College Station, TX

247Sports

Texas A&M top-10 nationally in home attendance for 2022

Texas A&M continued to be one of the nation's most watched football teams at home as the 2022 Aggies ranked eighth in home attendance with an average of 97,213 fans per game. The Aggies' average ranked behind only Michigan (111,246), Penn State (107,379), Ohio State (103,383), LSU (100,596), Tennessee (100,532), Texas (100,242), and Alabama (98,981). Georgia (92,746), Florida (87,180) rounded out the top 10 programs in home attendance.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
New York Post

Bills-Patriots will be filled with love and emotion for Damar Hamlin

When you peel back the thick layers of emotion that have gripped the NFL for the past week — particularly in Buffalo — football games will be played on Sunday, the most notable of which involves the Bills and Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. It’s been a hell of a year for the Bills, who’ve endured like few NFL teams have when faced with the rash of adversity they have. Historic snowstorms in the area have taken dozens of lives and have disrupted the team’s schedule, forcing it to play a home game in a neutral stadium. There was the...
BUFFALO, NY

