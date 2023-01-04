ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 2

Dionne Jenkins-Carlers
3d ago

You got the answers into your investigation, now issue an arrest warrant for murder to this moron. From this point forward a,though, investigation into new potential police officers should be considered. The process for hiring police officers should take at least a couple of months so that a thorough background check & investigation can be conducted on each individual police officer candidate. So stop being so desperate to fill those vacancies with trigger happy police officers

