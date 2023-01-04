SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s time for the 2023 Point-In-Time Homeless census in Manatee and Sarasota counties. The census will occur Monday, Jan. 23 and Sat. Jan. 28 and participants will be asked where they spent the night of Monday, Jan. 23. This Census is facilitated through the Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness in partnership with Turning Points. Volunteers through Turning Points are surveying individuals throughout Manatee County while volunteers through SPEH are surveying throughout Sarasota County.

