Ringleader of 'Varsity Blues' college admissions scandal sentenced to 3.5 years in prison

Fraudster ‘Real Housewives’ Star Sentenced to 6.5 Years for Scamming Elderly
Five months after she pleaded guilty to defrauding elderly people out of millions in an elaborate telemarketing scam, disgraced Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was sentenced Friday to six and a half years behind bars, with an additional five years of supervised release.It’s a dramatic end for Shah, 49, who had asked a New York judge for just a three-year sentence because she claimed she wasn’t the operation’s kingpin. This apparently didn’t matter to Judge Sidney Stein, who admonished Shah for knowingly scamming a vulnerable population for nearly a decade—from 2012 to March 2021—by aiding shady...
Jen Shah: First Photo Of The ‘RHOSLC’ Star After Being Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Jail For Fraud
Jen Shah was seen leaving court after she was sentenced to six and a half years in prison (78 months) for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme on Friday, January 6. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, linked arms with her husband Sharrieff Shah, 51, as they left the New York City federal courthouse, after receiving her sentence.
Federal Prosecutors Seek a Decade Behind Bars for Jen Shah, the ‘Most Culpable Person’ in a Nationwide Telemarketing Fraud
Federal prosecutors asked a judge to sentence former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennifer Shah to 10 years in prison, calling her the “most culpable person charged” in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme that targeted the elderly. “For nearly a decade, the defendant was an integral...
Bernie Madoff's lawyer says Sam Bankman-Fried should 'shut up'
Attorney Ira Lee Sorkin, who represented Bernie Madoff, advises Sam Bankman-Fried to "shut up" and "don't talk" following the fallen FTX founder's $250 million bail posting.
'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah broke down in tears and vowed to pay back her victims before she was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for fraud scheme
"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star pleaded guilty in July to taking part in a telemarketing fraud scheme for nearly a decade.
Rick Singer, head of the college admissions bribery scandal, gets 42 months in prison
Rick Singer, the man behind the notorious "Varsity Blues" college admissions bribery scandal, was sentenced Wednesday to 3 1/2 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $19 million — about half as restitution to the IRS and the other half as forfeitures of money and assets. In...
Complex
Mastermind of College Admissions Scheme Sentenced to 3.5 Years in Prison
William “Rick” Singer, the architect of the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scheme, will spend the next several years behind bars. According to CNN, the 62-year-old Florida resident was sentenced to 42 months in prison on Wednesday for his role in the years-long scandal, which exposed inequalities within the U.S. higher education system. The sentencing came nearly four years after Singer pleaded guilty to numerous charges in connection to the scheme, including racketeering conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy.
Where Is Bernie Madoff Now? The ‘Financial Serial Killer’ Took 150 Years in Jail to ‘Avoid a Mob Hit’
He pleaded guilty to running the largest Ponzi scheme in history, so if you’re keen to watch Netflix’s new true crime series The Monster of Wallstreet, you might be wondering where is Bernie Madoff now after he defrauded investors out of tens of billions of dollars. Born in 1938 and brought up in a modest home in Queens, NY, Madoff elbowed his way into the Manhattan elite circles to become a figure once regarded as a titan of Wall Street. He was the former chairman of the NASDAQ stock exchange as well the chairman of his own company, Bernard L. Madoff...
Judge allows FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to be released on $250M bond to parents' Palo Alto home
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who is awaiting trial on fraud charges, can can post $250 million bond and live in his parents' home in California, a judge said Thursday.
Ex-USC athletics official sentenced to prison in college admissions scandal
A former senior USC athletics administrator was sentenced Friday to six months behind bars for her role in the fraud and bribery scheme in which the children of wealthy parents gained admission to some of the country’s top universities as fake sports recruits. Donna Heinel, 61, was also ordered...
‘Real Housewives’ Jen Shah sentenced to over 6 years in prison for telemarketing scam
NEW YORK — Reality television star Jen Shah has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for a telemarketing scam that lasted nearly a decade. In a news release, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said that Shah, 49, was sentenced Friday by United States District Judge Sidney H. Stein to 78 months in prison for reportedly running a telemarketing fraud scheme nationwide. Shah previously pled guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud related to telemarketing.
Top prosecutor in busy New Mexico district aims for justice
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A prominent defense attorney who has taken the reins of the district attorney’s office in New Mexico’s busiest judicial district vowed Wednesday to be relentless in his pursuit of justice as the Albuquerque metro area struggles to stem violent crime. Sam Bregman was...
Washington Examiner
Idaho student murders: Victim's father wants death penalty for suspect Bryan Kohberger
A father of one of the University of Idaho students who was murdered said he wants to see the death penalty for suspect Bryan Kohberger. Steve Goncalves, who lost his daughter Kaylee in the Nov. 13 quadruple homicide, said he wants Kohberger to realize that “he’s not going to be on the planet that long.”
