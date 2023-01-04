ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Lebanon-Express

Biden to award Citizens Medal for defending Capitol; McCarthy offers deal; NFL won't resume Bills-Bengals game | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. » President Joe Biden is set to present the nation’s second highest civilian award to 12 individuals involved in defending the Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, and safeguarding the will of American voters in the 2020 presidential election.
Lebanon-Express

JAN 6: PRESIDENTIAL CITIZENS MEDAL RECIPIENTS

2 years after Jan. 6, House speaker battle divides Congress again. Washington has one specialty that has long endured — memorializing and coming together over a national trauma. But that unifying impulse has faded. On Friday's second anniversary of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, a moment of silence drew mostly Democrats.
Lebanon-Express

Kevin McCarthy wins House speaker in 15th round of voting

WASHINGTON — Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early Saturday, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions that boiled over after a chaotic week that tested the new GOP majority's ability to govern. "My father always told me, it's not...
Lebanon-Express

Migrants flow into Keys, overwhelm officials

Cuban migrants are still arriving by boat in the Florida Keys even as the Biden administration promises a crackdown. Over the New Year's weekend alone, more than 700 migrants, mostly Cubans, arrived in the Keys , including 337 who landed on the remote islands that compose Dry Tortugas National Park. They were taken Thursday by Coast Guard cutter 70 miles (110 kilometers) to the Keys for processing. Florida officials have appealed to the U.S. government to do more to deter migrants from making the risky trek. Marathon, Florida City Manager George Garrett says the cities resources are spread thin. "We can help. But ultimately I think it's about being prepared or continuously prepared ultimately to think that this may go on for a while and that the resources are going to be necessary to support it." As part of its new policy announced Thursday, the U.S. government said it will accept 30,000 people per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who arrive legally, have eligible sponsors and pass background checks.
The Comeback

Herschel Walker staffer shares horrific allegations

Former Georgia Bulldogs star Herschel Walker failed in spectacular fashion against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the runoff election last month, eventually conceding the race when he trailed by more than 100,000 votes on election night, a staggering amount given the Republican standing of the state and performance of other Republican candidates in Georgia. While Fox News dubbed him Read more... The post Herschel Walker staffer shares horrific allegations appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brenna Temple

Additional, potentially life-changing laws coming to the US in 2023

At this time of year, modifications generally come in the form of New Year's resolutions, but in 2023 especially, Americans will be obliged to comply with some fresh and even radical regulations that have been ratified by state assemblies, endorsed by governors or plebiscites accepted by electors. For example, several states introduced law enforcement developments, comprising the obliteration of criminal dossiers in certain situations.
Amarillo Globe-News

Bridges: Gen. William Emory shaped the U.S., touched the heavens

The borders of the United States have expanded considerably since independence was declared.  As the nation grew, newer and more detailed maps were needed so the country could plan ahead and utilize the landscape and resources available. Gen. William Emory, an army cartographer, was a vital part of this process.  Emory’s diligent studies and attention to detail not only shaped the borders of the United States but also shaped the borders of Texas and revealed the great wonders of the Upper Rio Grande.  William Hemsley Emory...
