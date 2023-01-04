Read full article on original website
First Participants Enrolled in the AriBio USA Phase 3 Registration Trial to Evaluate AR1001 in Early Alzheimer’s Disease
AriBio USA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced the enrollment of their first participants in their Phase 3 trial to evaluate the efficacy of AR1001 in participants with early Alzheimer’s Disease (AD). AR1001 is a blood-brain barrier penetrating small molecule known to inhibit neuron apoptosis and promote neurogenesis, increase neuroplasticity and increase autophagy activity to remove toxic proteins.
Mission Therapeutics Successfully Completes First Clinical Assessment for Lead DUB Program, MTX652
Safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic endpoints successfully met. Mission Therapeutics (“Mission”), a drug discovery and development company focused on protein homeostasis by selectively inhibiting deubiquitylating enzymes (DUBs), today announced the successful completion of its first Phase I clinical assessment for lead USP30 DUB inhibitor, MTX652. The Phase I First...
New Study Reports Broad Applicability of InGeneron’s Regenerative Cell Therapy System Across Patient Groups
New study finds the composition of adipose-derived regenerative cells using InGeneron's Transpose® RT system does not depend on the subject's age, sex, body mass index, or ethnicity. InGeneron, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, announced the publication of a newly released study, titled “The composition of adipose-derived regenerative cells...
Cardiac Insight’s Cardea SOLO™ Wearable ECG System Chosen for Stanford Medicine Study to Measure Atrial Fibrillation in Older Women
Cardiac Insight, Inc., a leading healthcare innovator specializing in prescription-based wearable cardiac sensors and automated electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis software for cardiac arrhythmia diagnosis, today announced that researchers at Stanford Medicine selected the company’s Cardea SOLO™ wearable ECG system for a medical study entitled: Serial 7-Day Electrocardiogram Patch Screening for Atrial Fibrillation in High-Risk Older Women by the CHARGE-AF Score.
Holistic Health: A Natural Pathway to Optimal Wellness
Optimal Wellness Naturally is revolutionizing traditional health by adopting an alternative and personalized approach to health and wellness. With a focus on holistic health, it aims to transform feelings of stress, fatigue, and anxiety based on the root cause and using a natural, whole-person approach. The current healthcare system is...
FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Bispecific Antibody Glofitamab for People With Relapsed or Refractory Large B-Cell Lymphoma
– If approved, glofitamab would be the first fixed-duration CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody approved to treat the most aggressive type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma – – Results from the pivotal Phase I/II NP30179 study showed glofitamab induced durable response rates in people with heavily pretreated large B-cell lymphoma, with...
University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies Releases Whitepaper Examining Underrepresentation of African American Women in Corporate Senior Level Leadership
Authors Dr. Alfreda Goods, Dr. Adrian Allen and Dr. Lisa Langford explore how diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives might be falling short. University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies has released a new whitepaper, “Narrowing the Path to C-Suite Positions,” in a collaboration between authors Alfreda Goods, DM, a fellow in the Center for Workforce Diversity and Inclusion Research (CWDIR), Adrian Allen, DBA, and Lisa K. Langford, DM, also a fellow in CWDIR.
