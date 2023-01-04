Read full article on original website
House of the Week: Built in 1871, Skaneateles’ former Mottville School can be either home or business
SKANEATELES, N.Y. – The brick building at 4202 Jordan Road near Skaneateles has seen a lot in its over 150 years. Built in 1871, it began as a replacement for the small wooden structure, the Mottville School, which was the first public school in the hamlet designated by the Commissioner of Education, according to a history written by Skaneateles town historian Helen Ionta in 1994.
All-CNY boys basketball player breaks 2 school records; one had stood for 25 years
An All-CNY boys basketball player took down two school records Thursday night, and one had stood for 25 years. Waterville senior Tyson Maxam scored 35 points in a blowout win over Sherburne-Earlville in a Center State Conference matchup.
Fulton’s fans were ‘huge part’ of victory over boys basketball rival Central Square
Fulton’s gym was packed Thursday night for a highly-anticipated boys basketball matchup against Oswego County rival Central Square.
All-CNY hockey player scores 100th career point, and he’s only a sophomore
Sophomore All-CNY hockey player Henry Major became Skaneateles’ youngest player to score 100 points in a career on Tuesday night. In the Lakers’ 7-1 win over Oswego, Major had four assists to reach the 100-point mark.
Syracuse forward Benny Williams out for Orange’s game at Virginia today
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse forward Benny Williams will not play in the Orange’s game against Virginia today, according to SU officials. Williams, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, is out with a non-Covid illness. He is at the John Paul Jones Arena, but did not warm up with the rest of the Syracuse players.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland Weather Outlook: Saturday, January 7
FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Saturday, January 7, 2023:. A cool northwest flow off Lake Ontario and a weak disturbance will bring some light snow showers to the area today. Snow showers will be especially prevent during the morning...
WKTV
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on arterial Friday night
UTICA, N.Y. -- A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Friday night just before 9 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the arterial, between Noyes and Oswego Streets. That section of the arterial was closed for a short period while police and rescue crews reconstructed the scene. This is a...
localsyr.com
Syracuse woman wins award for oldest furnace
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Syracuse has won Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ with an existing model from 1910. Out of all the 253 entries, Alana A. from Syracuse won for her 1910 furnace still existing in her home. As the...
NewsChannel 36
Car Accident in Hanover Square Leaves Woman with Minor Injuries
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) - A car accident in Hanover Square near the First National Bank Building in Horseheads on Thursday sent a woman to the hospital for injuries. The car suffered side damage with the airbag deployed. The car also knocked over a park bench and crews were working to remove the debris from the accident.
cortlandvoice.com
Six Homer football players receive all-state selections
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. Six Homer varsity football players received Class B all-state selections from the New York State Sportswriters Association. Senior Sam Sorenson (linebacker) received a nod for...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland firefighters revive ‘unconscious’ individual
Cortland firefighters revived an unconscious female on Wednesday, according to a post on the City of Cortland Fire Department Facebook page. The post noted Cortland firefighters arrived on scene to find the female patient “unconscious, without a heartbeat, and not breathing.”. Bystanders initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and firefighters took...
New Central New York BBQ Restaurant Offers A Unique Top Notch Buffet Option
Looking for an old school BBQ restaurant in Utica and the Mohawk Valley? There's one with a buffet option. Granted, if you were down south, buffet options are BBQ restaurants aren't super rare. However, in Central New York and Upstate, there isn't a ton of restaurants that offer up buffet options.
NewsChannel 36
Joshua Horein denied parole for a 6th time for Schuyler Co. murder
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- A Schuyler County man who was a teenager when he killed a classmate more than 20 years ago was denied parole for the sixth time shortly before the new year. On December 30, 2022, the New York State Parole Board, again, denied the parole application of Joshua Horein, who was convicted for the 2000 murder of 15-year-old Amber Brockway.
NewsChannel 36
Late night fire in Ithaca damages home
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A late-night fire in Ithaca left two people without a home Thursday. While the home is not completely destroyed, fire officials say repairs are needed before the residents can return to their house on East Falls St. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Thursday night....
Lansing man charged for Ithaca home invasion shooting
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Lansing man has been arrested in connection to a shooting last week that left one person injured in Ithaca. According to Ithaca Police, 31-year-old Lasalle D. Hargrove was arrested after fleeing from police in Ithaca Friday afternoon. Hargrove is being charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd […]
cnycentral.com
Multiple agencies respond to a fire at TK Tavern in Camillus
Camillus, NY. — Multiple agencies responded this morning to a fire at TK Tavern on Newport Road in Camillus. Reports of the fire began at seven this morning. A person in the area tells us there was a lot of smoke when they saw the building initially just after seven.
Another Popeyes restaurant proposed in Onondaga County
Clay, N.Y. – A new Popeyes Louisana Kitchen Inc. fast-food restaurant is being proposed in the town of Clay. The new fried chicken restaurant would be at 7379 Oswego Road, also known as Route 57. It would be on the site of a former bank, which Clay town officials say has been vacant for several years. The bank would be demolished, and a new restaurant with drive-thru constructed.
Longtime Utica Icon and Fan Favorite Polly Sadly Passes Away
A long time fan favorite, Polly has passed away in Utica. Before your ruffle your feathers, it's Polly the Cockatoo at Utica Zoo, not Polly from Big Frog 104. The Utica Zoo made the sad announcement of the passing of one of their most beloved members. Polly the Moluccan Cockatoo was humanely euthanized Thursday, January 5 after being at the zoo for 53 years.
waer.org
A 230-year-old map gives insight into the former reach of the Onondaga Nation
Many people in Central New York know the location of the Onondaga Nation. They may not know how much area was once part of the reservation or the extent of lands inhabited by other members of the Iroquois Confederacy. A map from 1792 in the Syracuse University Libraries Special Collections shows that the nation once encompassed lands that are now Manlius, Marcellus, Cicero, and other towns, as well as the City of Syracuse.
cnycentral.com
Picks and Predictions: This weekend in Syracuse Orange basketball
Syracuse, N.Y. — As we make the total transition from college football season to college basketball season it seems only right to start a new chapter in our Orange Zone team's picks competition. Throughout the football season we've brought you our straight up predictions, meaning all we did was pick the winner.
