Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Huber Heights; police investigating
HUBER HEIGHTS — Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a U.S. Postal Worker in Huber Heights Saturday morning. Around 10 a.m., Huber Heights police responded to reports of a mail carrier who had been robbed in the area of Mt. Whitney and Taylorsville Road. The postal...
Fox 19
2nd victim in Covington double shooting identified; 2 suspects arrested
COVINGTON, Ky (WXIX) - A second victim has been identified after a double shooting that occurred in Covington Friday night, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department. Police confirmed that Selvin Orlando Alvarado, 23, of Covington, was the second person shot around 7:40 p.m. outside a store...
WKRC
Police: Shots fired outside Florence Taco Bell over video game sale
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Shots rang out in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in Florence after an altercation between two groups, police say. Officers were called to the restaurant on US 42 just after 6 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say multiple people had agreed to meet an unknown...
Fox 19
2 accused in car chase that led to fiery crash in Middletown sentenced
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people charged in connection to a car chase that ended in a fiery crash have been sentenced. Thaddeus Brown and Taylor Daley will each serve time in prison after taking plea deals in their case. Daley is spending one and a half years in jail...
Fox 19
Driver dies in Queensgate crash, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Queensgate early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 1900 block of River Road around 2:25 a.m. Ladebra Sherman, 29, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was driving a 2018 Hyundai Sonata westbound...
WLWT 5
Monroe Township woman charged with felonious assault, domestic violence after shooting husband
A Clermont County woman is being accused of shooting her husband during a dispute. According to officials, police responded to a report of a shooting incident in the 2100 block of Smith Road in Monroe Township on Friday, Dec. 30. The caller told dispatch that his aunt had shot his...
1 man hospitalized, police investigating stabbing in Dayton
DAYTON — One man has been hospitalized following a stabbing in Dayton late Friday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 man in serious but stable condition after being stabbed ‘multiple times’ in Clark County. Police and medics were dispatched to the 2600 block of Greenbriar...
Springfield police make arrest connected to shooting near Holiday in the City celebration
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Police say they’ve made an arrest in connection to the shooting that happened near the Holiday in the City celebration in November. Mark Anthony Hall, 32, was arrested this morning after being identified as being involved with the shooting that took place on Nov. 25, Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliot announced Friday.
WLWT 5
Report of a vehicle fire on Dutchview Court in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a vehicle fire on Dutchview Court in Liberty Township. Use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
Fox 19
Man in critical condition following double shooting in Covington
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One man is in critical condition following a double shooting in Covington Friday night, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department. It happened around 7:40 p.m. outside a store at 20th and Greenup streets. Bradbury says two men had been shot and were taken...
californiaexaminer.net
A 16-year-old Girl Shot Dead After She Refuses To Pick Up Marijuana Bag
According to police in Kentucky, a girl of 16 years old was shot to death inside a residence because she refused to pick up a bag of marijuana that had been spilled on the floor. The incident occurred on Tuesday, January 3, at a residence in Burlington, which is approximately...
Police search for customer who shot, killed robber in restaurant
HOUSTON — A customer credited with shooting and killing a robbery suspect at a restaurant left before police arrived. Houston police said a man walked into a taqueria just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday wearing a mask and gloves, KRTK reported. Approximately 10 customers were inside at the time.
Fox 19
Middletown police investigating armed home break-in
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are searching for the suspects who brazenly broke into a Middletown home in broad daylight Wednesday morning. The homeowner responded by shooting at them, according to Middletown police. One of the family members, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, says he was at work around...
YAHOO!
Evicted NCH man fatally shoots himself as driving away, striking two homes and igniting a fire
A man evicted without incident from a home in North College Hill today drove away in a truck with his belongings and fatally shot himself in the head while behind the wheel. That’s according to a news release from North College Hill police, who said officers and Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies at the scene in the 2000 block of West Galbraith Road tried unsuccessfully to extricate the man from his truck after it ran off the road, hit two homes and burst into flames.
Fox 19
Cincinnati man wanted for violating OR bond set multiple fires, endangered lives: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire and Norwood police officials announced in a brief news release Thursday they arrested a man for setting multiple fires in a single day last month, risking serious injury to two people. Ayinde Anderson, 28, is held at the county jail on two counts each of...
Fox 19
Brown Co. Sheriff continues 2013 murder investigation, reward raised to $50k
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday morning that the reward for information on a pregnant woman’s murder has increased by $30,000. Brittany Stykes and her 1-year-old daughter, Aubree, were shot on the night of Aug. 28, 2013, inside a yellow jeep on...
WLWT 5
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office searching for breaking and entering suspects
CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying suspects in a breaking-and-entering case. According to the sheriff's office, three suspects are accused of breaking into at least 10 apartment complexes across Butler, Warren and Hamilton counties. Deputies said the break-ins happened between...
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Victim Taken To The Hospital After A Shooting!
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The Police are looking into a shooting that took place at the Villages of Roll Hill. It was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Nottingham Road, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham says. Lt. Brent McCurley says the...
Deputies asking for help identifying Washington Twp. theft suspects; do you recognize them?
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help identifying two theft suspects. On December 16, a theft was reported at the Sam’s Club located at 1111 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. in Washington Twp., the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.
2 men accused of breaking into AES Ohio substation; 1 facing charges
XENIA — A Xenia man is facing charges after he and another man allegedly broke into an AES Ohio substation in Greene County. On Wednesday, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office received an alarm through AES Ohio about a “terminal area,” Sheriff Scott Anger told News Center 7.
Comments / 7