Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
RadarOnline

'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party

Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Woonsocket Call

Perro Worldwide Comics Develops All New VR Movie That Blends Filmmaking and Gaming

Teriyaki Chicken Rescue is a feature film now in pre-production. Strategically designed for VR technology and using Chip Perro's five rules of VR film production. MILLBURY, Mass. - Jan. 5, 2023 - PRLog -- Virtual Reality is the next evolution of entertainment, and Chip Perro has plans to revolutionize 360 degree filmmaking. As a producer, director, and action performer, he sees the technology as an opportunity for every filmgoer to select their own personalized edit, just with a turn of the head. Experiencing a story from different vantage points allows for a distinctive viewing experience. Through the lens of VR, viewers take their seat in the middle of the scene. No screen, no stage, no frame.
Woonsocket Call

Live a More Empowered Life with Lisa A. Romano Breakthrough Life Coach Inc.

Breaking patterns through the 12 Week Breakthrough Coaching Program. Taking the first step towards healing may seem like a frightening leap of faith, but it is only when people become honest with themselves that they are able to move forward with the intention of being liberated from their trauma. For those who are seeking the right support in their healing journey, Lisa A. Romano Breakthrough Life Coach Inc. is here to help people manifest their best life yet.
Woonsocket Call

‘JoyScore’ - an App that Measures Happiness

Today, JoyScore announced an app that makes it possible to measure happiness based on your mood. It is a kind of self-care app that improves your mood and overall happiness through personalised activities and exercises. It provides a real-time metric that gives you a clear picture of where your happiness stands today. It also gives you the ability to track your progress daily as you work to be happier.

