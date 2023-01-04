Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire in Milwaukee's Midtown neighborhood, 4 homes involved
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a garage fire spread to four homes in the city's Midtown neighborhood Saturday, Jan. 7. It happened near 26th and Vliet. No one was hurt, according to officials, but one of the homes is now uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is under...
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Celebrating a delicious milestone
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. It’s no secret that I love Kenosha. I believe we have one of the best collections of locally...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Things Remembered now just a memory
BROOKFIELD — Terri Hundhausen, manager at Things Remembered in Brookfield Square, spent her 27th anniversary in the company Friday preparing to close the doors for good today. She said store employees were told Dec. 28 that the company was closing its locations in Brookfield Square and Southridge malls, closing...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Havana Café: Small restaurant, big flavor
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Havana Café may be one of the smallest restaurants in Franklin, but it has some of the biggest flavor when it comes to the homemade Cuban cuisine. Brian Kramp is finding out why dining at Havana Café is like having a meal in a friend's home kitchen.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Illegal dumping, Milwaukee offers $1K reward for tips
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews recently worked to clean up illegal dumping on the city's north side, but a city alderman is encouraging others to step up. Alderman Russell Stamper, who represents the city's 15th District, said crews have "quickly" responded to address the mess near 25th...
milwaukeemag.com
7 Reasons to Visit Waukesha
OVER 100 YEARS AGO, Waukesha was known as a spa town, its so-called healing waters earning it the nickname Spring City. Today, the water that better springs to mind is the Fox River, which runs through an old-timey, walkable downtown boasting everything from small plates to accessible parks and hiking trails.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Racine, WI
Racine is a vibrant city in Racine County that's full of exciting attractions and activities. Established in 1834 by Captain Gilbert Knapp as Port Gilbert, it obtained its current name, Racine, which comes from the French term for "root" in 1841. In the mid-1800s, Racine experienced a significant transformation as...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine man charged with attempted homicide after shooting a man 5-6 times on Dec. 21
RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with attempted homicide after allegedly shooting a man multiple times, just days before Christmas.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pleasant Prairie police chase, 4 arrested after $18K+ Ulta theft
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - A high-speed police chase ended with four people in handcuffs Thursday, Jan. 5 in Pleasant Prairie. It all started with those four people shoplifting an Ulta Beauty in Highland Park, Illinois. When the car crossed the state lines on Interstate 94, authorities from Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha County joined the chase.
Frosty Fest in Gurnee happening today
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You're invited to get in on some frosty fun in Gurnee. The city is hosting its Frosty Fest Saturday -- transforming Viking Park into a winter wonderland. Guests are invited to play winter sports, go on a horse-drawn carriage ride, make s'mores by the campfire, and more. The event runs from 10:30a to 1 p.m. near Old Grand Avenue and Depot Road. Entry is free. Food and activities are an additional fee.
On Milwaukee
Malort-flavored ice cream returns to Purple Door
Purple Door Ice Cream first introduced Malort ice cream in 2020, and as of this week, it's once again available at both the Walker's Point and the Mequon location – until it runs out. "We'll definitely have it through the weekend, but when it's gone it's gone," says Purple...
newsfromthestates.com
Evictions in Milwaukee rise, tenants under pressure
Protesters gather for a Milwaukee Autonomous Union action during the summer of 2020. (Photo | Isiah Holmes) Evictions in the Milwaukee area were 51% above average for the region in the first 10 days of December, according to Eviction Lab at Princeton University, which has published the first ever dataset of evictions across the U.S. since 2000. The December data for Milwaukee represents the largest surge in eviction filings in recent months. Filings in November were 8% above average.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Kenosha
For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecast. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis police chase, crash; 2 teens arrested
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police said two 17-year-old boys were arrested after a police chase and crash Saturday morning, Jan. 7. Officials said a West Allis officer was in the area of 70th and Rogers around 1 a.m. and saw an Acura speeding, estimated to be around 60 mph. The officer tried to pull the car over, but the driver fled while running a stop sign.
Your Salary has to be How High to be “Rich” in Chicago Illinois?
If you want to stroll Michigan Ave and not have a care in the world about the price tags on the clothes you're buying, how much money do you need to make a year? Here is the answer to that question according to one financial website... According to the financial...
wtmj.com
French Bulldog stolen in Milwaukee, found in Hartland
A French Bulldog was back home Thursday morning after being stolen from a victim on Milwaukee’s southside last November, according to police. On November 23rd, 2022, two dogs were taken during a burglary near 21st and Layton, authorities said. One of the dogs was quickly located and returned to the victim.
Very Popular Illinois Joint Makes Best Diners, Drive Ins and Dives List
To anyone who has ever sat and stuffed their face at this joint, known for serving the most influential burger of all time, this news comes as no surprise. I don't know that Guy loves Illinois, but given the fact that neither Guy nor I have missed many meals, Illinois is a state east to love for its food.
Three police pursuits overnight, several teens arrested: Milwaukee Police
The Milwaukee Police Department was involved in three vehicle pursuits overnight, resulting in several arrests.
Racine woman charged in connection to quintuple shooting in Racine last year
A Racine woman was recently charged in connection to a quintuple shooting that happened in Racine in August.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee driver killed Menomonee Falls man, was drunk, on meth: complaint
MILWAUKEE - Juan Felix-Avendano, 21, of Milwaukee, was drunk and high on meth when he slammed into a vehicle carrying a Menomonee Falls family to church on New Year's Day, according to prosecutors. Felix-Avendano is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle among other charges for the crash...
