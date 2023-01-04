Read full article on original website
Related
Eric Bischoff Agrees That ODB Was Ahead Of Her Time, Says She Still Has A Lot To Offer
Eric Bischoff shares his belief that ODB was ahead of her time, and she still has a lot to offer today. ODB was one of the top stars in TNA's Knockouts Division. She debuted for the company in 2007 and stayed with them until 2014. During her initial run, she won the Knockout's Championship four times, and she also held the Women's Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Eric Young. ODB returned to IMPACT multiple times over the years, including a brief run in 2021.
ComicBook
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Comment on Vince McMahon's WWE Return
Vince McMahon is officially back. Reports surfaced that the longtime WWE Chairman was intending to return to the company late last year, as he believed he received bad advice regarding his retirement this past summer. The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that a McMahon comeback was imminent, as he planned to return to WWE to assist with a potential sale of the company. The report added that McMahon would not approve or support any sale of WWE's media rights unless he had executive power in the decision.
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Electing Himself Back To WWE Board, Believes It’s His ‘Exit Strategy’
Vince McMahon announced he was electing himself back to WWE’s Board of Directors, and Eric Bischoff weighed in on the big news. As noted yesterday, McMahon announced that he had “taken necessary actions” and elected himself to the board along with former WWE Co-Presidents and Board members Michelle Wilson and George Barrios in order to “capitalize on a unique opportunity to maximize long-term value for all WWE shareholders,” namely negotiating media rights and a possible sale. Bischoff reacted to the situation on the latest episode of After 83 Weeks on Thursday, and you can see some highlights below:
webisjericho.com
Daughter Of WWE Legend Wrestles During AEW Dark Taping
Before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts, AEW held a taping of AEW Dark, their popular Youtube show, at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday night. And while it isn’t unusual for up-and-coming local talents to get an opportunity to impress, one name stood out above the rest, with “Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s daughter, Teal Piper, competing in a tag match alongside Rebel Kel against Tay Conti and Anna JAS.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Interested In Re-Signing Another Released Superstar
For the past couple of years, WWE has released numerous Superstars from their contracts under Vince McMahon’s leadership. Fans were simply astonished WWE ended up releasing so many talented stars during that time period in the name of “budget cuts.” This includes Ezra Judge, who seems to be on WWE’s radar again now that Triple H is in charge.
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTOS: Sasha Banks With Current & Former WWE Superstars At Wrestle Kingdom 17
At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, longtime friends FTR, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Naomi reunited backstage. On his Twitter account, Dax Harwood shared an image from Wrestle Kingdom 17, where he can be seen posing with his tag team partner Cash Wheeler, Bayley and Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone. He also shared a throwback image from their time in WWE.
PWMania
Latest News on Current “Front Runners” to Potentially Buy WWE
As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon was reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors shortly after it was reported that McMahon planned to return to WWE. Several companies are being discussed as potential suitors as McMahon investigates the sale of WWE. Regarding the frontrunner, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com pointed out that there are “a lot of people theorizing that Comcast, which owns NBC Universal, would be the most likely candidate to buy the company outright given their long standing relationship.”
wrestlinginc.com
Teddy Long Says Top WWE Star Doesn't Take Pro Wrestling Seriously
On the year-end edition of "WWE SmackDown," Charlotte Flair made her return to the company after being gone for most of 2022. Flair successfully defeated Ronda Rousey for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, rolling up Rousey for the pinfall victory. Some fans were happy about this, as they had grown tired of Rousey during her title reign — with Rousey putting on a performance at Survivor Series: WarGames against Shotzi that drew jeers.
PWMania
Backstage News on Original Plans for Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay Feud
Will Ospreay and new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega are set to face off in a series of matches for AEW and NJPW, according to reports. Omega won the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title from Ospreay in their second-ever singles match on Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, the first being Omega’s victory over Ospreay at PWG All-Star Weekend XI on December 12, 2015.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Planning Big Push For Breakout Star
Tony Khan has a lot of plans for his roster this year. With all the wrestlers under contract, AEW apparently has their eyes on one particular guy for a big push. AEW has a locker room full of talent, and it appears that they are on the verge of pushing one of their stars. Konosuke Takeshita has a lot of attention on him already, and fans should expect a lot more.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On How Uncle Howdy’s Identity Is Being Kept Secret
Bray Wyatt returned to WWE back in October and since then he’s been repeatedly taunted by a mysterious character known only as Uncle Howdy. At first fans wondered if Uncle Howdy could be an extension of Bray himself much like The Fiend was, but the situation has taken a strange turn recently.
wrestlinginc.com
Bo Dallas Was Backstage During Recent WWE Show
WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco has an endless supply of stories in his long life in professional wrestling, and he keeps adding to them. On the latest episode of "Stories With Bradshaw and Brisco" one of Brisco's stories might have revealed the current status of former WWE NXT Champion Bo Dallas. Brisco noted that Dallas and his brother Bray Wyatt were backstage at a recent episode of "WWE SmackDown" and Brisco's instincts kicked in.
CBS Sports
2023 WWE Royal Rumble card, matches, predictions, start time, rumors, match card, location, date
The WWE Universe will have a lot of counting to do at the Royal Rumble. The beloved battle royal event returns for its 35th iteration when WWE sets up at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 28. The modern version of the Royal Rumble features two matches:...
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Accepts Challenge For WWE Royal Rumble
Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event, WWE confirmed during the first "SmackDown" episode of 2023. The show began with Reigns giving a dressing down to Sami Zayn for the latter suffering a pinfall in their loss...
wrestlinginc.com
Sheamus And Drew McIntyre's Tag Team Gets A Name
It's often easy for a team of two prominent singles wrestlers to never get a name for their team. Examples include teams such as Natalya and Tamina, Kofi Kingston and CM Punk, and Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. All three of those teams at one time held tag team championship gold in WWE with no real team name. But, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have transcended this and become The Bangers Bros.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Confronts WWE Stable After Its Heel Turn
Following his loss to Ricochet in a Royal Rumble qualifying match on the January 6 episode of "SmackDown," Top Dolla alongside the rest of Hit Row turned heel in a post-match beatdown. Hit Row attacked Ricochet after he was lured in for a post-match handshake by Top Dolla. But, the beatdown didn't last long, as Hit Row was promptly run off by Braun Strowman.
stillrealtous.com
Top AEW Stars Reportedly Not Close To Signing A New Deal
All Elite Wrestling officially launched three years ago and The Young Bucks have been one of the key teams on the roster since day one. It was recently reported that AEW is looking to sign The Bucks to a new deal, but it doesn’t sound like talks have gotten very far at this point in time.
ringsidenews.com
Mercedes Mone’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 Botch Wasn’t Her Fault
After weeks of anticipation, Sasha Banks finally debuted at Wrestle Kingdom 17 under the name Mercedes Mone. She appeared on the show following KAIRI’s successful title defense. Mercedes would then attack KAIRI by grabbing her for the Gory Special. However, when she tried to spin her into the DDT, she failed to grab her head and the move looked botched.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Responds To Tommy Dreamer’s “Ridiculous” Comments
Jim Ross has taken issue with Tommy Dreamer’s recent assertion that Ross wouldn’t be able to help mend fences between The Young Bucks and CM Punk in AEW. As well as being arguably the greatest pro wrestling announcer of all time, Jim Ross spent many years heading up the talent relations department in WWE. Ross was responsible for assembling one of the best rosters in wrestling history and played a huge part in bringing stars such as The Rock, Mick Foley, Brock Lesnar, and John Cena – to name a few – into the company.
ComicBook
Vince McMahon Officially Returns to WWE
The Vince McMahon saga took another interesting turn this morning, with news that he is officially back on WWE's Board of Directors. News broke on January 5th that Vince McMahon had been plotting his return to WWE following his departure on July 22, 2022. Despite the WWE Board of Directors' investigation of multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, the Wall Street Journal reported last month that McMahon was planning to make a comeback to the WWE under the belief that he received bad legal advice and that the entire scandal would blow over. With all of that as a backdrop, a new SEC filing shows McMahon is now back with the company.
