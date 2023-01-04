Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Man arrested on concealment of death charge in Lenoir County
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested and charged with concealment of death after discovering a dead women in Lenoir County. On Friday, January 7th, The Lenoir County Sheriff Officers responded to Deanswood Drive and found 42-year-old Carla Lee Soula dead inside her home. On Saturday, Officers...
wcti12.com
Four men arrested, another wanted by Kinston police on drug, gun, assault crimes
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, the Kinston Police Department arrested four men and served a warrant for arrest on another. The KPD worked jointly with the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office. The arrests/warrants include:. Ricky Roach Jr. - was charged with carrying a concealed gun, possession...
wcti12.com
Man arrested for involvement in shooting, under $500,000 bond
JAMESVILLE, Martin County — The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened Dec. 18, 2022 in Jamesville in Martin County. Deputies arrived on the scene to find someone suffering from a gunshot wound. The man arrested is Renaldo Shamel Arnold, 44,...
WITN
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office to auction off unclaimed property
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -If you’re looking for a deal on household items, tools, or bikes, you might find it in an unlikely place. Your local Sheriff’s Office. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has posted on social media that it will soon be auctioning off some of the unclaimed items it has collected as evidence that are no longer needed.
WITN
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office trying to locate two runaway juveniles
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public locating two runaway juveniles last seen at D.H. Conley High School Thursday. Charles Squires is 17 years old, 6′0″, and weighs 120-130 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, white shoes and carrying a black/dark blue book bag.
wcti12.com
Onslow County Sheriff's Office warning of credit card fraud
Onslow County — On January 2nd, 2023, Onslow County Sheriff’s Deputies took a report at the Speedway located on Burgaw Highway of fraudulent activity where two suspects obtained gift cards from the store and requested the cashier apply money to the gift cards. Once the cashier applied the money to the gift cards, the suspects presented a fraudulent credit card to the cashier, which prompted the cashier to complete a cash sale. Once this occurred, the suspects left the store with the gift cards without paying for them.
wcti12.com
Man arrested, charged with murder of Pitt County woman
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The Greenville Police Department has arrested 64-year-old Dennis Leon Marshall and charged him with an open count of murder in the death of Barbara Fenner. Marshall was arrested in Ahoskie Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for drug, firearm charges
A New Bern man was sentenced December 8, 2022 to 210 months in prison for drug trafficking and firearm charges, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Daquan Doral Carter, 27, pleaded guilty on May 23, 2022 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to the release, Carter is “a validated member of the United Blood Nation street gang.”
neusenews.com
Woman arrested for allegedly stealing gift cards
KINSTON — On Wednesday, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman for stealing Visa gift cards valued at more than $1,000. LCSO deputies were dispatched to the Speedway convenience store at 1660 Hwy 11-55 today to investigate a report of larceny by employee. During the investigation, they were able to collect video evidence and other information to pursue charges on the employee, Mickayla Greene.
WITN
Deputies say man stole $40,000 through apps on smartphone
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars through apps on a smartphone. James Ward, Jr. was arrested last week by Lenoir County deputies. Deputies began investigating the theft of $40,000 in November. The investigation revealed that Ward took the money by using apps on the victim’s phone.
YAHOO!
Pender man accused of using social media to exploit minors charged with 20 counts
A Hampstead man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of more than a dozen counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a Pender County Sheriff’s Office news release. Christopher McLeod, 40, was charged with 20 felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, online Pender County records show.
Fort Bragg man charged with attempted murder, kidnapping after Jamesville shooting
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Fort Bragg man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in connection to a Jamesville shooting in December that injured one person, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. Renaldo Shamel Armond, 44, of Slagle Place, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. […]
neusenews.com
Riley Road suspicious death on Christmas Day ruled accidental
In reference to the media release sent on 12/25/22 regarding the suspicious death on Riley Rd. The autopsy was completed on 01/04/23 and after conferring with the Medical Examiners’ Office it has been determined that the cause of death will be ruled as accidental. The injuries sustained by Kenneth Jackson, 59, of Kinston were consistent with a fall and no foul play was detected. At this time, there is no concern for public safety and this case has been closed.
wcti12.com
Six arrested on multiple crimes over past week by KPD
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Six people were arrested over the past week by the Kinston Police Department. Kyheen Gillispie was charged with carrying a concealed gun during a traffic stop on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the third gun police have recovered from Gillispie. Jaiquan Tucker was arrested on...
wcti12.com
Man arrested in violation of parole, police say he had weapons, methamphetamine
PINE KNOLL SHORES, Carteret County — A Hubert man was arrested Jan. 3, 2023, in Pine Knoll Shores on multiple crimes that violated his parole. Officers stopped a vehicle for a registration violation and Alan Elam, 29, was found to be in possession of several weapons and methamphetamine. Elam...
Onslow Co. Sheriff’s Office to hire new specialist
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is about to get a new specialist. The Sheriff’s Office recently announced that it was awarded a $166,000 grant from the Governor’s Crime Commission. The grant money will be used to hire a victim service specialist who will help handle court dates and outreach programs. Their […]
Farmville high-speed chase ends in Greenville, person taken into custody
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A high-speed chase took place Thursday night in Farmville and ended up in Greenville with the arrest of the driver. Farmville Police Chief Jeffrey Spencer told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright officers received a report of gunshots in the area of Wright Drive and Vines Street. As officers were responding to the scene, they […]
wcti12.com
Pitt County teens found safe
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Both Pitt County teens, Charles Squires and Sarah Cannon, have been found and are safe. Previous: Law enforcement in Pitt County are looking for two runaway juveniles. Police are asking farmers and hunters who have trail cams in the D.H. Conley, Eastern Pines, Simpson and...
WITN
POLICE: Man found dead outside Kinston home on Christmas ruled accident
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man found outside his Kinston home on Christmas died from an accident. A roommate found Kenneth Jackson dead at their home on Riley Road that afternoon. Police originally said the 59-year-old man’s death was suspicious, but after getting results back on his autopsy...
cbs17
Goldsboro High forced into ‘soft lockdown’ after student receives threat, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro High School student was “threatened by an unknown subject in the community” creating a lockdown situation Friday, police said. The Goldsboro Police Department said the high school was placed into a “soft lockdown” around 3:30 p.m. after a resource officer requested help after an unknown subject in the community threatened a currently unidentified student. A soft lockdown is when teachers lock classroom doors and continue teaching.
Comments / 2