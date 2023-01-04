Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to an anti-McCarthy rebel on the House floor
Donald Trump reportedly also made a series of well-timed calls to other GOP members who opposed Kevin McCarthy's speaker bid.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
Trump, McConnell, Schumer respond after Kevin McCarthy wins historic, dayslong House Speaker bout
Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House early Saturday morning, following a dayslong debate process and a dramatic pair of votes late Friday evening, drawing comments from President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, Senate Leaders Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, and others. "That was easy. I never thought...
The crowd of pro-Trump supporters outside Mar-a-Lago fell from 300 last year to just 40 this year on the January 6 riot anniversary
Trump supporters said they saw the ex-president drive by in his motorcade, headed toward Mar-a-Lago.
118th Congress sworn in after Kevin McCarthy wins speakership
As the House was preparing to adjourn, a deal was apparently struck and Republicans elected McCarthy on the 15th round of voting.
JAN 6: PRESIDENTIAL CITIZENS MEDAL RECIPIENTS
2 years after Jan. 6, House speaker battle divides Congress again. Washington has one specialty that has long endured — memorializing and coming together over a national trauma. But that unifying impulse has faded. On Friday's second anniversary of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, a moment of silence drew mostly Democrats.
Hear why congressman changed his mind about voting for McCarthy
Republican Rep. Dan Bishop, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, explains to CNN's Erin Burnett why he changed his mind and decided to vote for Rep. Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House.
See moment GOP lawmaker had to be restrained while confronting Gaetz
Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) confronted Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) after he refused to vote for Kevin McCarthy to be the next House speaker and had to be restrained by another lawmaker.
Biden to award Citizens Medal for defending Capitol; McCarthy offers deal; NFL won't resume Bills-Bengals game | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. » President Joe Biden is set to present the nation’s second highest civilian award to 12 individuals involved in defending the Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, and safeguarding the will of American voters in the 2020 presidential election.
Biden announces immigration program, will deport those who don’t use it
President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a new immigration program that will allow 30,000 immigrants a month to come into the United States legally. Biden toughens border, offers legal path for 30,000 a month. The U.S. will accept 30,000 people per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela for two...
Ukraine hails US military aid as cease-fire said to falter
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine's president praised the United States for including tank-killing armored vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid, saying they are "exactly what is needed" for Ukrainian troops locked in combat against Russian forces, even as both sides celebrated Orthodox Christmas on Saturday. The White...
