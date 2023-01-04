Read full article on original website
Infiniti QX65 Coming As Coupe Version Of QX60 SUV
CarBuzz has discovered a new trademark for the name QX65 that luxury brand Infiniti has filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Since the Infiniti QX55 is the coupe version of the QX50, it's safe to assume that Infiniti is working on a coupe version of the QX60 SUV. The application was filed roughly a week ago, on December 22, which suggests that the decision to introduce the new model to the American market was made recently. The similarly named QX56 was offered between 2004-2010 and was a rather hideous machine before it was renamed the QX80, but we doubt that the QX65 will be anything but attractive. It's also possible that a hybrid version will be offered.
3 Reasons to Pick the 2017 Nissan Maxima (And 2 to Skip the Midsize Sedan)
When searching for a used car, the 2017 Nissan Maxima is sure to pop up on your radar. The post 3 Reasons to Pick the 2017 Nissan Maxima (And 2 to Skip the Midsize Sedan) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
The 8 Small SUVs Best For Snow And Subaru Outback, Forester Vs. Jeep Wrangler
What are the best new models if you shop for a compact SUV that can handle the snow and get you to your destination safely? The 2023 Subaru Outback and Forester rank high, but how do they compare with the Jeep Wrangler? Find out from the new report here. Which...
Top Speed
Road Test: 2023 Nissan Z Performance Vs. Toyota Supra 3.0
The Nissan Z and Toyota Supra nameplates are some of the most beloved in the automotive industry, and the Japanese sports cars have been subtly competing for the better part of half a century. When the Supra was revived in 2020 as, effectively, a Toyota-badged BMW Z4, it blew the previous-gen 370Z out of the water for performance. But the Z — no numbers are included in the name this time — is back with an all-new look and added performance that puts it back squarely against its Toyota counterpart.
Top Speed
GAC's Aion Hyper GT Debuts To Challenge The Tesla Model 3
Remember GAC Motor? Earlier this year, they unveiled an electric supercar called the Aion Hyper SSR, and its claimed performance nearly matches it with something like a Rimac Nevera, but at a fraction of the Croatian electric hypercar’s price. Now, the Chinese automaker is targeting a more mainstream audience and challenging the likes of the Tesla Model 3 in the Chinese market with the Aion Hyper GT.
MotorTrend Magazine
All-New 2023 Honda Accord: Prices Barely Budge, Hybrid Fuel Economy Goes Up
In redesigning the Accord—easily the best midsize sedan you can buy—for the 2023 model year, Honda chose a bold path: It's hoping hybrids account for half of all sales. To juice the numbers, the hybrid powertrain is now simply part of the regular lineup rather than a separate variant, meaning the 2023 Honda Accord's two least-expensive trims use a carryover turbo I-4 gas engine and CVT automatic while the rest (Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring) are hybrid-only, using an updated gas-electric combo good for 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. The price for all this newness? Not much—at least, not much more than last year's equivalent Accords, while fuel economy rises across the board.
hypebeast.com
Creations of LA Captures INFINITI’s Luxury QX80 SUV in Dubai’s Cityscapes
Japanese automotive brand INFINITI brings its flagship QX80 SUV to six Middle Eastern countries — arriving with exclusive detailing and an upgraded entertainment system. Imagining the latest edition in the metropolis of Dubai, the brand teams up with UAE-based photographer Creations of LA to bring the luxury SUV to some of its most picturesque hotspots.
All of the SUVs on the Car Connection’s Best Car to Buy List for 2023
The Car Connection's Best Car to Buy list includes the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid, the 2023 Kia Telluride, and the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5. The post All of the SUVs on the Car Connection’s Best Car to Buy List for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
2018 Ford Edge Among Used SUVs With Best Fuel Economy
Consumer Reports has long sung the praises of the Ford Edge, most recently adding the crossover to its list of the safest and most reliable used three-year-old vehicles on the market, as well as the best mid-size SUVs in terms of reliability and fuel efficiency. Now, the accolades continue to roll in, as the 2018 Ford Edge – in particular – has been named as one of the best used two-row SUVs with the best fuel economy, once again by Consumer Reports.
