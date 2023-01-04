ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

94.9 HOM

Is It Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in New Hampshire?

As Granite Staters, we consider ourselves pretty hearty folks. We stick it out during the dark cold winter months because they make the spring, summer, and fall that much sweeter. I have tried living somewhere that doesn't experience four seasons and you know what? It's not for me! And when you live in New England, sometimes you even get to experience all four seasons in one day! Now that's a wild ride.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

What is the best ski area in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we've got one of the most important topics each year: What's the best ski area in New Hampshire?. We know that people have a lot of opinions on this one....
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New Hampshire’s Tiniest Town Has a Population in the Single Digits

The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. According to Wikipedia, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile.
LIVERMORE, CA
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 6, 2023

MANCHESTER, N.H. — It’s starting to look like winter in New Hampshire again, as some light snow fell in many cities and towns on Friday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

How Many of New Hampshire’s Top 20 Attractions Have You Visited?

It's no secret that there are endless places for tourists to visit in both New Hampshire and New England as a whole. Are you an avid hiker, camper, skier, or general outdoorsman (or woman)? You can pay a visit to the White Mountains. Are you a fan of history, or perhaps strolling through those charming, quintessential New England towns? This writer would recommend visiting Portsmouth and experiencing all that the small coastal city has to offer. How about the beach? Whether your aim is sunning, surfing, or strolling down the boardwalk, we've got it all. Honestly, we could go on and on about the things to do in the Granite State and surrounding areas.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Wonderful Waffles

Tuesday, January 10th — Tonight, we are taking you on a hunt for some creative takes on the waffle. But these aren't your typical toaster treats, from sweet to savory, big and small, the sky and the toppings are the limit!. Plus, we explore some lesser-known winter options that...
DURHAM, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Landfill landscape: New Hampshire is an importer of solid waste from other states

The blue truck with Massachusetts license plates backed up to the trash heap and unceremoniously belched out its contents. Next to its rear tires at the Nashua landfill was a pile of mattresses – items that are illegal to throw out in the Bay State. No one was there to inspect what the truck had dumped. The pile of trash it left behind was covered with dirt and pushed down an embankment by a massive front-end loader.
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Light snow moves through NH ahead of a bright weekend

A quick moving system will mean some light snow today. A general 1-3" is likely and could slow travel. Brighter skies are expected for the weekend. Light snow moves in right during the morning commute in southern NH and elsewhere during the rest of the morning. It will be steady and heaviest during the midday hours before tapering off late afternoon. A coating to 3 inches is possible in places and with temperatures in the low to mid 30s there could be some slippery spots at times.
Seacoast Current

This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2023: Best gym in New Hampshire

Our viewers let us know where to find the best gyms in New Hampshire. Viewers love the fantastic coaching and friendly people at Get Fit NH, saying it's great for all fitness levels. 2. 4. Dynamic Strength and Conditioning in Nashua. Many viewers say the trainers at Dynamic Strength and...
SALEM, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Only Mainers Would Wear an Outfit Like This on a Mountain in December

We’ve all seen the memes and the jokes about Mainers wearing shorts in the winter but it is so very real. I’ve watched my brother wear shorts all winter since I was a kid but he is no exception; we could be in the middle of a blizzard in below-freezing weather and you will still see someone at the grocery store with their bare legs exposed.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Lie a Lot? 3 New England States Surprisingly Landed in Top 10 for Most Dishonest

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Do you think that you live in a state where some may be very good at lying? Are you yourself a good liar? It is not news that dishonest people can be found almost everyplace around the globe. I mean come on, who hasn't told at least a little white lie once in their lives?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
