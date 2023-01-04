ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson Springs, NC

OBITUARY: Johnny Lee Collins

By Elite Funeral Services
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
JACKSON SPRINGS — Johnny Lee “Hero” Collins, 59, of Jackson Springs, transitioned on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at Autumn Care, Biscoe.

Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at Elite Funeral Services, 125 High Street, Ellerbe.

Funeral will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8 at Antioch Holiness Church, 364 Emery Road, Jackson Springs. There will be a viewing prior to the service starting at noon.

Online condolences can be made at elitefuneralservices.com.

Elite Funeral Services of Ellerbe is serving the family.

TheDailyBeast

Black Pastor Says White Cop Targeted Him in Revenge Plot

MOORE COUNTY, North Carolina—Lee Marvin Harris Sr. was stepping into the shower on Feb. 20, 2018, when he heard shouting voices outside of his home. Then came a loud banging on his door.He peered out the window and saw cops sprawled across his yard.“Do not bust open my door!” Harris Sr. yelled, pulling on pajama pants. He says he opened the front door to an assault rifle pointed at his head.Police from the small town of Southern Pines found 88 grams of powder cocaine and 13 grams of crack inside a broken-down Cadillac in Harris’ backyard. A magistrate slapped Harris...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
The Richmond Observer

Bowe to headline Richmond County MLK events

ROCKINGHAM — Grammy Award-winner Dante Bowe is returning home this month to participate in two of several events sponsored by the Richmond County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Foundation. Bowe will serve as grand marshal for the annual MLK parade, starting at noon Saturday, Jan. 14 in downtown Rockingham.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Ted Robinson Kelly

ROCKINGHAM — Ted Robinson Kelly, 73, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 at Hospice Haven in Rockingham. Mr. Kelly was born Aug. 31, 1949 in Montgomery County, a son of the late Alfred and Anna Robinson Kelly. Ted proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Following his military...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Hazel Louise Broach Cline

ROCKINGHAM — Hazel Louise Broach Cline, 85, of Rockingham, completed her earthly journey on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. Mrs. Cline was born July 13, 1937 in Darlington, South Carolina, a daughter of the late Coit Edward and Hattie Belle Evans Broach. She was a member of Faith Christian Center,...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
