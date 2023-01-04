An event coming up in Davenport in a few weeks is a great way for you to help out in our community. 2023 should definitely start off with some good deeds and warm fuzzy moments and you have the chance to be involved in one right here in the QC. KWQC is teaming up with local nonprofits to host a Blessing Box drive on Martin Luther King Day, which is January 16th. You can drop off donations anytime from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at the KWQC station on Brady Street.

