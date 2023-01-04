Read full article on original website
Related
Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas
Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
Kim Kardashian Poses with Her Kids and Nieces in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Full House'
Kim Kardashian enjoyed a quick photoshoot with nieces True, 4, and Dream, 5, as well as daughter Chicago, 4, and son Saint, 7 Kim Kardashian is pulling double duty as a mom and an aunt while making precious holiday memories. The SKIMs founder shared photos on Instagram Thursday where she poses on a white chair in her home, dressed in matching red snowflake-printed Christmas pajamas with daughter Chicago, 4 and son Saint, 7 — who ditches his shirt and sticks his tongue out in the silly shot. The three are...
Kim Kardashian’s Natural Hair Revealed in Gone-Viral TikTok with Daughter North
Kim Kardashian’s natural hair — without extensions — was revealed in a now viral TikTok video with her daughter North. The video, posted on Christmas Eve, shows Kim and North lip syncing to “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” in their pajamas. In the clip, Kim’s...
Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit
Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
Popculture
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby Boy's Face
Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas by sharing the first photo of his face with the world. The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her family's annual Christmas Eve party, featuring 4-year-old daughter True and her 5-month-old son, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Christmas with Kids Before Welcoming New Baby
The couple will soon welcome another baby together, joining son Miles and daughter Luna Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are enjoying the holiday season. The couple celebrated Christmas this year with son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter, Luna Simone, 6½, plus Teigen's mom, Pepper. On Monday, the pregnant cookbook author shared a sweet family photo with Legend and their kids, showing her baby bump under a lime green maxi dress. The couple's kids and the singer also dressed in festive colors, wearing variations of red outfits to complement Teigen's green look. As Legend also posted the...
TMZ.com
Khloe Kardashian Takes Private Jet to Toronto with Tristan After Death of His Mom
Tristan Thompson's mom has died suddenly ... and Khloe Kardashian is right by his side, offering comfort and support as he navigates a challenging time in his life. Khloe and Tristan were spotted Thursday touching down in Toronto together in a private jet. TMZ broke the story ... just hours before they landed, Tristan's mom, Andrea, was rushed to a local hospital after suffering a heart attack at home.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Shares Ultrasound Photo as He Thanks 2022 for 'Giving Me a Family'
Keke Palmer, 29, announced that she and boyfriend Darius Jackson are expecting during her Saturday Night Live monologue last month Keke Palmer's boyfriend is reflecting on the couple's exciting year together. Sharing a photo carousel on Instagram on Tuesday, Darius Jackson took the time to look back at 2022 — the year in which Palmer announced her pregnancy — writing, "To 2022, thank you for giving me a family ❤️🙏🏽." The carousel includes pictures of Jackson, 28, on vacation with the Nope actress, scooping her up for a kiss as they enjoy...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Loved Ones Gather for Small Funeral 3 Weeks After Star's Death
The beloved dancer and Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ died suddenly at age 40 on Dec. 13 Stephen "tWitch" Boss is being laid to rest, PEOPLE has confirmed. The So You Think You Can Dance star and beloved DJ–turned–producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show is being memorialized at a small family funeral, a source shares. RELATED: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and SYTYCD All-Star, Dead at 40 Boss, who was died by suicide on Dec. 13 at age 40. His death was confirmed the next day in a statement to PEOPLE by his wife Allison Holker Boss. In...
Mom Opens Up About Daughter's Picture Day Fiasco After Photos Go Viral: 'Better Luck Next Year'
New York mom Nicole Bartlett was excited for her 3-year-old daughter's first picture day but couldn't believe the results when the photos came back weeks later New York mom Nicole Bartlett is still trying to figure out why her 3-year-old daughter's picture day photos didn't turn out quite as planned. Bartlett's hilarious post about daughter Alina's picture day gone wrong went viral on social media in October. Months later, the mom of one tells PEOPLE she still has "no idea what happened" to cause the little girl to...
Family with 6 sons has sweetest reaction to learning they're expecting a girl
Sarah Molitor said she didn't think there was a "1% chance" she was having a girl.
Spanish Influencer Elena Huelva, 20, Dies of Cancer After Sharing Final Heartbreaking Message with Fans
"I want you to know that I already won, a long time ago," Elena Huelva wrote in her final Instagram post just before her death Spanish influencer Elena Huelva died just after sharing one final message with fans amid her journey with cancer. She was 20. Huelva's family confirmed her death via an Instagram Story shared on her account Tuesday, according to El Mundo. "Since this morning, Elena has been dancing for you and looking at you from her star. Thank you for everything," the message said along with the hashtag Huelva often...
In Style
Keke Palmer Yassified Maternity Fashion in a Plunging Cut-Out Sequin Gown
Just days after sharing glimpses of a holiday vacation full of rest and relaxation, Keke Palmer was very much back in business on Wednesday night — and she’s got the red carpet gown to prove it. Arriving at TAO Downtown in New York City for the 2023 New...
Couple Who Went Viral for Traditional Indian Wedding Reveal They're Expecting Their First Baby
Amit Shah and Aditya Madiraju caught the internet's attention with their dazzling 2019 wedding and now are eager to share their fertility journey with others Amit Shah and Aditya Madiraju were amazed when their 2019 traditional Desi wedding to celebrate their union in New Jersey went viral as a celebration of love and culture. Now, the pair is excited to see their family grow. The couple exclusively tells PEOPLE that they are expecting their first baby, due in May, as they share photos from the paternity photoshoot, shot...
Kris Jenner pays tribute to Tristan Thompson's mother following her fatal heart attack: 'Rest in peace beautiful angel'
Andrea Thompson died from a heart attack while at her home in Toronto, Canada on Thursday, People Magazine reports.
Pregnant Keke Palmer Shares Photos from Babymoon as She Reflects on Learning to 'Take It Easy'
Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson shared their baby news publicly for the first time last month Keke Palmer is grateful that her growing family is making her slow down a bit. Reflecting on her babymoon and sharing photos on Instagram Tuesday, the pregnant Nope actress, 29, shared that she's "really proud of myself for resting this trip." "I am antsy by nature. I love having a schedule, even on vacation. I learned to at least schedule things leisurely so I have something to complete that's on brand with the theme...
Elle
Ashley Olsen's Wedding: An Intimate Christmas Wedding To Longtime Partner Louis Eisner
One half of arguably the most famous, and the most beloved (at least by the fashion crowd) TV twins, Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her boyfriend, Louis Eisner, over the festive season. According to information acquired by US publication Page Six, Olsen, 36, arranged intimate nuptials with her partner of...
NYLON
Meet The Data Experts Analyzing The Kardashians
MJ Corey has been keeping up with the Kardashians in a big way. Since 2018, she’s run Kardashian Kolloquium alongside with her sister Marie, taking an academic and critical view of the Internet’s most powerful family, applying media theory and postmodern philosophy to the many deliberate actions of the extended Kardashian family.
NYLON
Ashley Olsen Had A Secret Wedding
While regular people dream of their weddings in ink across the pages of Vogue or The New York Times, celebrities dream of secret nuptials, quiet affairs where nobody is writing about what kind of dress they’re wearing, for once. Among these celebrities with reasonable dreams is former actress and fashion mogul extraordinaire Ashley Olsen, who married artist Louis Eisner, who she has been quietly dating since 2017, in a small ceremony on December 28.
NYLON
Rihanna's Long-Awaited Documentary Is Done
Because celebrities are expected not only to make art, but to reveal personal information about themselves in the process, tell-all documentaries are basically a rite of passage— especially for musicians. In recent years, documentaries following artists like Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Billie Eilish have tried to pull back the curtain on what it’s like to be them, while also acting conveniently as tiny PR machines. But there’s still one artist shrouded in mystery, despite how much work she puts out, and that is Rihanna.
Comments / 1