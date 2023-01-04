ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WSAW

First Alert Weather: Caught up in the clouds this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The theme of the weekend and into the new week ahead will be, when will the clouds yield to some sunshine. On Saturday, drier air was able to filter into the western third of Wisconsin, scouring out the clouds, and leading to a bright day. Once east of Highway 13, the clouds stayed put and are likely not going away for Saturday night. There might be few breaks to see the nearly full moon in the sky, but will be far and few between in the region. Lows by Sunday morning in the low to mid 10s.
WISCONSIN STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Skies clearing today, sunshine on the way

Today: Winds will begin to calm down and the skies will begin to clear. Some leftover snow showers are possible across Northwest Wisconsin but should not amount to all that much. Highs will be in the mid to lower 20′s, but temperatures will take a big dive overnight. Lows will be in the single digits above and below zero.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowless ground, Wisconsin temperatures could be warmer than average

Snow has been hard to come by these last few months, and without decent snow cover it can actually make our temperatures warmer in southeastern Wisconsin. If you've ever walked outside on a sunny day after a fresh snowfall, you've probably been blinded by what seems like billions of tiny little mirrors. In reality that's not far from the truth. Snow is incredibly efficient at reflecting light and can reflect as much as 80-98% of the sun's energy. Grass, dirt, water and other colored surfaces reflect the sun's rays – but not nearly as efficiently. This results in those surfaces absorbing the sun's energy and then re-emitting it as heat. How much a surface reflects the sun is known as "Albedo."
WISCONSIN STATE
northernnewsnow.com

First snowstorm of 2023 set to arrive this afternoon

Tuesday: We have issued a First Alert weather day for Tuesday-Wednesday. A Colorado Low will swing into the Upper Midwest and deliver some heavy, wet snow to the region. This system will be mostly impacting East-Central Minnesota, Wisconsin, and the U.P. The snow is set to make its arrival in the far southern portion of the Northland through the early afternoon. As a result, the evening commute looks like it could be a slick one. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20′s with east winds 10-20 MPH at times gusting upwards of 30-35 MPH. We will see a little break in the action in the snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. With lighter snow for the vast majority of the area. Temperatures tonight fall back into the teens and 20s.
WISCONSIN STATE
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Bizarre ‘Light Pillars’ Light Up the Minnesota Night Sky

Minnesotans were treated to a rare sight Thursday morning when a bizarre phenomenon known as “light pillars” filled the sky. Though not quite as spectacular as the northern lights, the light pillars that pierced Minnesota skies on Thursday are captivating. Images of the rare phenomenon began to go viral online. Self-proclaimed “Grandma With A Camera” Carol Bauer shared several views of the strange lights on social media.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Winter Weather Advisory Extended Until Thursday Morning

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Winter Weather Advisory that was supposed to expire at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday has been extended. The National Weather Service says the advisory will now be in effect until 6:00 a.m. Thursday. It covers pretty much all of central Minnesota. They say an additional two to...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Mesmerizing 'light pillars' illuminate the night sky in Minnesota

GRACEVILLE, Minn. (FOX WEATHER) - A phenomenon known as "light pillars" illuminated the night sky above Graceville, Minnesota, and put on a spectacular show early Thursday morning. Carol Bauer captured the serene sight and posted videos and photos of the dazzling show on Twitter. What are 'light pillars'?. Light pillars...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Schools close as snow piles up in southwest metro region

Much like the rest of Minnesota, the southwest metro was a winter wonderland Thursday after snow fell continuously for two days, causing hazardous conditions and severe winter weather advisories across the region. Light to moderate snowfall was expected to continue across parts of the Upper Midwest/Great Lakes through Thursday, according...
CHANHASSEN, MN
radioplusinfo.com

1-3-23 winter storm moving into wisconsin

A winter storm is moving across parts of Wisconsin early this week with areas of snow, sleet and freezing rain. National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Patterson says rain Tuesday will turn over to snow Tuesday night and Wednesday. “This storm system is expected to linger over much of Wisconsin on Tuesday and even into Wednesday,” Patterson told WFDL news. “We’ll be seeing a lot of mixed precipitation throughout the start of this week.”
WISCONSIN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Wisconsin

Wisconsin is among the coldest states in the US, having cold and long winters. However, the winters are also very snowy, with above-average annual snowfall. Which is the snowiest place in Wisconsin? Several places in Wisconsin (otherwise known as the Dairy State) get extremely snowy when the temperatures dip, but Hurley is the snowiest place in Wisconsin. It has an annual snowfall of 166 inches, extending up to 200 inches. This is almost six to seven times the country’s yearly snowfall of 28 inches.
WISCONSIN STATE

