byDesign Launches Subscription Marketing Service to Keep Teams Agile
With economic uncertainty as the backdrop for 2023, teams are scaling back hiring and looking for alternatives that enable growth while maintaining financial flexibility. SME's in particular have important decisions to make about allocation of budget to marketing during recessionary conditions. While an initial reaction might be to cut budgets and preserve capital, studies have shown that companies who increase marketing efforts during recessions show significant growth.
DigitalGift Offers Customer Loyalty Program Solutions
DigitalGift released a blog article detailing how businesses can leverage customer loyalty programs to grow revenue, beat competitors and increase customer satisfaction. DigitalGift, an apocket service, released a blog article detailing how businesses can leverage customer loyalty programs to grow revenue, beat competitors, and increase customer satisfaction. The blog explores...
China-hifi-Audio Unveils Reisong Brand Audiophile Tube Amplifiers to Suit Buyers’ High-quality Needs of Home and Office Entertainment
China-hifi-Audio presents an excellent range of audiophile tube amplifiers for the studio, home theatre, car audio systems, and public address applications. China-hifi-Audio has grown to become one of the leading online audiophile tube amplifier shops. With a high reputation, their goal is to provide their clients with quality audio systems and excellent customer service. They have a wide range of audio systems on offer, including tube amplifiers, speakers, amplifiers, audio cables, and CD players. Before they are sold to buyers, all their audio systems are rigorously tested to ensure high quality. Users can also rest assured that their payments will be secured because they only accept payments through secure gateways and ensure that every transaction is confidential and safe. Their customer support is always available for any questions or concerns buyers might have about any of their audio systems. They have a team of experienced professionals who are well-versed in their audio systems and will ensure to ensure that buyers are satisfied. Their affordable prices and the excellent quality they offer to make them a very attractive choice for both experts and novices alike. They look forward to serving buyers from all over the world, and they will continue to strive to earn their customers’ trust as well as their respect.
Introducing Airdripp – The Ultimate Destination for NFT and Cryptocurrency Competitions
Airdripp is excited to announce the launch of its revolutionary new platform for NFT and cryptocurrency competitions. Our platform offers a unique and exciting way for users to participate in raffle-style competitions and win amazing prizes, starting from as low as $2.99!. Airdripp was founded by a team of experienced...
Blockchain Based Climate Tech Company – YES WORLD Launches Energy Efficient Windows Solution, Specialized Glass Reduces Solar Heat by 85%
Singapore, 6th Jan 2023 – Blockchain-based climate tech company – YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd launches world’s first Energy Efficient Windows Solution for home and commercial buildings. This new product line of specialized glass is part of company SAVE EARTH MISSION to reduce the carbon footprint from the atmosphere.
Flora Growth Provides Update to International Commercial Cannabis Export Business
The company reports approximately 1,000 kilograms of commercial cannabis dry flower and derivative exports to Europe and the United States in Q4 of 2022. Flora Growth has also received an updated cannabis export and production quota from the Colombian government, including the addition of four additional proprietary genetics and increased production for domestic medical markets.
Thundercomm Brought Its Brand-new Smart Vending Machine Solution to CES 2023
Thundercomm, the world-leading IoT product and solution provider, officially announced its all-new Smart Vending Machine Solution at CES 2023. This new solution will not only bring consumers a more convenient purchasing experience, but also help vending machine operators improve their operational efficiency and reduce costs. With the rapid development of...
M&M’s to offer ‘all-female’ packages for a limited time
Mars, the maker of M&M’s candies, has announced plans to debut “all-female” packages as a way to “celebrate women everywhere who are flipping the status quo,” according to the company.
Michael Baptiste Launches Free 5-Day Online Business Activator Bootcamp Experience To Help Entrepreneurs Learn How To Activate Their Own Business
Michael Baptiste's Online Business Activator Bootcamp intends to provide an excellent free five-day online training experience delivered via digital Zoom meetings from January 9th to January 13th, 2023. This Bootcamp is focused on teaching how to consciously convert an idea into an online business as Michael did. Anyone who is...
Canada-visa-online is proud to announce that they now offering visa services
We are excited to announce that canada-visa-online is now open for business!Our company provides an online service that helps people with the visa application process for Canada. We are committed to providing a fast, easy and affordable way for people to get the visa they need.We have a team of experienced professionals who are familiar with the Canadian visa application process and can help you with all aspects of the application. We also offer a money back guarantee if you are not satisfied with our service.If you are interested in applying for a Canadian visa, we encourage you to visit our website and learn more about our company. Thank you for considering us as your partner in this process.
Law Firm Marketing Agency Founder, Grant Eagle Announces Breakthrough Pipeline Growth System - The Magneto Effect, Henderson, NV
In a recent interview, Grant Eagle, founder of The Magneto Effect, spoke about the company's new Pipeline Growth System, a revolutionary approach to law firm marketing. Case study results are revealing law firms doubling their revenues within 24 months of installing the system. Henderson, NV, United States - January 8,...
UEI Expands Its Wireless Connectivity Solutions With Enhanced Security, Sustainability, and Scalability
Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, has unveiled its extended family of QuickSet®-certified connectivity solutions today at CES 2023. As the global leader in entertainment and smart home control technologies, UEI is committed to helping its customers deliver more secure, sustainable, and scalable wireless control solutions for an ever-growing variety of home applications.
Cogency Global Acquires Unisearch
NEW YORK - January 5, 2023 - (Newswire.com) New York-based Cogency Global Inc., a global provider of corporate compliance and transactional legal support services, announced today that it has acquired Washington-based Unisearch Inc. Bertram Capital-backed Cogency Global provides a full range of registered agent, transactional, and corporate compliance services for...
Carrie Schell Announces the Launch of her Book, The Grey Drinking Reset: A 30-Day Journey to Wellness
The Grey Drinking Reset, a 30-Day Journey to Wellness, is authored by Carrie Schell, who aims to change the lives of women who have a habit of alcohol consumption. Melbourne, Florida, United States - January 6, 2023 /MarketersMEDIA/ — Alcohol consumption can often be viewed as a taboo topic, but...
Elliptic Labs Signs New Contract with Existing Smartphone Customer
Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, has signed a new software agreement with an existing smartphone customer. The new license agreement is for a future smartphone release utilizing Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ INNER BEAUTY®.
Lovely Poo Poo Launches Sustainable Toilet Paper for Daily Use in Early 2023
Lovely Poo Poo launches super soft, fragrance-free, and plastic-free toilet paper. Toilet paper in 2023 needs to be strong and absorbent to do its job properly, but many manufacturers add chemicals to their products that make them easier to use at the cost of the environment. Lovely Poo Poo’s Eco friendly toilet paper is made from naturally strong bamboo fibers, so no additives are necessary. Adding chemicals actually reduces a product's biodegradability, which means that it would take longer for the type of toilet paper most people use on a daily basis to break down in landfills.
$639+ Billion Worldwide Digital Gift Card Industry to 2031 - Surging Awareness of Digital Payment is Expected to Propel Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Digital Gift Card Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global digital gift card market. The global digital gift card market is expected to grow...
Alipay+ promotes QR code connectivity, paving ways for a cash-free, mobile friendly travel experience in Chinese mainland for Asian consumers
- AlipayHK users are now able to pay for their metro rides in Shenzhen using their local app, as China begins to optimize regulations on travel between mainland and Hong Kong on Jan 8;. - South Korea’s Kakao Pay and Malaysia’s Touch 'n Go eWallet are among Asia’s e-wallets that...
CES 2023: Local Reactions to Global Economic and Geopolitical Forces Define Regional Trajectories of Connected Home CPE in 2023
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 5, 2023 - PRLog -- CES 2023 -- The prospects of inflation and a global recession are a common variable that will influence how network service providers (NSPs) in different regions assess their strategic customer premises equipment options (CPE) for 2023. That said, local market conditions will determine the pace at which new technologies are deployed and new services adopted for connected home applications, according to Mercedes Pastor, Senior Vice President of VANTIVA's Global Customer Unit, in an interview with journalists during CES 2023.
‘JoyScore’ - an App that Measures Happiness
Today, JoyScore announced an app that makes it possible to measure happiness based on your mood. It is a kind of self-care app that improves your mood and overall happiness through personalised activities and exercises. It provides a real-time metric that gives you a clear picture of where your happiness stands today. It also gives you the ability to track your progress daily as you work to be happier.
