ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

DHS proposes higher fees on immigrants applying for work-based visas

The Biden administration on Tuesday proposed a new fee structure for visas and naturalizations, raising costs on business-related applications while maintaining or reducing costs for humanitarian visas. The proposed rule, announced by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), would boost the agency’s fee revenue from an estimated $4.5 billion a year on average to…
People

People

378K+
Followers
64K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy