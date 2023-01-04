Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Hillsborough County Detention Deputy arrested for selling pot brownies
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced Thursday that his department had arrested a Hillsborough County Detention Deputy on accusations of selling “cannabis-laced perishables” to inmates. Officials learned that Terry Bradford Jr. was bringing in contraband in the form of brownies laced with marijuana. In...
Sarasota Police, barber shop team up to give free kids’ cuts
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sometimes a haircut is more than just a haircut. That’s the attitude of Jetson Grimes, the owner of Jetson’s Creative Trends barber shop in Newtown. For years his shop has set aside one day to give kids in the community a chance to swing by for a cut free of charge.
DOH-Manatee offers COVID-19 vaccines for free at 2 locations
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County continues to provide no-cost COVID-19 vaccinations at two clinics in Bradenton. As COVID-19 cases rise, DOH-Manatee offers COVID-19 series and boosters on its main campus – located at 410 Sixth Avenue East – and its satellite location at 7780 Westmoreland Drive (corner of Westmoreland Drive and US41).
Update: FDA says Big Olaf has responded to request for proof of compliance
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The federal Food and Drug Administration says Big Olaf Creamery has responded to proof of compliance and a food safety plan following a listeria outbreak last year. ABC7 reported Thursday that the FDA had asked the Sarasota ice cream maker to respond with the specific steps...
Manatee County Government to close downtown COVID-19 testing site
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) – After testing more than 213,000 residents and visitors for the COVID-19 virus, Manatee County’s free testing program will be coming to an end this week. Testing will be available through the Manatee Department of Health. The closing of the site—run by NOMI Health in...
Carlton Arms community comes together to support residents affected by fire
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Carlton Arms is a close-knit community with a very peaceful atmosphere. The tranquility was interrupted Wednesday afternoon when a fire burned out 12 units, causing the roof to collapse. Al Garcia says he moved to this complex years ago from South Florida. He says he...
Volunteers needed for Point-In-Time Homeless Census
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s time for the 2023 Point-In-Time Homeless census in Manatee and Sarasota counties. The census will occur Monday, Jan. 23 and Sat. Jan. 28 and participants will be asked where they spent the night of Monday, Jan. 23. This Census is facilitated through the Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness in partnership with Turning Points. Volunteers through Turning Points are surveying individuals throughout Manatee County while volunteers through SPEH are surveying throughout Sarasota County.
‘Monkey whisperer’ loses USDA license, animal rights group says
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A former exotic animal dealer from Parrish, who was convicted earlier this year of illegally selling an endangered monkey to singer Chris Brown, has had his federal dealer’s license terminated, an animal rights groups says. The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals announced Friday...
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Port Charlotte
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 17-year old last seen in Port Charlotte. Deputies say Brittany Steele ran away from her home in the 700 block of Mirado Lane around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday while making threats to harm herself. She was...
‘Barbers & Books’ unites kids and cops
SARASOTA , Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota Police and a local barber has teamed up to give free kids’ cuts on Saturday, Jan. 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jetson’s Creative Trends barber shop in Newtown hosted young people all morning in the shop giving kids 5-18 a chance to pick up a new style, new reading material and meet some police officers.
Sarasota County announces FEMA, Small Business Administration deadlines
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has announced that the deadlines for both FEMA Individual Assistance and Small Business Administration assistance applications are Jan. 12. The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port, will end operations 7 p.m., Jan. 12 to honor the...
No-swim advisory issued for Palma Sola South
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A no-swim advisory has been issued for Palma Sola South, located along State Road 64 near Palma Sola Bay in Manatee County. The Manatee County Department of Health said Friday the advisory will be in effect until the water meets Environmental Protection Agency safety guidelines. No...
Boil water notice issued in Englewood
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the entire service area of the Englewood Water District due to a loss of pressure at the district’s water treatment plant. Pressure has been restored and bacteriological testing has begun, the district said. The district encompasses...
First Alert Traffic: Two cars catch fire in crash on I-75 at State Road 64
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Two cars caught on fire in a five-car chain reaction crash around 12:50 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 75 near State Road 64, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash blocked three lanes of northbound traffic. Investigators said cars were slowing down due to congestion when an...
Siesta Key residents pushing for incorporation
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents in Siesta Key are once again pushing for incorporation after the vote failed again in January. The group ‘Save Siesta Key’ is leading the push to incorporate, saying Sarasota County hasn’t been looking out for their best interests so they want their own government.
City of North Port prepares for Warm Mineral Springs protest
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Advocates of the Warm Mineral Springs in North Port said they aren’t happy with the city’s plans. On Friday at 4 o’clock they plan on holding a peaceful protest outside of the North Port City Hall. In 2019 the city established a...
First Alert Traffic: Crash slowing traffic on I-75 at Fruitville Road
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash involving several vehicles is slowing traffic on southbound I-75 at Fruitville Road. One lane is blocked, and police and rescue vehicle activity is causing a major slowdown. Avoid the area if possible. Expect delays.
First Alert Traffic: Car fire snarling traffic on I-75
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A car fire has closed several lanes of traffic on southbound I-75 just south of Fruitville Road. Please avoid the area if possible. Drivers should expect delays.
Warm Mineral Springs protestors gather outside of North Port City Hall
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - More than 30 protestors rallied outside of North Port City Hall Dec. 6 against a developmental proposal plan for Warm Mineral Springs Park. The proposal is a private partnership with Warm Mineral Spring Developmental Group that intends to add a resort and spa, a residential area, and a restaurant to the park.
New student mural to decorate Art Center Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Anna Dong, an art student at Art Center Sarasota is working with the Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County to create a colorful new mural. The painted wall is being created along the west-facing side of the art building and is visible from the Bay’s mangrove path.
