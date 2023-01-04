Read full article on original website
Selena Gomez's Dating Future Reportedly Revealed After Several Rumors
Selena Gomez has big plans for 2023 and it involves her love life. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the 30-year-old singer and actress is feeling "optimistic" about what the new year could bring for her in the love department. "Selena is feeling positive and optimistic," the source says. "She is open to dating." The report comes after model Hailey Bieber addressed claims that she stole her now-husband, Justin Bieber, from Gomez. Bieber first dated Hailey on a break from Gomez, and then married her just months after he and Gomez's final split. While appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper asked Hailey if there was an overlap between her relationship with Justin and Gomez's, to which she replied. "No, not one time." Sortly thereafter, Gomez and Hailey posed together while at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.
JoJo Siwa Seems to Accuse Ex Avery Cyrus of Trying to Use Their Relationship to Grow Her Career
Earlier this week, Siwa said she “got tricked into being told that I was loved” in a video posted to her mom Jessalynn’s Instagram Story JoJo Siwa is doubling down on claims she was "used" in a previous relationship — seemingly addressing her recent split from TikTok star Avery Cyrus after three months of dating. In a video posted to Siwa's TikTok page on Wednesday, onscreen text written by the Dance Moms alum accuses an ex-partner of admittedly dating her to grow their own "career" and "get to the top," echoing her own...
Why Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham's Brother Brad Have Sparked Dating Rumors
How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation. It didn't take long for Selena Gomez's surprise new friendship with Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham to spark dating rumors—and not between them, despite Gomez jokingly calling them a “throuple” and spending New Year's on vacation with them and other friends.
Selena Gomez gets emotional about video saying she was ‘always skinny’ while dating Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez is looking back at her relationship with Justin Bieber, in response to a viral video that focused on how the singer was “always skinny” while dating Justin, seemingly referring to her health struggles at the time. The video shows different photos of Selena at the time...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
‘Divorce Court’ Judge Lynn Toler Announces Sudden Death of Her Husband Eric ‘Big E’ Mumford
Popular television show host and judge, Lynn Toler, took to Instagram to announce the sudden death of her husband, Eric Mumford. “I am in a million pieces,” the Divorce Court judge posted on January 4th. Toler and Mumford, known as “Big E,” were married for a little over 33...
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Oscar De La Hoya files for divorce from Millie Corretjer amid relationship with Holly Sanders
Oscar De La Hoya must have had ‘finally file for divorce’ on his 2023 New Years Resolution. TMZ Sports revealed Friday that the former boxer filed for divorce from his wife Millie Corretjer. It’s a bit delayed seeing how the couple split over six years ago. ...
Shakira ‘devastated’ over ex Gerard Pique’s alleged affair with new girlfriend
Pics don’t lie! Page Six is told that Shakira is “devastated” after her eagle-eyed fans spotted her ex Gerard Pique‘s new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, in a zoom interview he did from home back in 2021. It was shot at the home he shared with Shakira, and they were supposedly “happily together” at the time, we’re told. A source told us that the “Hips Don’t lie” singer is “devastated to learn that this woman clearly felt at home in the house they shared with their children.” Shakira was away traveling with their children when he conducted the zoom interview, but “they were...
Lindsay Lohan Beams in New Holiday Selfie With Husband Bader Shammas
Watch: Lindsay Lohan on Falling For Christmas SEQUEL Rumors!. Lindsay Lohan keeps gifting us holiday content. While we wish the Mean Girls alum would announce a Falling for Christmas sequel, we'll have to settle for a seasonal selfie of Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas. The Freaky Friday star, who was dressed in green satin, and her new husband, who donned a cream sweater, sweetly posed in front of a white Christmas tree.
Olivia Wilde All Smiles In France Despite Insiders Claiming She's Still 'Upset' Over Harry Styles Split
Olivia Wilde is ending the year with a smile on her face!. Despite going through a break up, custody issues, and one headline-making press tour, the Don't Worry Darling director took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 29, to share a snap of herself strolling the streets of France with a grin plastered from ear-to-ear.
Khloé Kardashian Just Shared Some Brand New Photos That Had People Mistaking Her For Taylor Swift
Khloé Kardashian had her followers doing a double-take with some new photos, as they said she looked like Taylor Swift.
People Are Still Shocked by Kim Kardashian's Real Hair Length
When it comes to hair, Kim Kardashian is a chameleon. In recent years, she's tried everything from her signature dark waves to a more controversial platinum blond (à la Marilyn Monroe) at the Met Gala and everything in between. In a Dec. 24 video posted on Kardashian and daughter North West's joint TikTok account, fans got a look at what the Skims founder's real hair looks like now. And more recently, fans are expressing their surprise, taken aback by her shorter length.
JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Break Up 2 Months After Confirming Romance
It's over for JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus. The "D.R.E.A.M." singer and the content creator have broken up. On Dec. 17, Avery shared a TikTok video showing footage of themselves on a Royal Caribbean cruise. In one clip, JoJo holds up an arcade game prize, telling her, "This is my 'Sorry for Breaking Up With You' present."
Carrie Underwood Records Adorable Son Attempting To Follow Workout Video: 'I May Soon Have Myself A Gym Buddy!'
It's never too early to start exercising, but Carrie Underwood couldn't help but chuckle when on the morning of Friday, January 6, she found her and husband Mike Fisher's youngest son, Jacob, following an old workout video."Jake starting the day off right!" the blonde beauty declared alongside the Instagram upload, which showed the 3-year-old attempting to mimic the moves on screen as she tried to stifle her giggles in the background."The boys found one of my old Tae Bo DVDs in a box of things and Jake thought he’d have himself a little morning workout! 😂," the country superstar captioned...
Drake & Former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll Link Up At Leonardo DiCaprio’s Party
The 26-year-old blew up on social media for her revealing outfits at the FIFA World Cup. Drake has been doing this for a long time. Because of this, it never comes as a surprise when he links up with practically every famous face in the industry. Over the years, the rapper has befriended socialites, models, fellow artists, athletes, and various other creatives. Most recently, his ever-expanding social circle grew by one more as he posted up with a world-famous beauty named Ivana Knoll.
Kendall Jenner Paired the Slinkiest Muted Maxidress With Sky-High Booties
Kendall Jenner knows that a great mirror selfie starts with an expertly crafted outfit, and she put both her posing and fashion skills on full display when detailing her latest OOTD on her Instagram Story. On Thursday, the supermodel shared a snap of her ensemble with her 269 million Instagram...
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
Britney Spears Channels ‘Baby One More Time’ School Girl Style In Plaid Skirt For Flight To NYC
Britney Spears took a note from her fashion past while getting ready for her latest trip. Making a fashion statement, the star donned a plaid miniskirt that looked like it could have been plucked off the set of her “Baby One More Time” music video. The pop star, 41, delighted fans as she showed off her Millenium-inspired travel ensemble in one of her zippy outfit videos posted to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 12.
Brody Jenner & Girlfriend Tia Blanco Are Expecting Baby No. 1, Ex Avril Lavigne & 'The Hills' Costars React
Brody Jenner is going from Hollywood's biggest playboy — to a dad! On Sunday, January 1, The Hills alum, 39, and his girlfriend, Tia Blanco, 25, kicked off the new year by sharing the news on Instagram that they are set to welcome their first child together in 2023."To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our...
