Will they be held accountable,maybe 10 million fine,laugh it off and continue to poison us,while giving big political donations.
So, who will the people of Canada and the US have get to represent them in court for this massive contamination lawsuit that could affect multiple generations and the environment? Or will Johnson Controls walk away? Was this why they moved their headquarters out of country, to avoid responsibility?
The people of marinette & menominee been screwed ever since ansul dumped the arsenic (agent orange) in the menominee River, along with Aireial spraying overs of menekaune to kill the fragtonite grass, which poisoned off the trees & poison the fish. Recently the city had the menekaune fish docks dredged & when & dumped the arsenic (agent orange) chemicals out in the marinette city industrial park straight down the road from wal-mart at the end of the road on westerly winds your eyes would burn, throat, and skin. I could get the same effects in my car in wal-mart parking lot. The evaporation of the arsenic (Agent orange) situation has been had a bandage put on it for now, as to where the arsenic should be moved to a hazardous dump site. THE AGENT ORANGE IS IN OUR D.N.A from city tap water & will also tranfer into your offspring.
Comments / 16