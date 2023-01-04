Read full article on original website
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
Former Oklahoma QB Named Tennessee Offensive Coordinator
A former Sooners signal-caller will be the new offensive coordinator under fellow former OU quarterback Josh Heupel.
Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher assembling incredibly controversial coaching staff
Bobby Petrino has amassed a 119-56 record as a college head coach and is heralded for his offensive mind, but he has also moved on from eight different positions after one season to go along with multiple scandals. Going back all the way to 2001, when he allegedly didn’t tell...
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Paul Finebaum on Bobby Petrino: ‘He’s always been a snake in the grass’
Desperate people do desperate things, Paul Finebaum contends. That’s the reaction the SEC Network analyst shared Thursday during an appearance on “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP-FM 105.5 when asked about Jimbo Fisher’s decision to hire Bobby Petrino as his offensive coordinator. “We forget about JetGate Petrino,”...
Rutgers football names Kirk Ciarrocca new offensive coordinator
Rutgers football announced on Saturday morning that Kirk Ciarrocca has been named the team’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Texas A&M top-10 nationally in home attendance for 2022
Texas A&M continued to be one of the nation's most watched football teams at home as the 2022 Aggies ranked eighth in home attendance with an average of 97,213 fans per game. The Aggies' average ranked behind only Michigan (111,246), Penn State (107,379), Ohio State (103,383), LSU (100,596), Tennessee (100,532), Texas (100,242), and Alabama (98,981). Georgia (92,746), Florida (87,180) rounded out the top 10 programs in home attendance.
Former USC tight end coach Seth Doege heads to Purdue, reunites with Graham Harrell
The USC Trojans’ coaching tree continues to move to different parts of the country. Former offensive coordinator Graham Harrell spent one year at West Virginia before being named the OC at Purdue once Ryan Walters was hired as the new head coach. Now, another former USC assistant is joining...
Arkansas LB coach Michael Scherer officially introduced as UNLV defensive coordinator
Arkansas linebacker coach Michael Scherer has accepted the defensive coordinator position at UNLV, joining former Razorback defensive coordinator Barry Odom and his staff. Scherer, who served as Arkansas' defensive coordinator in the Liberty Bowl, has coached the Hog linebackers since 2021. Scherer initially joined the Arkansas coaching staff in a...
Bills-Patriots will be filled with love and emotion for Damar Hamlin
When you peel back the thick layers of emotion that have gripped the NFL for the past week — particularly in Buffalo — football games will be played on Sunday, the most notable of which involves the Bills and Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. It’s been a hell of a year for the Bills, who’ve endured like few NFL teams have when faced with the rash of adversity they have. Historic snowstorms in the area have taken dozens of lives and have disrupted the team’s schedule, forcing it to play a home game in a neutral stadium. There was the...
Loyalty Wasn't Reason Texas A&M’ Jimbo Fisher Hired Bobby Petrino
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher didn't hire Bobby Petrino last week for loyalty. The former Arkansas coach was brought in to try and keep him the head coach. Petrino's ego won't let it because of a lack of offense it doesn't work ... oh, and making over $1 million a year makes that even easier.
