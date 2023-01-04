OBITUARY: Johnny Lee Collins

JACKSON SPRINGS — Johnny Lee “Hero” Collins, 59, of Jackson Springs, transitioned on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at Autumn Care, Biscoe.

Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at Elite Funeral Services, 125 High Street, Ellerbe.

Funeral will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8 at Antioch Holiness Church, 364 Emery Road, Jackson Springs. There will be a viewing prior to the service starting at noon.

Online condolences can be made at elitefuneralservices.com.

Elite Funeral Services of Ellerbe is serving the family.