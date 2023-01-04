ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Duluth
2d ago

Will they be held accountable,maybe 10 million fine,laugh it off and continue to poison us,while giving big political donations.

MI FAE
3d ago

So, who will the people of Canada and the US have get to represent them in court for this massive contamination lawsuit that could affect multiple generations and the environment? Or will Johnson Controls walk away? Was this why they moved their headquarters out of country, to avoid responsibility?

AL-ROD Victory Vision
2d ago

The people of marinette & menominee been screwed ever since ansul dumped the arsenic (agent orange) in the menominee River, along with Aireial spraying overs of menekaune to kill the fragtonite grass, which poisoned off the trees & poison the fish. Recently the city had the menekaune fish docks dredged & when & dumped the arsenic (agent orange) chemicals out in the marinette city industrial park straight down the road from wal-mart at the end of the road on westerly winds your eyes would burn, throat, and skin. I could get the same effects in my car in wal-mart parking lot. The evaporation of the arsenic (Agent orange) situation has been had a bandage put on it for now, as to where the arsenic should be moved to a hazardous dump site. THE AGENT ORANGE IS IN OUR D.N.A from city tap water & will also tranfer into your offspring.

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Wisconsin

Wisconsin is among the coldest states in the US, having cold and long winters. However, the winters are also very snowy, with above-average annual snowfall. Which is the snowiest place in Wisconsin? Several places in Wisconsin (otherwise known as the Dairy State) get extremely snowy when the temperatures dip, but Hurley is the snowiest place in Wisconsin. It has an annual snowfall of 166 inches, extending up to 200 inches. This is almost six to seven times the country’s yearly snowfall of 28 inches.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin DNR Accepting Applications for Angler Recruitment, Retention, and Reactivation Program

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for the Angler Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation grant program. Funding from the grant program is used to help grow the number of anglers in Wisconsin and expand angling activities. Cost-sharing funds can be awarded to individuals or community-based organizations, Wisconsin tribes, universities and schools.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board

During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites.  Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a five-year term by former Republican Gov. […] The post Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Experts say flu vaccines are especially important for health care workers, but immunization rates vary across Wisconsin hospitals

As an aggressive flu season ravages Wisconsin hospitals, public health officials are once again urging people to get their flu shots. But not all hospitals require their employees to get those vaccines, and hospital immunization rates vary widely, according to a review of federal data by Wisconsin Public Radio. Across...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Friday an executive order declaring an energy emergency in the state after continued severe winter weather. This is the second energy emergency declared within the month, with the first order commanding a 10-day waiver. The second order, #183, will provide a 30-day waiver that will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up on deliveries due to weather-related delays. It will also allow for out-of-state utility restoration workers to arrive faster, Evers explained.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Richest billionaires in Wisconsin

(Stacker) - The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
WISCONSIN STATE
whbl.com

Great Lakes Scorecard Is Out

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – Wisconsin’s Great Lakes ecosystems are graded in a new international report. Lake Superior received the highest available grade and along with Lake Huron is considered “steady.”. The analysis from the International Joint Commission noted Superior’s forest watershed and coastal wetlands help maintain high...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin DNR helps cleaning up slippery mess after huge butter spill

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is helping local government and applicable parties clean up a butter spill that resulted from a fire at the Associated Milk Producers, Inc. (AMPI) facility in Portage, Wisconsin. The fire happened on Jan. 2. DNR staff report that...
PORTAGE, WI
Outsider.com

Wisconsin Canal Clogged by Butter After Dairy Plant Fire

Wisconsin authorities have a strange problem on their hands this week. One of the state’s most historic canals is clogged—with butter. The incident began on Monday, Jan.2, after the Associated Milk Producers Inc. dairy plant burst into flames and melted a massive storage room that was filled with sticks of the delicious condiment. The creamy liquid then oozed right into a nearby waterway.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Lakes Superior & Michigan Ecosystems Graded in New International Report

(Bob Hague, WRN) Wisconsin’s Great Lakes ecosystems are graded in a new international report. Lake Superior received the highest available grade and along with Lake Huron is considered "steady." The analysis from the International Joint Commission noted Superior’s forest watershed and coastal wetlands help maintain high water quality.
WISCONSIN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Don’t Call Wallace, Michigan a Ghost Town – Because It Isn’t

I’ve read on some Michigan sites that the community of Wallace in Menominee County is a ghost town…well, it’s far from it. Sure, it sits way the heck down near the bottom of Menominee County all the way west in the Upper Peninsula. And even though it’s a distance from other towns, it still seems to be doing very well, given its location.
WALLACE, MI
