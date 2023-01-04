Authors Dr. Alfreda Goods, Dr. Adrian Allen and Dr. Lisa Langford explore how diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives might be falling short. University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies has released a new whitepaper, “Narrowing the Path to C-Suite Positions,” in a collaboration between authors Alfreda Goods, DM, a fellow in the Center for Workforce Diversity and Inclusion Research (CWDIR), Adrian Allen, DBA, and Lisa K. Langford, DM, also a fellow in CWDIR.

12 HOURS AGO