Kelly Osbourne has welcomed her first child with Slipknot's Sid Wilson

Congratulations are in order for Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson on the birth of their brand-new baby boy.

Fans first got wind that Kelly and Slipknot 's Sid were expecting back in the early half of 2022, with Kelly sharing an ultrasound photo revealing the exciting news. Now, thanks to Kelly’s mom, Sharon Osbourne , we have learned the couple has welcomed a baby boy, named Sidney.

Grandma Sharon got in on the gushing early this week, talking about baby Sidney on her show The Talk UK on Tuesday before either Kelly or Sid were able to announce anything on their own. Sharon told her co-hosts the name of the baby while adding the family is, “just so, so great,” adding that Kelly “won’t let a picture go out of him... and I’m so proud of her.”

Check out the clip below.

The arrival of baby Sidney marks grandpa Ozzy Osbourne 's tenth grandkid as his and Sharon's son Jack has four children of his own, while son Louis and daughter Jessica from his first marriage respectively have two and three children each.

