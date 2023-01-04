ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LI Rep.-elect George Santos admitted to using fraudulent checks in Brazil

By Curtis Brodner
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Long Island Republican Rep.-elect George Santos admitted to using stolen checks in Brazil in 2008, according to newly-uncovered police reports.

In 2010, Santos told Brazilian police he forged a man’s signature on two checks to purchase over $1,300 worth of clothing and shoes, according to documents obtained by CNN .

The revelation comes amid a torrent of accusations of fraud and lies about his background.

Santos apologized for lying about being Jewish, jobs at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, and his college degree.

His lies came to light after he was elected to New York’s 3rd Congressional District, flipping a Democratic seat and becoming the first openly gay man to win an election as a Republican.

Brazilian law enforcement had called off its investigation into Santos after he disappeared for almost a decade, but authorities plan to reopen fraud charges against him now that they know where he is.

The Rio de Janeiro prosecutor’s office intends to refile the criminal complaint on Friday.

Joining international prosecutors are U.S. federal and state prosecutors investigating Santos’ financial dealings.

Santos was making $55,000 per year up until 2020, according to financial disclosure documents he filed during the campaign.

In 2021 and 2022, he reported income between $1 million and $5 million from a “capital intro consulting company.”

He turned around and funneled more than $700,000 of that newfound fortune into his campaign.

His fellow elected officials, including some Republicans, are calling for ethics investigations or Santos’ resignation.

1010WINS

1010WINS

