Cuban migrants are still arriving by boat in the Florida Keys even as the Biden administration promises a crackdown. Over the New Year's weekend alone, more than 700 migrants, mostly Cubans, arrived in the Keys , including 337 who landed on the remote islands that compose Dry Tortugas National Park. They were taken Thursday by Coast Guard cutter 70 miles (110 kilometers) to the Keys for processing. Florida officials have appealed to the U.S. government to do more to deter migrants from making the risky trek. Marathon, Florida City Manager George Garrett says the cities resources are spread thin. "We can help. But ultimately I think it's about being prepared or continuously prepared ultimately to think that this may go on for a while and that the resources are going to be necessary to support it." As part of its new policy announced Thursday, the U.S. government said it will accept 30,000 people per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who arrive legally, have eligible sponsors and pass background checks.

1 DAY AGO