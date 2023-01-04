Read full article on original website
Related
Find Your Best Quad-Cities Burgers In Our Meaty List Of Local Restaurants!
It’s a beautiful day, the smells of grills are wafting through the air, and we at your freewheelin’, magical site for entertainment and features, QuadCities.com know what you need. That’s right, some juicy tips on how you can get a damn fine burger here in the Quads.
Dance The Night Away For Charity At ‘Everglow’ In Rock Island
Love to dance? An event in Rock Island next weekend will have plenty of that. Everglow, a dance marathon on Saturday, January 14 will be held at the Holiday Inn Ballroom in Rock Island. Foster's Voice and The Gray Matters Collective are presenting the event in an effort to raise funds for and build awareness of mental health counseling and suicide prevention in the Quad Cities. The event will be from 7:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.
ourquadcities.com
Generous Rock Island bar pays it forward
Steve’s Old Time Tap, 223 17th St., Rock Island, doesn’t just serve up great food, drinks and friendliness. The longtime downtown bar is serving compassion and a good chunk of change, as it’s collected and donated about $1,300 over the past year for other Rock Island organizations that do good work.
ourquadcities.com
Foodie Friday: Thunder Bay Grille
Executive Chef Zach Bolin from Thunder Bay Grille joined Local 4 News This Morning for Foodie Friday. Bolin discussed some of their offerings as well as cooking class that will be available in January and February. Thunder Bay Grille is located on Brady Street in Davenport and their hours are...
espnquadcities.com
GoFundMe Set Up For Davenport’s Grilled Cheese Bar After Water Main Break
The Village of East Davenport's Grilled Cheese Bar is looking for your help to come back. Last weekend, a water main burst outside of the Grilled Cheese Bar, which is on Mound Street in the Village of East Davenport. It caused severe damage to the inside of the business and forced Grilled Cheese Bar to close until further notice.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
Experience the Stories Behind the Music “In Their Own Words”
Knowing the context and inspiration behind a song can help people understand the emotions and experiences the artist is trying to convey, creating a deeper connection. It can also help people relate to the song personally if it's about an event or experience they've had. And even if none of that applies, understanding the story behind the song can just make it more interesting and engaging. Basically, it adds depth and meaning to the music, making it more enjoyable.
ourquadcities.com
A Capitol renovation is nearly done
Thirteen years after it closed, the grand and historic Capitol Theatre in downtown Davenport may finally be ready for its closeup in about four months. The nearly 103-year-old, 1,500-seat theater at 326 W. 3rd St. has been rigorously, lovingly renovated to its former glory — as part of the $24-million restoration and transformation of the 10-story Kahl Building. The Capitol expects to reopen to events (potentially comedy, music, films and dance) this spring, chief developer Chris Ales said Thursday.
Two New Mexican Restaurants Have Opened in the Corridor
If you're looking for Mexican food, you don't have to look far! Eastern Iowa is home to a TON of Mexican restaurants, including two new ones right here in the Corridor!. Let's start over in Hiawatha. Last month, a new place called 4 Hermanos Mexican Food opened in the former Karma Coffee Cafe at 1725 Boyson Road. The coffee shop closed its doors last March after around four-years in business.
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Davenport, Iowa
When people think of Iowa, the first thing that comes to mind is usually cornfields. While this is undoubtedly a big part of what the state has to offer, there are also plenty of great things to do and fantastic restaurants to visit in Davenport. Sitting on the banks of...
'I worked with her everyday' | Colleagues share memories of Davenport apartment fire victim
BETTENDORF, Iowa — The community continues to mourn a Davenport woman who lost her life in an apartment fire. on Dec. 30. 31-year-old Marissa Lard died the day before Christmas Eve. Her son, Ky Lard remains in critical condition. Lard worked in the dietary department at the retirement community Iowa Masonic.
WATCH: Davenport Central Performs in London New Year’s Day Parade
Davenport Central High School's Marching Blue Devils made a historic performance this weekend when they marched to represent the state of Iowa in the world's largest New Year's Day Parade in London. The band was initially invited to perform at the 2021 New Year's Day Parade, but due to travel...
nrgmediadixon.com
City of Sterling Finally are Able to Keep Tabs on What is Happening at the Old Franz Manufacturing Building
The Old Franz Manufacturing Building sits in downtown Sterling and at the recent Sterling City Council meeting; Mayor Skip Lee asked if the city was keeping an eye on what is happening there. The mayor was told it is hard to keep tabs because the building has an out of...
Commit2Fit Kewanee kicks off new year with cash prizes for weight loss
If weight loss and getting healthy are part of your New Year’s resolutions, why not compete for money and prizes while checking those goals off the list?. On Thursday, OSF Healthcare announced another round of Commit2Fit Kewanee- a free, seven-week community wellness challenge designed to motivate participants to adopt a healthier lifestyle. The challenge has become an annual event.
KWQC
Possibility of rezoning in Davenport sparks controversy
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Committee of the Whole meeting had lots on the agenda after the council was off for the holidays. They jumped right back in however, with public comment on an upcoming decision to rezone a small portion of a neighborhood on Bridge Avenue between 11th and 12th streets.
KWQC
Police: 4-year-old girl found alone on street in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are looking for the parents or guardians of a girl they found unaccompanied. According to police, the girl is about 4 years old. She found in the area of 9th Street and 19th Avenue. She is now at the Rock Island Police Department.
Iowa CNH Offers Striking Workers “Best, And Final Offer”
After eight months, the 400 union workers that have been on strike at the CNH Industrial pant in Burlington will be voting on a contract offer. Over 400 workers in Burlington and 600 workers in Racine, Wisconsin went on strike back in May over worker benefits. During this time, the union workers have been receiving weekly strike pay, but they are still dealing with a loss in income. Some have even taken up other jobs to supplement that income loss.
Help Out The QC Community At Blessing Box Drive In January
An event coming up in Davenport in a few weeks is a great way for you to help out in our community. 2023 should definitely start off with some good deeds and warm fuzzy moments and you have the chance to be involved in one right here in the QC. KWQC is teaming up with local nonprofits to host a Blessing Box drive on Martin Luther King Day, which is January 16th. You can drop off donations anytime from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at the KWQC station on Brady Street.
Galesburg has a new waste collection program: Here are some answers to your questions
The City of Galesburg entered into a new contract with Waste Management for residential solid waste collection and disposal services. The new contract went into effect at the beginning of 2023, and all Galesburg residents should have received a brochure in the mail regarding the services provided. Information on garbage and recycling services can also be found on the city’s website, and highlights of the changes are provided below.
Part of Interstate 80 in Henry County closed after semi-truck smashes into overpass
COLONA, Ill. — Interstate 80 westbound lanes in the area of Cleveland Road in Henry County (IL) are temporarily shut down after a single-vehicle crash, according to a Henry County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. The crash occurred on Thursday, Jan. 5, around 11:21 a.m. at Interstate 80 westbound at...
