Major flooding and evacuations from California storm rock Stinson Beach
"Definitely the worst we've ever seen."
Winter storm pummels Lake Tahoe with wind and snow, travel warnings issued
Multiple avalanche warnings have been issued.
In 1997, California was devastated by historic floods
If you lived in the Bay Area in 1997, one memory probably jumps to mind: flooding.
45 miles of Highway 1 south of Big Sur to close for weeks, possibly months
The closure will involve a significant stretch of the highway.
'We’re going to stay wet': Parade of storms coming to SF Bay Area
Wednesday's much-anticipated bomb cyclone event was not a "one-and-done storm," the National Weather Service said.
Waves up to 50 feet pound NorCal amid storm, causing flooding and erosion
Monster waves, some as tall as 30 to 50 feet, pounded Northern California's coast on Thursday.
Where is the California storm right now?
The effects of a bomb cyclone event are far from over for the Bay Area.
California storm updates: Massive waves batter Santa Cruz's West Cliff Dr.
As of Thursday morning, no flooding has been reported yet.
Huge increase in pot stores is likely coming to Calif.’s third-biggest city
California has far fewer pot stores than other states with legal weed. This city is trying to change that.
Why roundtrip flights from San Francisco Bay Area to Vegas, NYC, Hawaii are suddenly crazy cheap
Demand dips and prices drop during the low-demand "dead weeks" of January and February.
SFGate
Biden signs water bills benefiting 3 tribes in Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Native American tribe that has one of the largest and most secure rights to Colorado River water now has approval to lease some of it in Arizona, a state that’s been hardest hit by cuts to its water supply and is on a perpetual search for more.
SFGate
3 ex-Oregon state workers sentenced in $6M theft scheme
OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Three former Oregon Department of Transportation workers have been sentenced for a long-running theft and reselling scheme estimated to have cost taxpayers about $6 million. Ex-employees John Tipton, Frank Smead Jr. and Autumn Arndt, as well as Smead’s wife, Marta Smead, were sentenced to...
SFGate
W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia's foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she was...
SFGate
Governor's administration touts ed investment; few details
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The new Nevada governor’s chief of staff said on Friday that the administration plans an “unprecedented investment” in K-12 education — but did not provide details on what that would entail. In a 15-minute roundtable, Ben Kieckhefer, chief of staff...
