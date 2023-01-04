ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez's Dating Future Reportedly Revealed After Several Rumors

Selena Gomez has big plans for 2023 and it involves her love life. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the 30-year-old singer and actress is feeling "optimistic" about what the new year could bring for her in the love department. "Selena is feeling positive and optimistic," the source says. "She is open to dating." The report comes after model Hailey Bieber addressed claims that she stole her now-husband, Justin Bieber, from Gomez. Bieber first dated Hailey on a break from Gomez, and then married her just months after he and Gomez's final split. While appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper asked Hailey if there was an overlap between her relationship with Justin and Gomez's, to which she replied. "No, not one time." Sortly thereafter, Gomez and Hailey posed together while at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.
JoJo Siwa Seems to Accuse Ex Avery Cyrus of Trying to Use Their Relationship to Grow Her Career

Earlier this week, Siwa said she “got tricked into being told that I was loved” in a video posted to her mom Jessalynn’s Instagram Story JoJo Siwa is doubling down on claims she was "used" in a previous relationship — seemingly addressing her recent split from TikTok star Avery Cyrus after three months of dating.  In a video posted to Siwa's TikTok page on Wednesday, onscreen text written by the Dance Moms alum accuses an ex-partner of admittedly dating her to grow their own "career" and "get to the top," echoing her own...
Why Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham's Brother Brad Have Sparked Dating Rumors

How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation. It didn't take long for Selena Gomez's surprise new friendship with Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham to spark dating rumors—and not between them, despite Gomez jokingly calling them a “throuple” and spending New Year's on vacation with them and other friends.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Shakira ‘devastated’ over ex Gerard Pique’s alleged affair with new girlfriend

Pics don’t lie! Page Six is told that Shakira is “devastated” after her eagle-eyed fans spotted her ex Gerard Pique‘s new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, in a zoom interview he did from home back in 2021. It was shot at the home he shared with Shakira, and they were supposedly “happily together” at the time, we’re told. A source told us that the “Hips Don’t lie” singer is “devastated to learn that this woman clearly felt at home in the house they shared with their children.” Shakira was away traveling with their children when he conducted the zoom interview, but “they were...
Lindsay Lohan Beams in New Holiday Selfie With Husband Bader Shammas

Watch: Lindsay Lohan on Falling For Christmas SEQUEL Rumors!. Lindsay Lohan keeps gifting us holiday content. While we wish the Mean Girls alum would announce a Falling for Christmas sequel, we'll have to settle for a seasonal selfie of Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas. The Freaky Friday star, who was dressed in green satin, and her new husband, who donned a cream sweater, sweetly posed in front of a white Christmas tree.
People Are Still Shocked by Kim Kardashian's Real Hair Length

When it comes to hair, Kim Kardashian is a chameleon. In recent years, she's tried everything from her signature dark waves to a more controversial platinum blond (à la Marilyn Monroe) at the Met Gala and everything in between. In a Dec. 24 video posted on Kardashian and daughter North West's joint TikTok account, fans got a look at what the Skims founder's real hair looks like now. And more recently, fans are expressing their surprise, taken aback by her shorter length.
JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Break Up 2 Months After Confirming Romance

It's over for JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus. The "D.R.E.A.M." singer and the content creator have broken up. On Dec. 17, Avery shared a TikTok video showing footage of themselves on a Royal Caribbean cruise. In one clip, JoJo holds up an arcade game prize, telling her, "This is my 'Sorry for Breaking Up With You' present."
Carrie Underwood Records Adorable Son Attempting To Follow Workout Video: 'I May Soon Have Myself A Gym Buddy!'

It's never too early to start exercising, but Carrie Underwood couldn't help but chuckle when on the morning of Friday, January 6, she found her and husband Mike Fisher's youngest son, Jacob, following an old workout video."Jake starting the day off right!" the blonde beauty declared alongside the Instagram upload, which showed the 3-year-old attempting to mimic the moves on screen as she tried to stifle her giggles in the background."The boys found one of my old Tae Bo DVDs in a box of things and Jake thought he’d have himself a little morning workout! 😂," the country superstar captioned...
Drake & Former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll Link Up At Leonardo DiCaprio’s Party

The 26-year-old blew up on social media for her revealing outfits at the FIFA World Cup. Drake has been doing this for a long time. Because of this, it never comes as a surprise when he links up with practically every famous face in the industry. Over the years, the rapper has befriended socialites, models, fellow artists, athletes, and various other creatives. Most recently, his ever-expanding social circle grew by one more as he posted up with a world-famous beauty named Ivana Knoll.
Kendall Jenner Paired the Slinkiest Muted Maxidress With Sky-High Booties

Kendall Jenner knows that a great mirror selfie starts with an expertly crafted outfit, and she put both her posing and fashion skills on full display when detailing her latest OOTD on her Instagram Story. On Thursday, the supermodel shared a snap of her ensemble with her 269 million Instagram...
Britney Spears Channels ‘Baby One More Time’ School Girl Style In Plaid Skirt For Flight To NYC

Britney Spears took a note from her fashion past while getting ready for her latest trip. Making a fashion statement, the star donned a plaid miniskirt that looked like it could have been plucked off the set of her “Baby One More Time” music video. The pop star, 41, delighted fans as she showed off her Millenium-inspired travel ensemble in one of her zippy outfit videos posted to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 12.
Brody Jenner & Girlfriend Tia Blanco Are Expecting Baby No. 1, Ex Avril Lavigne & 'The Hills' Costars React

Brody Jenner is going from Hollywood's biggest playboy — to a dad! On Sunday, January 1, The Hills alum, 39, and his girlfriend, Tia Blanco, 25, kicked off the new year by sharing the news on Instagram that they are set to welcome their first child together in 2023."To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our...
