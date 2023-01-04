Read full article on original website
Geron Corporation Announces Pricing of $198 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants
Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering consisting of 55,876,297 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $2.45 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase 25,000,000 shares of its common stock. The pre-funded warrants are being sold at a public offering price of $2.449 per pre-funded warrant. All of the securities in the offering are to be sold by Geron. In addition, Geron has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 12,131,444 shares of its common stock, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about January 10, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Wednesday, January 11
ROYAL GOLD, INC. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that management will present in the live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc. Alistair Baker, Vice President Investor Relations and Business Development, will present on Wednesday, January 11 at 11:00 a.m. CST / 10:00 a.m. MST, and access to a replay of the event will be made available the week of January 16 on the Renmark Financial Communications Inc. website at https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs.
A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington
Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
Fame Global (FAMEG) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Fame Global (FAMEG) on January 6, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FAMEG/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. To view an enhanced version of this graphic,...
$639+ Billion Worldwide Digital Gift Card Industry to 2031 - Surging Awareness of Digital Payment is Expected to Propel Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Digital Gift Card Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global digital gift card market. The global digital gift card market is expected to grow...
First Republic Declares Dividends on Five Series of Perpetual Preferred Stock
First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that it has declared cash dividends on the following outstanding series of its perpetual preferred stock. A quarterly cash dividend of $11.75 per share was declared on its Noncumulative Perpetual Series J Preferred Stock. This dividend...
EIGER DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eiger” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EIGR) in the United States District Court of Northern California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Eiger securities between March 10, 2021 and October 4, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 9, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
MOODYFX will hold an online seminar in response to public demand.
In response to public pressure, MOODYFX will conduct a 2-hour online seminar on financial investing on 15/02/2023, Wednesday starting at 8 p.m., which will allow inexperienced investors to be financially literate. The COVID-19 outbreak, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the energy crisis, and other global incidents during the previous two years have...
Dibbs Analyzes OpenSea Collection Data; Uncovers 64 Percent of NFTs Today Have Two or More Utilities
While profile picture (PFP) collections have dominated trading volumes for OpenSea’s top 100 collections of all time, content-based collections show the most recent growth. Dibbs, the world’s onramp to Web3, today announced a set of NFT utility data and insights after comparing trading volumes from OpenSea’s top 100 collections of all-time with those over a 30 day period in Q4. Analyzing each collection to determine how utility types are evolving, the data uncovered a growing interest in NFT utility types beyond PFPs, particularly content, events, and rewards distribution.
KBRA Releases Research – CMBS Loss Compendium Update: December 2022
KBRA releases the December 2022 issue of the KBRA CMBS Loss Compendium, which provides base loss estimates for all KBRA-rated conduit transactions. In this report and its accompanying spreadsheet, we provide insight into loss estimates for 308 outstanding KBRA-rated conduit transactions, of which 158 have been reviewed since the June 2022 edition of this publication. The compendium uses the following two metrics to present the loss figures: KBRA Lifetime Base Loss (KLBL), which represents our loss estimate for each transaction during its lifetime as a percent of its original balance; and KBRA Future Base Loss (KFBL), which represents potential future losses as a percent of outstanding deal balance as of the most recent rating action date.
GWH, GWH.WT EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages ESS Tech, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – GWH, GWH.WT
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE: GWH, GWH.WT) resulting from allegations that ESS Tech may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased...
Domo Executives to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced management will present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 10:15am ET. A live webcast of Domo’s presentation will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at http://www.domo.com/IR. About Domo. Domo transforms business by putting data to...
ROSEN, A HIGHLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages Iris Energy Ltd. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - IREN
If you purchased Iris Energy securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Iris Energy class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=10232 or call Phillip Kim, Esq....
ForgeRock, Inc. (FORG) Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Stockholders it is Investigating the Acquisition of ForgeRock, Inc. by Thoma Bravo
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors it is investigating the acquisition of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG) by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the agreement, ForgeRock stockholders will receive $23.25 in cash for each share of ForgeRock common stock owned. If you own shares of ForgeRock, Inc., click...
Global Remote Electronic Unit Strategic Business Report 2022: Featuring Liebherr-International, Moog, Parker Hannifin and Rockwell Collins Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Remote Electronic Unit: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Remote Electronic Unit estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
UMC Reports Sales for December 2022
United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of December 2022. (*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages. (**) All figures are consolidated. Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
InvestorNewsBreaks – Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) Starts Trading on Upstream
Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB), a pioneer in the science of using novel transdermal solutions and other innovative technologies, has announced that it has commenced trading on Upstream, a MERJ Exchange Market that is a fully regulated global stock exchange for digital securities and NFTs. The company, which began trading on Upstream today using the NTRB ticker symbol, is among the first issuers to dual list on the market. The company released a digital collectible NFT commemorating the dual listing, which is available for all Upstream participants to claim with a claim code: NTRB! “We are thrilled to be amongst the first companies to dual list on Upstream’s next generation marketplace,” said Nutriband CEO Gareth Sheridan in the press release. “We are adding new value to our shareholders while expanding our company and mission to a modern, global investor-base.”
Outlook on the $1.8 Billion Radiation-Hardened Electronics Global Market to 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $374.3 Million - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Radiation-Hardened Electronics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Radiation-Hardened Electronics estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Yazhou-Huangjin Finances an Early-Stage Business to Support Habitat Protection
Supporting rehabilitation initiatives and maintaining natural ecosystems are among Yazhou-Huangjin's main priorities. Fujian, Fujian Sheng Jan 7, 2023 (Issuewire.com) - Yazhou Huangjin, a gold exploration, and development company committed to being the gold investment that works for our shareholders, our operating partners, and our communities, is pleased to announce the funding of a new business that will re-mine and treat waste from disused mine sites in order to help rehabilitation efforts and restore natural environments.
Blockchain Based Climate Tech Company – YES WORLD Launches Energy Efficient Windows Solution, Specialized Glass Reduces Solar Heat by 85%
Singapore, 6th Jan 2023 – Blockchain-based climate tech company – YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd launches world’s first Energy Efficient Windows Solution for home and commercial buildings. This new product line of specialized glass is part of company SAVE EARTH MISSION to reduce the carbon footprint from the atmosphere.
