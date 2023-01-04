Teriyaki Chicken Rescue is a feature film now in pre-production. Strategically designed for VR technology and using Chip Perro's five rules of VR film production. MILLBURY, Mass. - Jan. 5, 2023 - PRLog -- Virtual Reality is the next evolution of entertainment, and Chip Perro has plans to revolutionize 360 degree filmmaking. As a producer, director, and action performer, he sees the technology as an opportunity for every filmgoer to select their own personalized edit, just with a turn of the head. Experiencing a story from different vantage points allows for a distinctive viewing experience. Through the lens of VR, viewers take their seat in the middle of the scene. No screen, no stage, no frame.

