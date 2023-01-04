ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Lebanon-Express

JAN 6: PRESIDENTIAL CITIZENS MEDAL RECIPIENTS

2 years after Jan. 6, House speaker battle divides Congress again. Washington has one specialty that has long endured — memorializing and coming together over a national trauma. But that unifying impulse has faded. On Friday's second anniversary of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, a moment of silence drew mostly Democrats.
WASHINGTON, DC
Lebanon-Express

Biden to award Citizens Medal for defending Capitol; McCarthy offers deal; NFL won't resume Bills-Bengals game | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. » President Joe Biden is set to present the nation’s second highest civilian award to 12 individuals involved in defending the Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, and safeguarding the will of American voters in the 2020 presidential election.
FLORIDA STATE
Lebanon-Express

Biden announces immigration program, will deport those who don’t use it

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a new immigration program that will allow 30,000 immigrants a month to come into the United States legally. Biden toughens border, offers legal path for 30,000 a month. The U.S. will accept 30,000 people per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela for two...
Lebanon-Express

Ukraine hails US military aid as cease-fire said to falter

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine's president praised the United States for including tank-killing armored vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid, saying they are "exactly what is needed" for Ukrainian troops locked in combat against Russian forces, even as both sides celebrated Orthodox Christmas on Saturday. The White...

Comments / 0

Community Policy