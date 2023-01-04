ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenna Temple

Additional, potentially life-changing laws coming to the US in 2023

At this time of year, modifications generally come in the form of New Year's resolutions, but in 2023 especially, Americans will be obliged to comply with some fresh and even radical regulations that have been ratified by state assemblies, endorsed by governors or plebiscites accepted by electors. For example, several states introduced law enforcement developments, comprising the obliteration of criminal dossiers in certain situations.
The Guardian

The amazing rudeness of New York City, 1991

To coincide with the UK release of Brian De Palma’s ‘ill starred’ The Bonfire of the Vanities, the Observer Magazine of 17 March 1991 considered the ‘violence, squalor and homelessness’ of New York and wondered whether anybody still loved the city that called itself the capital of the world (‘New York New York: Bright Lights Big Bonfire’).
