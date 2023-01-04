ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fox 19

2nd victim in Covington double shooting identified; 2 suspects arrested

COVINGTON, Ky (WXIX) - A second victim has been identified after a double shooting that occurred in Covington Friday night, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department. Police confirmed that Selvin Orlando Alvarado, 23, of Covington, was the second person shot around 7:40 p.m. outside a store...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Driver dies in Queensgate crash, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Queensgate early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 1900 block of River Road around 2:25 a.m. Ladebra Sherman, 29, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was driving a 2018 Hyundai Sonata westbound...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 man hospitalized, police investigating stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — One man has been hospitalized following a stabbing in Dayton late Friday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 man in serious but stable condition after being stabbed ‘multiple times’ in Clark County. Police and medics were dispatched to the 2600 block of Greenbriar...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Man in critical condition following double shooting in Covington

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One man is in critical condition following a double shooting in Covington Friday night, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department. It happened around 7:40 p.m. outside a store at 20th and Greenup streets. Bradbury says two men had been shot and were taken...
COVINGTON, OH
Fox 19

Middletown police investigating armed home break-in

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are searching for the suspects who brazenly broke into a Middletown home in broad daylight Wednesday morning. The homeowner responded by shooting at them, according to Middletown police. One of the family members, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, says he was at work around...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
YAHOO!

Evicted NCH man fatally shoots himself as driving away, striking two homes and igniting a fire

A man evicted without incident from a home in North College Hill today drove away in a truck with his belongings and fatally shot himself in the head while behind the wheel. That’s according to a news release from North College Hill police, who said officers and Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies at the scene in the 2000 block of West Galbraith Road tried unsuccessfully to extricate the man from his truck after it ran off the road, hit two homes and burst into flames.
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH
rnbcincy.com

Cincinnati: Victim Taken To The Hospital After A Shooting!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The Police are looking into a shooting that took place at the Villages of Roll Hill. It was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Nottingham Road, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham says. Lt. Brent McCurley says the...
CINCINNATI, OH

