Tennessee governor uses exemption to deny open records requests
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s office has used a controversial public records exemption to deny over 60 requests from local journalists, residents, and state representatives since 2019, which experts say is a blow to transparency and public accountability. The exemption, called the “deliberative process privilege,”...
With venison filling freezers in Tennessee, need a recipe?
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — If you looked in my freezer, you might think I was a really good hunter & fisherman. You'd be wrong, but you might think that. What you should think instead is that I'm lazy, and a poor cook to boot. This year, I've harvested two deer....
Tennessee teen who allegedly impersonated police, pulled people over, arrested in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tennessee teenager who allegedly impersonated a police officer and pulled people over was arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. OCSO says they believe 19-year-old Jackson Jones pulled over several people by flashing his lights behind them. When OCSO questioned...
