4, Robinson 4, Waterman 2, Johnson, Traore). Steals: 7 (George 2,...
SAN DIEGO, CA

