Clingerman named Miami Township fiscal officer

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Miami Township Board of Trustees has selected a new fiscal officer following the resignation of former township fiscal officer Aaron Newell.

At the Miami Township Board of Trustee’s meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Greg Clingerman was sworn into office as fiscal officer. Clingerman will work in his position to supervise purchasing, record keeping and township funding for Miami Twp.

The new fiscal officer is a 40-year resident of Miami Twp. along with his wife, Ann. and holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Dayton. He has a bachelor’s in business from Miami University and has been a financial planner at Transamerica Financial Advisors for 12 years.

I am committed to serving my community, my neighbors and the business community. I hope to bring a fresh perspective that will allow me to be a good steward of township funds Miami Twp. Fiscal Officer Greg Clingerman

Clingerman’s term will expire on March 31, 2024.

Newell left his position in December after 7 years of service. The township said the reason for Newell’s departure was the “need for more family time” and “professional pursuits”.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.