Vanderburgh County, IN

Who’s running in Warrick, Posey, Vanderburgh and Gibson counties

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

INDIANA (WEHT) – Eyewitness News is keeping track of who is filing for what position within the the four counties of Warrick, Vanderburgh, Gibson and Posey.

VANDERBURGH COUNTY

Cheryl Musgrave – Filed January 4

Cheryl Musgrave is running for mayor of Evansville.

According to her campaign website, Musgrave’s leadership attracted a $40 million investment from AT&T to bring high-speed fiber internet access to unincorporated county residents. Musgrave says the Vanderburgh County Commissioners received the 2022 Outstanding Team Effort award from the Association of Indiana County Commissioners.

Her website states Musgrave and the Vanderburgh County Commissioners negotiated a new agreement with the FOP that will increase deputies’ pay by 33 percent over the next four years, after seeing Vanderburgh County sheriff’s deputies were once among the lowest paid law enforcement officers in the region.

Among her other accomplishments, she worked toward massive upgrades to Green River Road and Burdette Park, abandoned properties were finally maintained and sold, and got rid of barriers to getting paperwork for properties that had “red flags.”

She is with the Republican Party.

POSEY COUNTY

Steve Loehr – Filed January 4

Steve Loehr plans to run for mayor of Mt. Vernon.

Loehr is a lifelong resident of Posey County, married to his wife, Tammy who is retired. They have a son, Nicholas who is an attorney with the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Loehr is retired after 42 years with GE/SABIC where he lead several projects.

He maintains his lifelong involvement with the community in various capacities such as volunteering for Special Olympics, St Matthew Church, Habitat and two terms on the Board of Directors at WHCC. Steve has been coaching swimming for the last 25 years for the local Age Group program as well as the Head Coach/Aquatics Director at the High School.

Andy Hoehn – Filed January 4

Running for Mount Vernon City Council District 3.

With the Republican party.

Cristi Sitzman – Filed January 5

Running for Mount Vernon Clerk/Treasurer.

With the Democrat party.

Dana Baldwin – Filed January 5

Running for Mount Vernon City Council District 2.

With the Republican party.

Timothy Dunston – Filed January 6

Running for Mount Vernon mayor.

With the Democrat party.

GIBSON COUNTY

Greg Wright – Filed January 4

Greg Wright has filed for re-election as Princeton’s mayor.

He is with the Republican Party.

Michael McGregor – Filed January 4

Running for Oakland City Council District 2.

He is with the Republican party.

Brady Egdorf – Filed January 4

Running for Oakland City Council District 1.

He is with the Republican party.

Bruce McIntosh – Filed January 4

Running for Oakland City Council At-Large.

He is with the Republican party.

Jan E. Ballard – Filed January 4

Running for Princeton City Council District 1.

She is with the Democrat party.

Robert “Bob” Wilson – Filed January 4

Running for Oakland City Council District 3.

He is with the Republican party.

Marion “Mimi” Thompson – Filed January 4

Running for Hazelton Clerk/Treasurer.

She is with the Democrat party.

Jonnie Kay Watkins – Filed January 5

Running for Francisco Clerk/Treasure.

She is with the Democrat party.

James R. Deffendall – Filed January 5

Running for Oakland City mayor.

He is with the Republican party.

WARRICK COUNTY

Charles “Charlie” Wyatt – Filed January 4

Charles “Charlie” Wyatt hopes to keep his current position as Boonville’s mayor .

Wyatt said in a release, “We have had the opportunity to be able to start and finish many projects as well as watching the residents cleaning up, improving and building new homes and business offices the past 7 years.”

He is with the Democrat party.

Camellia Boruaff – Filed January 4

Camellia Boruaff is running for Clerk Treasurer.

She is with the Democrat party.

Sherrie Sievers – Filed January 4

Sherrie Sievers is running for City Council District 1.

She is with the Republican party.

Sheila Lacer – Filed January 4

Sheila Lacer is running to keep her current office as Boonville City Councilwoman at Large.

She is with the Democrat party.

Robert Webb – Filed January 4

Robert Webb is running for City Council District 3.

He is with the Democrat party.

James Miller Jr. – Filed January 4

James Miller Jr. is running for City Council District 4.

He is with the Republican party.

Shawn Russell – Filed January 4

Shawn Russell is running for City Council District 2.

He is with the Democrat party.

Bradley Downey – Filed January 5

Bradley Downey is running for the office of mayor of Boonville.

He is with the Republican party.

