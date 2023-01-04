Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
WLWT 5
Bars, restaurants at The Banks to donate to UC Trauma Center from proceeds, support Hamlin
On Sunday, Jan. 8, the bars and restaurants at The Banks will be donating proceeds to support Damar Hamlin and the UC Trauma Center from special mid-game drink offers and purchased drinks before and after the game. Fans can also make direct donations to Damar's Foundation by scanning a QR...
Buffalo business owner donates meals to UC Medical Center staff & Hamlin family
A true Buffalo Strong moment as a Buffalo business owner who was in Cincinnati has stuck around to donate meals to the staff at the UC Medical Center and Damar Hamlin's family.
Doctor treating Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin a University of Dayton graduate
DAYTON — Dr. William A. Knight IV, MD, a University of Dayton graduate, is one of the doctors treating Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Knight graduated class of 1999 from University of Dayton with a bachelor’s in biology and psychology, a spokesperson for...
Fox 19
Damar Hamlin’s father urges donations to UC Medical Center, first responders
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Chasing M Foundation’s toy drive has accumulated more than 230,000 donations and $7.5 million since Damar Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest Monday night. The foundation’s team is “awestruck by the level of support and generosity” and is working to deal with the massive influx of...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
GoFundMe raising money for father of daughters killed in Ohio crash
An online fundraiser to assist the father of two daughters, and his unborn grandchild, who were killed in a Christmas Eve crash is two-thirds of the way to its goal. The GoFundMe account is for Dave Hahn, whose daughters; Karen Boehne and Lauren Hahn, along with his son-in-law Jeremy Boehne and ex-wife, Kim Siegrist of Brighton, were killed on December 24th when a semi tractor trailer slammed into their cars as they traveled together on southbound I-75 north of Dayton, Ohio. Karen Boehne was also pregnant with a baby boy at the time.
mercy.com
Ingrid Advocates for a Patient Who is Unable to Afford Surgery
Ingrid Askew (pictured above, right) works within patient support services at Mercy Health Weight Management Solutions in our Cincinnati market. She has also served with our ministry for the last eight years. Her coworker, Stacy Jones, BSN, RN, (pictured above, left) recently recognized Ingrid for her outstanding efforts in assisting...
WKYC
Damar Hamlin’s doctors reveal timeline, progress after arriving at hospital
BUFFALO, N.Y. — When the world lost sight of Damar Hamlin on Monday night, he fell into the hands of doctors at the University of Cincinnati. “We had significant concerns about him after the injury, and after the event that happened on the field, but he is making substantial progress,” Dr. Timothy Pritts of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said.
WLWT 5
Cavalcade of Customs is coming to Duke Energy Convention Center this January
CINCINNATI — O'Reilly Auto Parts is presenting the 63rd annual Cavalcade of Customs at the Duke Energy Convention Center this January. The Cavalcade of Customs is a car show featuring hundreds of custom cars, hot rods, motorcycles, trucks and more. The event will include contests, awards and celebrity guest...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police ask for assistance finding endangered missing Avondale man
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for help finding an endangered missing Avondale man, Thursday afternoon. Rayvon Willis, 27, was last seen on Dec. 31 after telling his group home that he was going to the West End to watch the football game at his grandmothers. (Watch...
WKRC
Cincinnati Magazine names area's top docs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Living a healthy lifestyle is top of mind for many people coming into the new year. And part of living healthy is regular visits to the doctor. This month, Cincinnati Magazine is out with its list of the top doctors in the Tri-State. Lauren Fisher, associate editor of Cincinnati Magazine talks about how they complied the list.
Opening date released for Miamisburg Kroger after vandalism
“We are excited to bring a Full, Fresh and Friendly experience to the Miamisburg community with the opening of the new store on January 27," the spokesperson said. "We look forward to providing additional details about the grand opening weekend celebration soon.”
Fox 19
Ohio teen helps save family’s farm with class project
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio teen saves her family’s dairy farm at the brink of closure with a bright idea that started as a class project. Maggie Matthews’ parents own the New Horizon Farm and the Happy Cows Creamery in New Vienna which was started 60 years ago by her grandfather.
Marc’s to permanently close Kettering location
The Marc's store on East Whipp Road is closing their doors on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to the store.
onekindesign.com
Old-world design meets farmhouse style in this Ohio dream home
Justin Doyle Homes has designed this gorgeous urban farmhouse that provides an entertainers paradise, located in Cincinnati, Ohio. From the exterior facade, you will find Hardie board and batten siding along with black framed windows sourced from Pella. At nighttime, the soffit lighting accents each gable for a delightful curb appeal.
Hamilton architect still missing in Mexico, family praying for answers
José Gutierrez, 36, flew down to Mexico from CVG on Dec. 22 to visit his fiancée. His family fears he was abducted along with his fiancée and two of her relatives.
dayton.com
Kettering grocery store to close next month
Marc’s, a Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain, is permanently closing its Kettering location in early February, according to a sign posted at the business. “This store will be closing permanently on Sunday, February 5, 2023,” the sign said. “Thank you for your patronage. No markdowns or liquidations.”
WKRC
Cincinnati fire truck hit by a car
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Some scary moments Thursday morning for some Cincinnati firefighters. A car rear-ended their fire truck on Queen City Avenue near Lafeuille in Westwood. Two people in the car were taken to the hospital. None of the firefighters were hurt. The fire truck had to be towed...
WLWT 5
Remembering Tom Browning: Celebration of life held Friday
CINCINNATI — Tom Browning never made a big deal about himself, but those who knew him spent Friday afternoon doing just that. Browning, known as "Mr. Perfect" died on Dec. 19. He was 62 years old. "And so, I was very blessed to get a lot of quality time...
Fox 19
‘Its really hard:’ Family of Cincinnati architect missing in Mexico prays for his return
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Many in the Hamilton community banded together Friday night in a show of support for a Tri-State man who remains missing in Mexico. Dozens filled St. Julie Billiart Church for 36-year-old Jose Gutierrez. The prayer service united family, friends and coworkers with prayers that he will be back home with them soon.
WLWT 5
Johnny J. Kiradjieff, son of Cincinnati Chili creator, dies at 80, his family says
CINCINNATI — The son of Cincinnati Chili creator and founder of Empress Chili has died, according to his family. Johnny J. Kiradjieff was the youngest son of Ivan John Kiradjieff, who created the world-famous chili style with his two brothers back in the 1920s. The Kiradjieff brothers immigrated to...
Comments / 0