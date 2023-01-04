ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s Stock Show season and here’s some tips on how to dress for the show

By Serena Ung
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

The Stock Show trots into town this weekend and Lucchese has what you need to dress for the events.

Denver customers can get a custom fit and choose one of their hundreds of boot styles, or create a custom boot with an elaborate option set of handmade El Paso boots and hand-dyed leathers, with the ability to select anything from color to boot style to type of leather used.

The Denver store includes the made-in-Texas feel familiar from other Lucchese stores, with some added classic Denver-centric design motifs, such as antlers, hats, deer hides, artwork and western patterns exclusive to the Mile High City.

For your Denver Stock Show needs visit the stunning Lucchese store located at 1883 16th Street in the LoDo neighborhood.

