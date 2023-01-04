ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers acquire RHP Bryse Wilson from Pittsburgh in exchange for cash

By Indiana Schilz
 3 days ago

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for cash considerations.

Wilson, who turned 25 on December 20, has appeared in 56 games (43 starts) in the Major Leagues with Atlanta and Pittsburgh. He made 25 appearances (20 starts) with the Pirates in 2022.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft, Wilson started and earned the win for the Braves over the Dodgers in Game 4 of the 2020 National League Championship Series, posting 6IP, 1H, 1R, 1ER, 1BB, 5K.

The 25-year-old was traded by Atlanta to Pittsburgh, along with right-handed pitcher Ricky DeVito in exchange for right-handed pitcher Richard Rodríguez on July 30, 2021.

To make room on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Trevor Kelley was designated for assignment.

Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Arnold made the announcement.

