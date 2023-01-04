Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: Caught up in the clouds this weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The theme of the weekend and into the new week ahead will be, when will the clouds yield to some sunshine. On Saturday, drier air was able to filter into the western third of Wisconsin, scouring out the clouds, and leading to a bright day. Once east of Highway 13, the clouds stayed put and are likely not going away for Saturday night. There might be few breaks to see the nearly full moon in the sky, but will be far and few between in the region. Lows by Sunday morning in the low to mid 10s.
What Are the Odds Minnesota Experiences a Polar Vortex This Winter?
We might already have over 40 inches of snow, but winter is just starting. We had some brutally cold temperatures already in December of 2022, and luckily January is off to a mild start (at least temperature-wise.) In years past mid-late January has brought us long stretches of bitter cold, below-zero temperatures. And February hasn't been much better.
Skies clearing today, sunshine on the way
Today: Winds will begin to calm down and the skies will begin to clear. Some leftover snow showers are possible across Northwest Wisconsin but should not amount to all that much. Highs will be in the mid to lower 20′s, but temperatures will take a big dive overnight. Lows will be in the single digits above and below zero.
Snowless ground, Wisconsin temperatures could be warmer than average
Snow has been hard to come by these last few months, and without decent snow cover it can actually make our temperatures warmer in southeastern Wisconsin. If you've ever walked outside on a sunny day after a fresh snowfall, you've probably been blinded by what seems like billions of tiny little mirrors. In reality that's not far from the truth. Snow is incredibly efficient at reflecting light and can reflect as much as 80-98% of the sun's energy. Grass, dirt, water and other colored surfaces reflect the sun's rays – but not nearly as efficiently. This results in those surfaces absorbing the sun's energy and then re-emitting it as heat. How much a surface reflects the sun is known as "Albedo."
Snowfall rankings in Minnesota and another storm next week?
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is in looking at the impressive snow totals across the state and where this storm ranks among all time winter storms. Also, looks at the weekend outlook and another winter storm possibly headed our way by the end of next week.
Another Reason to Hate Minnesota Winters: Snow Fleas Are Here
If you love winter because "It's cold, but that kills all the bugs," and you think all this new snow keeps you especially bug-free... you need to know something. It's all lies, Minnesota!. Sorry, There Are Winter Bugs In Minnesota. I could have gone my entire life not learning this,...
Is it Weird or No? Every Minnesota Winter I find One Activity Oddly Satisfying!
Weather. It is often the topic of discussion for Minnesotans and it really has been this winter with the amount of white stuff we've gotten so far. Just this week alone, over a couple of days we got 13.8 inches and we haven't even hit the middle of the season yet. So hold on everyone, this could be a bumpy ride.
Impressive Snow Totals in St. Cloud for the Week, Season
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An impressive two-day snow total for St. Cloud. The National Weather Service says we officially had 13.8 inches of snow this week. We average 8.9 inches of snow in St. Cloud for the entire month of January, and we've already blown well past that in just the first five days of the month.
First snowstorm of 2023 set to arrive this afternoon
Tuesday: We have issued a First Alert weather day for Tuesday-Wednesday. A Colorado Low will swing into the Upper Midwest and deliver some heavy, wet snow to the region. This system will be mostly impacting East-Central Minnesota, Wisconsin, and the U.P. The snow is set to make its arrival in the far southern portion of the Northland through the early afternoon. As a result, the evening commute looks like it could be a slick one. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20′s with east winds 10-20 MPH at times gusting upwards of 30-35 MPH. We will see a little break in the action in the snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. With lighter snow for the vast majority of the area. Temperatures tonight fall back into the teens and 20s.
PHOTOS: Bizarre ‘Light Pillars’ Light Up the Minnesota Night Sky
Minnesotans were treated to a rare sight Thursday morning when a bizarre phenomenon known as “light pillars” filled the sky. Though not quite as spectacular as the northern lights, the light pillars that pierced Minnesota skies on Thursday are captivating. Images of the rare phenomenon began to go viral online. Self-proclaimed “Grandma With A Camera” Carol Bauer shared several views of the strange lights on social media.
Tuesday’s Snowfall Total in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another round of heavy snow fell on St. Cloud on Tuesday with more snow in the forecast for Wednesday. The National Weather Service says we officially had 6.8 inches of snow in St. Cloud from Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Snowfall totals around central Minnesota...
Winter Weather Advisory Extended Until Thursday Morning
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Winter Weather Advisory that was supposed to expire at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday has been extended. The National Weather Service says the advisory will now be in effect until 6:00 a.m. Thursday. It covers pretty much all of central Minnesota. They say an additional two to...
Mesmerizing 'light pillars' illuminate the night sky in Minnesota
GRACEVILLE, Minn. (FOX WEATHER) - A phenomenon known as "light pillars" illuminated the night sky above Graceville, Minnesota, and put on a spectacular show early Thursday morning. Carol Bauer captured the serene sight and posted videos and photos of the dazzling show on Twitter. What are 'light pillars'?. Light pillars...
Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
Schools close as snow piles up in southwest metro region
Much like the rest of Minnesota, the southwest metro was a winter wonderland Thursday after snow fell continuously for two days, causing hazardous conditions and severe winter weather advisories across the region. Light to moderate snowfall was expected to continue across parts of the Upper Midwest/Great Lakes through Thursday, according...
The Twin Cities may get 6-10 inches of snow from the next storm, which is expected to hit in 48 hours
MINNEAPOLIS – We've had a relatively calm start to the New Year, but now we're in the midst of our third major storm in the last four weeks, and this one is expected to last for at least two days.
Minnesota Caveman Reappears at New Location
The elusive Minnesota Caveman has reappeared at a new spot, hours away from last year's location. If you're up for a road trip, this wandering landmark is well worth the drive. Plus, there's more than just one of them. What exactly is this odd piece of artwork and just how...
Snow Fleas Are Out, And Yes We Have Them In Minnesota And Wisconsin
After this latest round of snowstorms across the state of Minnesota I am sure many people including myself are ready for spring. I am happy for resort owners and for everyone who goes out and takes advantage of the snow and cold but I am over it already. On a...
1-3-23 winter storm moving into wisconsin
A winter storm is moving across parts of Wisconsin early this week with areas of snow, sleet and freezing rain. National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Patterson says rain Tuesday will turn over to snow Tuesday night and Wednesday. “This storm system is expected to linger over much of Wisconsin on Tuesday and even into Wednesday,” Patterson told WFDL news. “We’ll be seeing a lot of mixed precipitation throughout the start of this week.”
Discover the Snowiest Place in Wisconsin
Wisconsin is among the coldest states in the US, having cold and long winters. However, the winters are also very snowy, with above-average annual snowfall. Which is the snowiest place in Wisconsin? Several places in Wisconsin (otherwise known as the Dairy State) get extremely snowy when the temperatures dip, but Hurley is the snowiest place in Wisconsin. It has an annual snowfall of 166 inches, extending up to 200 inches. This is almost six to seven times the country’s yearly snowfall of 28 inches.
