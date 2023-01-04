ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Golden Goose Sales This Week—Step Into 2023 Stylishly

By Beth Ann Mayer
 3 days ago
In the world of footwear, heel and shaft size trends come and go. But a quality pair of sneakers can work any year, any season.

The iconic Golden Goose sneakers have long fit that bill. Maybe it's the history of the brand...one that embraces quality craftsmanship by actually featuring perfect imperfections. Counting Taylor Swift and Reese Witherspoon as fans probably doesn't hurt.

Of course, for Taylor Swift and Reese, the hefty price of around $600+ is NBD. For the rest of us, finding. a Golden Goose sneaker sale is like finding a golden (Easter) egg. We did some sale sleuthing to help you start the New Year on the right foot.

Here at Parade.com, we’re all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

Best Golden Goose Sales Happening Now

Golden Goose Superstar Leather Sneaker, Originally $545, Now $399.99 at Gilt

The distressed leather. The off-center star and logo. These Golden Goose sneakers embody everything that has made the brand a hit among celebs, hipsters and skate park dwellers alike. They're 26% off at Gilt, and you can also find them in black and gold, white and pink, white and blue and white and gold at the same price. Golden Goose Superstar Leather Sneaker, $399.99 at Gilt

Golden Goose Superstar Leather Sneaker, Originally $575, Now $399.99 at Gilt

A slightly more jazzed-up version of the classic superstar leather kicks is available for the same price. These sneakers have a little sparkle on the star. Another has animal print on the star. Golden Goose Superstar Leather Sneaker, $399.99 at Gilt

Golden Goose Superstar Canvas Sneaker, Originally $485, Now $399.99 at Gilt

A fun color, animal-print laces, canvas material and 17% off make these sneaks just peachy. Golden Goose Superstar Canvas Sneaker, $399.99 at Gilt

Golden Goose Superstar Penstar Leather Sneaker, Originally $575, Now $399.99 at Gilt

The Penstar leather sneakers blend a lived-in look with elevated style courtesy of animal print and a touch of sparkle. They're currently 17% off. Golden Goose Superstar Penstar Leather Sneaker, $399.99 at Gilt

Golden Goose Superstar Leather & Suede Sneaker, Originally $545, Now $399.99 at Gilt

Suede makes these Golden Goose sneakers unique. Golden Goose Superstar Leather & Suede Sneaker, $399.99 at Gilt

Golden Goose Running Sole Sneaker, Originally $545, Now $409 at FWRD

Running-style shoes that look lived in even if the only place you've recently jogged is from the parking lot to Starbucks. Golden Goose Running Sole Sneaker, $409 at FWRD

Golden Goose Old School Sneaker, Originally $680, Now $510 at Gilt

Velcro makes these shoes fashionable and functional...forget bending over to tie your laces. Golden Goose Old School Sneaker, $510 at Gilt

