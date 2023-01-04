ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Clingerman named Miami Township fiscal officer

By Carlos Mathis
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Miami Township Board of Trustees has selected a new fiscal officer following the resignation of former township fiscal officer Aaron Newell.

Miami Twp. asks community to take “Parks Plan” survey

At the Miami Township Board of Trustee’s meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Greg Clingerman was sworn into office as fiscal officer. Clingerman will work in his position to supervise purchasing, record keeping and township funding for Miami Twp.

The new fiscal officer is a 40-year resident of Miami Twp. along with his wife, Ann. and holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Dayton. He has a bachelor’s in business from Miami University and has been a financial planner at Transamerica Financial Advisors for 12 years.

Alex Hale named Assistant Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney

I am committed to serving my community, my neighbors and the business community. I hope to bring a fresh perspective that will allow me to be a good steward of township funds

Miami Twp. Fiscal Officer Greg Clingerman

Clingerman’s term will expire on March 31, 2024.

Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley, Jan 5-8

Newell left his position in December after 7 years of service. The township said the reason for Newell’s departure was the “need for more family time” and “professional pursuits”.

