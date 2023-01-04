ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoFundMe raising money for father of daughters killed in Ohio crash

An online fundraiser to assist the father of two daughters, and his unborn grandchild, who were killed in a Christmas Eve crash is two-thirds of the way to its goal. The GoFundMe account is for Dave Hahn, whose daughters; Karen Boehne and Lauren Hahn, along with his son-in-law Jeremy Boehne and ex-wife, Kim Siegrist of Brighton, were killed on December 24th when a semi tractor trailer slammed into their cars as they traveled together on southbound I-75 north of Dayton, Ohio. Karen Boehne was also pregnant with a baby boy at the time.
Ingrid Advocates for a Patient Who is Unable to Afford Surgery

Ingrid Askew (pictured above, right) works within patient support services at Mercy Health Weight Management Solutions in our Cincinnati market. She has also served with our ministry for the last eight years. Her coworker, Stacy Jones, BSN, RN, (pictured above, left) recently recognized Ingrid for her outstanding efforts in assisting...
Damar Hamlin’s doctors reveal timeline, progress after arriving at hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When the world lost sight of Damar Hamlin on Monday night, he fell into the hands of doctors at the University of Cincinnati. “We had significant concerns about him after the injury, and after the event that happened on the field, but he is making substantial progress,” Dr. Timothy Pritts of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said.
Cincinnati Magazine names area's top docs

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Living a healthy lifestyle is top of mind for many people coming into the new year. And part of living healthy is regular visits to the doctor. This month, Cincinnati Magazine is out with its list of the top doctors in the Tri-State. Lauren Fisher, associate editor of Cincinnati Magazine talks about how they complied the list.
Ohio teen helps save family’s farm with class project

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio teen saves her family’s dairy farm at the brink of closure with a bright idea that started as a class project. Maggie Matthews’ parents own the New Horizon Farm and the Happy Cows Creamery in New Vienna which was started 60 years ago by her grandfather.
Old-world design meets farmhouse style in this Ohio dream home

Justin Doyle Homes has designed this gorgeous urban farmhouse that provides an entertainers paradise, located in Cincinnati, Ohio. From the exterior facade, you will find Hardie board and batten siding along with black framed windows sourced from Pella. At nighttime, the soffit lighting accents each gable for a delightful curb appeal.
Kettering grocery store to close next month

Marc’s, a Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain, is permanently closing its Kettering location in early February, according to a sign posted at the business. “This store will be closing permanently on Sunday, February 5, 2023,” the sign said. “Thank you for your patronage. No markdowns or liquidations.”
Cincinnati fire truck hit by a car

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Some scary moments Thursday morning for some Cincinnati firefighters. A car rear-ended their fire truck on Queen City Avenue near Lafeuille in Westwood. Two people in the car were taken to the hospital. None of the firefighters were hurt. The fire truck had to be towed...
Remembering Tom Browning: Celebration of life held Friday

CINCINNATI — Tom Browning never made a big deal about himself, but those who knew him spent Friday afternoon doing just that. Browning, known as "Mr. Perfect" died on Dec. 19. He was 62 years old. "And so, I was very blessed to get a lot of quality time...
