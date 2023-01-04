Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man's War Devil is Preparing Her Strangest Weapon
Chainsaw Man's first anime season has come to an end, and while we wait to hear if Studio MAPPA will be returning to the devil-filled world with a second season, Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga series continues. With Denji taking a backseat to a new protagonist who has been leading the charge in Asa Mitaka, aka the War Devil, the latest manga installment hints at the high schooler using her power in a way that we have yet to see.
ComicBook
Netflix Developing Sequel to One of Its Most Popular Films
There have been many movies released by Netflix over the years, and in 2022 the streaming site added one of its most popular films to date. The Sea Beast is a swashbuckling adventure about monster hunters on the open ocean that became "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score and 84% audience score. Back in August, ComicBook.com talked with the movie's director, Chris Williams, who teased the idea of a sequel. Well, it looks like the second installment is officially happening. Earlier today, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that a sequel to The Sea Beast was in the works with Williams set to return as director.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Shares First Look at Lady Nagant
My Hero Academia has finally returned for the second half of Season 6 of the series, and the new opening theme sequence has shared the first look at how the fan favorite new character, Lady Nagant, will look in the anime series! The first half of the season wrapped up its run last Fall with the final moments of the Paranormal Liberation Front War, and now the series has returned with the second half of its episodes as Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes reflect on all of the damage that has taken place thus far. But this is only the beginning of the trouble for the heroes.
hotnewhiphop.com
Asian Doll Tweets Megan Thee Stallion Was “Shot In Her Foot By A Midget” Amid Trial
The self-proclaimed Queen of Drill has had a years-long friendship with Megan thee Stallion. During the first week of Tory Lanez’s trial, Asian Doll offered her thoughts on the case while also lending support to Megan Thee Stallion. The “Nunnadet Sh*t” rapper clapped back at a Twitter user and...
Brazilian Bombshell Anitta Shakes Her Soul-Snatching Cakes On Amazon Music Live, Extends Reign As THAT Global Girl
Brazilian bombshell Anitta performs on Amazon Music Live airing on Prime Video after Thursday Night Football
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
The Guardian has seen a copy of Harry's upcoming memoir.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Spice Gets “In Ha Mood” On Our First “Fire Emoji” Update Of 2023
New releases from French Montana, NBA YoungBoy, and more are also inside. The holiday season brought plenty of hustle and bustle. As a result, it was necessary for our Fire Emoji playlist updates to take a brief intermission. With a new year, though, comes new music. We’ve accordingly rounded up this week’s best releases for you in our first edition of 2023.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Kicking So Much Ass at Box Office, They Added EVEN MORE Screens in Fourth Week at Movie Theaters
While Avatar: The Way of Water continues to rack up money at the worldwide box office, including breaking records and outpacing the original film from 2009, the blockbuster is about to do something that's unheard of...get played on more theaters. As noticed by Exhibitor Relations, The Walt Disney Company has confirmed that Avatar: The Way of Water will add 138 screens to its total this weekend, giving it a total of 4,340 domestic screens for its upcoming fourth weekend at the box office. Since the sequel has already cleared $460 million in the US, the path to half a billion just opened up even wider.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Brings Back The Princess of Alabasta
One Piece's Final Arc is playing out in the pages of the Shonen franchise's manga, and with this marketed as the last journey of the Straw Hat Pirates, readers are crossing their fingers that each member of the ever-expanding cast will make a comeback. While the Princess of Alabasta, Vivi, is currently unaccounted for in this latest storyline, or the War For Wano Arc that came before, fans are still honoring the brief member of Luffy's crew with cosplay and other fan works.
Will ‘Avatar 2’ Hit $2 Billion? Breaking Down the Blockbuster Sequel’s Path to Box Office Glory
After just 22 days in theaters, “Avatar: The Way of Water” has raked in $1.5 billion globally, overtaking “Top Gun: Maverick” to stand as the 10th-highest grossing movie in history. It’s a remarkable achievement, especially because opening weekend returns were less stratospheric than Hollywood had anticipated. But James Cameron’s “Avatar” sequel was the de facto choice at the movies over the busy holiday season, propelling the sci-fi blockbuster to juggernaut status. The film’s stellar turnout — driven by repeat customers, Imax prices and top-notch audience scores — is necessary, and not only in providing a lifeline to beleaguered theater owners....
ComicBook
The Mysterious Benedict Society's Bryant Reif Details VFX Creative Process (Exclusive)
Tony Hale's Mr. Nicholas Benedict and his associates returned to the streaming screen this past fall. Disney+'s The Mysterious Benedict Society began airing its sophomore season in October, wrapping its latest eight-episode batch last month, leaving fans with a big tease that could unfold in a potential Season 3. While a third installment has yet to be confirmed, The Mysterious Benedict Society made sure to up the ante when it came to its second season's production, and it wasted no time in showcasing those fresh elements.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Brings Back Jolyne
The Stone Ocean came to an end on Netflix last year, with Jolyne Cujoh experiencing a controversial ending thanks to the battle waged against the villainous priest known as Pucci. While JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has yet to confirm if the next arc of the series, Steel Ball Run, will be receiving an anime adaptation, Jotaro Kujo's daughter remains a heavy hitter following the latest season's conclusion as one cosplayer has shared the take on the franchise's first, and only, female protagonist.
ComicBook
Earl Boen, Terminator Franchise Star, Dies at 81
Earl Boen, a character actor that fans will best recognize for a recurring role in The Terminator film franchise, has passed away. According to Variety Boen died on Thursday, January 5th in Hawaii. He was 81. The trade reports that Boen had been diagnosed with lung cancer in the fall of 2022. Variety goes on to note that Boen is survived by his wife Cathy, stepdaughter Ruby and grandchildren Kimmy Abaricia and Kimo Harbin.
ComicBook
PS5 Users Warned of Potential Design Flaw that Can Ruin Console
PS5 users have been warned of a potential design flaw that is said to have the ability to ruin their console. The PlayStation 5 was released in 2020, and just like the Xbox Series X, there have been no hardware issues so far, at least of the major variety. However, sometimes it takes a little time for issues to present themselves and be discovered. To this end, it looks like those who have been using their console vertically may soon have a problem on their hands.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Reveals Two Classic Multiplayer Modes May Return
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 may be bringing back some classic multiplayer modes if a leak is to be believed. Call of Duty is known for its incredibly replayable and engaging multiplayer mode. It is the foundation of every Call of Duty game, even though it typically comes with a campaign, zombies or some other co-op, and now a battle royale counterpart. There's a lot of value bundled into Call of Duty, but multiplayer is the bedrock of this series and likely always will be. With that said, it's essential for the gameplay to be top notch and to have modes that can appropriately support it.
ComicBook
HBO Max Series Moves to Tubi After Being Pulled by Warner Bros. Discovery
One HBO Max original series is being saved by another streaming service. On Friday, it was announced that Generation has been rescued by Tubi, with all sixteen episodes of the first season debuting on the platform on February 1st. This comes after the series was not only cancelled by HBO Max in September of 2021, but later removed entirely from its server in an effort of cost-cutting.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Celebrates the New Year with Cute Cosplay Art
2023 is the year of the rabbit according to the Chinese Zodiac, and manga artists have been trying their hand at placing some of their biggest characters in rabbit outfits to ring in the new year right. Luckily for Kohei Horikoshi and his artistic assistants, My Hero Academia has a rabbit hero that has been gaining in popularity over the years in Mirko. With the high-jumping crime fighter playing a significant role in the anime adaptation's sixth season, an assistant to Horikoshi has imagined the female students of Class 1-A sporting Mirko's aesthetic.
ComicBook
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Debuts Gory New Trailer
Ahead of the theatrical premiere of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, the slasher movie take on the classic children's tale, a brand new trailer has been released by Fathom Events, teasing even more of the gory goodness that awaits fans of the twisted movie. Dread Central brings us the new video, which is short but packs a huge punch with the amount of footage that it quickly shows off. Give it a look in the player below and look for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey to arrive in theaters for one night only, premiering on February 15th.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Surprised How Much They Love New Free Game
Some PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are surprised with how much they love one of January's new free games considering its divisive reputation. This week, January's free PS Plus games -- available to all subscribers, no matter the tier -- went live. The marquee offering is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Alongside this, Axiom Verge 2 is also available to all PS Plus subscribers to download. If neither of these games interest you -- whether because they aren't your type or because you already own them -- then the third and final game may be for you: Fallout 76. As some subscribers have learned since downloading it and checking it out, it's not the same game that was released in 2018 to disappointment and controversy.
ComicBook
One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
Comments / 0