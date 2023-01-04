Read full article on original website
Related
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Elizabeth Warren calls for the Supreme Court to reject the 'baseless lawsuits' that blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness from reaching 'millions of working people in need of relief'
After the Justice Department filed a legal defense of its student-debt relief plan, Sen. Warren urged the Supreme Court to rule in Biden's favor.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to an anti-McCarthy rebel on the House floor
Donald Trump reportedly also made a series of well-timed calls to other GOP members who opposed Kevin McCarthy's speaker bid.
Lebanon-Express
Biden to award Citizens Medal for defending Capitol; McCarthy offers deal; NFL won't resume Bills-Bengals game | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. » President Joe Biden is set to present the nation’s second highest civilian award to 12 individuals involved in defending the Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, and safeguarding the will of American voters in the 2020 presidential election.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Lebanon-Express
McCarthy pressured to 'figure out' House speaker race
NEW YORK — With House Republicans riven by infighting, unable to coalesce around a pick for speaker, former President Donald Trump had an emphatic message for the new GOP majority.
The crowd of pro-Trump supporters outside Mar-a-Lago fell from 300 last year to just 40 this year on the January 6 riot anniversary
Trump supporters said they saw the ex-president drive by in his motorcade, headed toward Mar-a-Lago.
Lebanon-Express
JAN 6: PRESIDENTIAL CITIZENS MEDAL RECIPIENTS
2 years after Jan. 6, House speaker battle divides Congress again. Washington has one specialty that has long endured — memorializing and coming together over a national trauma. But that unifying impulse has faded. On Friday's second anniversary of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, a moment of silence drew mostly Democrats.
Lebanon-Express
Kevin McCarthy wins House speaker in 15th round of voting
WASHINGTON — Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early Saturday, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions that boiled over after a chaotic week that tested the new GOP majority's ability to govern. "My father always told me, it's not...
Lebanon-Express
Migrants flow into Keys, overwhelm officials
Cuban migrants are still arriving by boat in the Florida Keys even as the Biden administration promises a crackdown. Over the New Year's weekend alone, more than 700 migrants, mostly Cubans, arrived in the Keys , including 337 who landed on the remote islands that compose Dry Tortugas National Park. They were taken Thursday by Coast Guard cutter 70 miles (110 kilometers) to the Keys for processing. Florida officials have appealed to the U.S. government to do more to deter migrants from making the risky trek. Marathon, Florida City Manager George Garrett says the cities resources are spread thin. "We can help. But ultimately I think it's about being prepared or continuously prepared ultimately to think that this may go on for a while and that the resources are going to be necessary to support it." As part of its new policy announced Thursday, the U.S. government said it will accept 30,000 people per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who arrive legally, have eligible sponsors and pass background checks.
Lebanon-Express
See moment GOP lawmaker had to be restrained while confronting Gaetz
Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) confronted Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) after he refused to vote for Kevin McCarthy to be the next House speaker and had to be restrained by another lawmaker.
Lebanon-Express
118th Congress sworn in after Kevin McCarthy wins speakership
As the House was preparing to adjourn, a deal was apparently struck and Republicans elected McCarthy on the 15th round of voting.
Lebanon-Express
Hear why congressman changed his mind about voting for McCarthy
Republican Rep. Dan Bishop, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, explains to CNN's Erin Burnett why he changed his mind and decided to vote for Rep. Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House.
Herschel Walker staffer shares horrific allegations
Former Georgia Bulldogs star Herschel Walker failed in spectacular fashion against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the runoff election last month, eventually conceding the race when he trailed by more than 100,000 votes on election night, a staggering amount given the Republican standing of the state and performance of other Republican candidates in Georgia. While Fox News dubbed him Read more... The post Herschel Walker staffer shares horrific allegations appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Additional, potentially life-changing laws coming to the US in 2023
At this time of year, modifications generally come in the form of New Year's resolutions, but in 2023 especially, Americans will be obliged to comply with some fresh and even radical regulations that have been ratified by state assemblies, endorsed by governors or plebiscites accepted by electors. For example, several states introduced law enforcement developments, comprising the obliteration of criminal dossiers in certain situations.
Bridges: Gen. William Emory shaped the U.S., touched the heavens
The borders of the United States have expanded considerably since independence was declared. As the nation grew, newer and more detailed maps were needed so the country could plan ahead and utilize the landscape and resources available. Gen. William Emory, an army cartographer, was a vital part of this process. Emory’s diligent studies and attention to detail not only shaped the borders of the United States but also shaped the borders of Texas and revealed the great wonders of the Upper Rio Grande. William Hemsley Emory...
Comments / 0