Sarasota, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Police, barber shop team up to give free kids’ cuts

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sometimes a haircut is more than just a haircut. That’s the attitude of Jetson Grimes, the owner of Jetson’s Creative Trends barber shop in Newtown. For years his shop has set aside one day to give kids in the community a chance to swing by for a cut free of charge.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

DOH-Manatee offers COVID-19 vaccines for free at 2 locations

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County continues to provide no-cost COVID-19 vaccinations at two clinics in Bradenton. As COVID-19 cases rise, DOH-Manatee offers COVID-19 series and boosters on its main campus – located at 410 Sixth Avenue East – and its satellite location at 7780 Westmoreland Drive (corner of Westmoreland Drive and US41).
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Government to close downtown COVID-19 testing site

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) – After testing more than 213,000 residents and visitors for the COVID-19 virus, Manatee County’s free testing program will be coming to an end this week. Testing will be available through the Manatee Department of Health. The closing of the site—run by NOMI Health in...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Volunteers needed for Point-In-Time Homeless Census

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s time for the 2023 Point-In-Time Homeless census in Manatee and Sarasota counties. The census will occur Monday, Jan. 23 and Sat. Jan. 28 and participants will be asked where they spent the night of Monday, Jan. 23. This Census is facilitated through the Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness in partnership with Turning Points. Volunteers through Turning Points are surveying individuals throughout Manatee County while volunteers through SPEH are surveying throughout Sarasota County.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

‘Monkey whisperer’ loses USDA license, animal rights group says

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A former exotic animal dealer from Parrish, who was convicted earlier this year of illegally selling an endangered monkey to singer Chris Brown, has had his federal dealer’s license terminated, an animal rights groups says. The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals announced Friday...
PARRISH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 17-year old last seen in Port Charlotte. Deputies say Brittany Steele ran away from her home in the 700 block of Mirado Lane around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday while making threats to harm herself. She was...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

‘Barbers & Books’ unites kids and cops

SARASOTA , Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota Police and a local barber has teamed up to give free kids’ cuts on Saturday, Jan. 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jetson’s Creative Trends barber shop in Newtown hosted young people all morning in the shop giving kids 5-18 a chance to pick up a new style, new reading material and meet some police officers.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County announces FEMA, Small Business Administration deadlines

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has announced that the deadlines for both FEMA Individual Assistance and Small Business Administration assistance applications are Jan. 12. The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port, will end operations 7 p.m., Jan. 12 to honor the...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

No-swim advisory issued for Palma Sola South

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A no-swim advisory has been issued for Palma Sola South, located along State Road 64 near Palma Sola Bay in Manatee County. The Manatee County Department of Health said Friday the advisory will be in effect until the water meets Environmental Protection Agency safety guidelines. No...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Boil water notice issued in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the entire service area of the Englewood Water District due to a loss of pressure at the district’s water treatment plant. Pressure has been restored and bacteriological testing has begun, the district said. The district encompasses...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Siesta Key residents pushing for incorporation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents in Siesta Key are once again pushing for incorporation after the vote failed again in January. The group ‘Save Siesta Key’ is leading the push to incorporate, saying Sarasota County hasn’t been looking out for their best interests so they want their own government.
SIESTA KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of North Port prepares for Warm Mineral Springs protest

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Advocates of the Warm Mineral Springs in North Port said they aren’t happy with the city’s plans. On Friday at 4 o’clock they plan on holding a peaceful protest outside of the North Port City Hall. In 2019 the city established a...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Warm Mineral Springs protestors gather outside of North Port City Hall

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - More than 30 protestors rallied outside of North Port City Hall Dec. 6 against a developmental proposal plan for Warm Mineral Springs Park. The proposal is a private partnership with Warm Mineral Spring Developmental Group that intends to add a resort and spa, a residential area, and a restaurant to the park.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

New student mural to decorate Art Center Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Anna Dong, an art student at Art Center Sarasota is working with the Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County to create a colorful new mural. The painted wall is being created along the west-facing side of the art building and is visible from the Bay’s mangrove path.
SARASOTA, FL

