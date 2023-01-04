Read full article on original website
Man who raped minor in multiple jurisdictions accepts plea offer in Genesee County
Nicholas Turnquist 2020 File Photo A 37-year-old man who once lived in Wyoming County and Erie County, and is already facing 13 years in federal prison on a sex crimes conviction, admitted on Friday in County Court to a rape at Darien Lake Theme Park in 2014.
Man pleads guilty during murder trial for 2022 fatal shooting in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A man has pleaded guilty for the murder of a Rochester man who was found in a vehicle behind an abandoned house on Ames Street last year. Tyrell Doty pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree criminal use of a firearm for the death of Julius Hagood, 41, whose body was found March 30, 2022. Investigators determined he was shot at another location.
Rochester Man Pleads Guilty in Bus Stop Homicide
A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a city teen. Police say 19-year-old Salahuddin Floyd Junior gunned down 17-year-old Bryson Simpson as Simpson was getting off a school bus on Otis Street last March. Both Floyd and Simpson attended Edison Tech, but police didn't...
Buffalo man pleads guilty to felony after search warrant reveals illegal guns
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.
Niagara County Sheriff's Office seeking information about late Friday Wilson shooting
WILSON, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in getting information about a shooting that occurred on Friday night in Wilson. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau in investigating a shooting that occured on Daniels Road around 10:20 p.m. Deputies reported...
RPD: Two men stabbed, two men arrested during fight on Weyl St
Two men were arrested Saturday morning in connection to a fight on Weyl St. that left two other men stabbed, the Rochester Police Department announced.
Man charged with robbing 77-year-old woman at Motel 6 in Gates
A man was charged Thursday in connection to a robbery on Monday at Motel 6 on Chili Avenue.
Lockport woman arrested for Petit Larceny
On January 4, 2023 at 3:00 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Shakira N. Pabon Antongiorgi, 26 of Lockport, NY for Petit Larceny. On January 4, 2023, Troopers were dispatched to Wal Mart on South Transit Road in the town of Lockport for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with Wal Mart staff and it was found that Pabon Antongiorgi took merchandise and concealed it, passing all points of purchase without paying. Pabon Antongiorgi was transported to SP Lockport for processing.
Rochester man sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping nursing home resident
52-year-old Khadka Pradhan worked at the Shore Winds Nursing Home as a housekeeper.
Rochester teen arrested for robbery at Gates motel
Gates, N.Y. — A Rochester man faces charges following a robbery at a motel in Gates on Wednesday. Officers responded to Motel 6 on Chili Avenue around 10 a.m. and found a 77-year-old woman who said a male suspect approached her in a hallway, threatened her with a weapon, and stole her credit card and cash before fleeing.
Teen pleads guilty for fatal shooting of RCSD student getting off bus
Rochester, N.Y. — A man pleaded guilty Friday for the fatal shooting of a teenager who had just gotten off a school bus last year. Salahuddin Floyd Jr., 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for shooting and killing Bryson Simpson, 17, on Otis Street, March 11, 2022. BACKGROUND: Man...
Buffalo man sentenced in attempted murder, possession of illegal gun
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to six years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.
Allegany County man facing multiple felony charges after domestic dispute
An Allegany County man allegedly threatened multiple victims with a weapon and left before troopers arrived.
Sheriff: Deputies arrest suspect in theft of jewelry from Kohl's
Monroe County sheriff's deputies arrested a suspect wanted in the theft of jewelry from the Monroe Kohl's department store not long after the robbery was committed Wednesday. At about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, a Kohl's employee called Monroe County Central Dispatch to report she had just been robbed, a news release issued by Sheriff Troy Goodnough said. The woman reported that a man grabbed two diamond rings out of her hand at the jewelry counter and ran out of the store with them. He then entered a vehicle in the parking lot of the store in the 2300 block of North Telegraph Road and fled the area.
Former NY Nursing Home Employee Sentenced for Raping 81-Year-Old Resident
A former Rochester nursing home employee was sentenced Friday to decades behind bars for the rape and sexual assault of an 81-year-old resident suffering from dementia, New York Attorney General Letitia James said. Khadka Pradhan, 52, was sentenced to 25 years in prison to be served concurrently, and 20 years...
Buffalo man sentenced to over 5 years in prison after robbing Angola bank
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Friday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to over 5 years in prison after being convicted of aggravated bank robbery and possession of a firearm.
West Seneca woman arrested for DWI
On January 5, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Leslie A. Tripi., 40, of West Seneca, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Transit Road in the town of Elma, Tripi was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Tripi had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Tripi had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.14% BAC. Tripi was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
Teen shot in overnight shooting incident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred overnight. Police say they responded to a call just before 1 a.m. Saturday, where, they say, a victim had been struck by gunfire during “some type” of large gathering or party on Northland Avenue. The victim, an 18-year-old Buffalo female, […]
Webster woman charged in 2022 Culver Road hit-and-run death
UPDATE (Jan. 6, 2023): A Webster woman was charged Thursday in connection with the June 2022 hit-and-run death of a pedestrian on Culver Road. Gina Inguagiato, 42, was charged with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting (pedestrian fatally struck), third-degree insurance fraud, tampering with physical evidence and making a punishable false written statement, Rochester police said.
18-year-old shot on Northland Avenue
According to police, an 18-year-old woman was shot during a party. She was taken to ECMC and is described as stable.
