WLWT 5
Monroe Township woman charged with felonious assault, domestic violence after shooting husband
A Clermont County woman is being accused of shooting her husband during a dispute. According to officials, police responded to a report of a shooting incident in the 2100 block of Smith Road in Monroe Township on Friday, Dec. 30. The caller told dispatch that his aunt had shot his...
Fox 19
New information released after inmate allegedly assaults corrections officer on Christmas
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Lebanon Correctional Institution inmate could face felonious assault and possession of deadly weapons while under detention charges in connection with the Christmas Day assault on two correction officers, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The inmate, whose name was redacted from the documents since...
Fox 19
Cincinnati man wanted for violating OR bond set multiple fires, endangered lives: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire and Norwood police officials announced in a brief news release Thursday they arrested a man for setting multiple fires in a single day last month, risking serious injury to two people. Ayinde Anderson, 28, is held at the county jail on two counts each of...
Fox 19
2 accused in car chase that led to fiery crash in Middletown sentenced
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people charged in connection to a car chase that ended in a fiery crash have been sentenced. Thaddeus Brown and Taylor Daley will each serve time in prison after taking plea deals in their case. Daley is spending one and a half years in jail...
Fox 19
Fairfield dad accused in death of infant daughter pleads not guilty
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A father facing charges in connection with the death of his infant daughter pleaded not guilty when he appeared in court Thursday. John Powers, 24, is accused of causing blunt trauma to the head of his two-month-old daughter Kiara Powers that led to her death, according to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.
WCPO
2 juveniles arrested after Covington shooting leaves 2 wounded, 1 critically
COVINGTON, Ky. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Covington. Lt. Justin Bradbury with Covington police said two people were shot at around 7:45 p.m. near the Tienda La Samaritana on Greenup Street. Police said one person was shot in the leg. They did...
Fox 19
Brown Co. Sheriff continues 2013 murder investigation, reward raised to $50k
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday morning that the reward for information on a pregnant woman’s murder has increased by $30,000. Brittany Stykes and her 1-year-old daughter, Aubree, were shot on the night of Aug. 28, 2013, inside a yellow jeep on...
WLWT 5
Boone Co. man facing multiple charges after woman allegedly threatened, assaulted while held captive
BURLINGTON, Ky. — A Boone County man has been arrested on multiple charges after deputies said a woman was allegedly threatened and assaulted while being held captive against her will Christmas Eve. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT. Authorities said Travis Steinhauer, 42,...
WHIO Dayton
Man killed in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD — A man is dead after a shooting in Springfield in Thursday night. >> Son arrested, accused of stabbing his father ‘multiple times,’ Clark County Sheriff’s Office says. Thomas A. Gill was taken from the scene to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced...
californiaexaminer.net
A 16-year-old Girl Shot Dead After She Refuses To Pick Up Marijuana Bag
According to police in Kentucky, a girl of 16 years old was shot to death inside a residence because she refused to pick up a bag of marijuana that had been spilled on the floor. The incident occurred on Tuesday, January 3, at a residence in Burlington, which is approximately...
WKRC
Police: Shots fired outside Florence Taco Bell over video game sale
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Shots rang out in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in Florence after an altercation between two groups, police say. Officers were called to the restaurant on US 42 just after 6 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say multiple people had agreed to meet an unknown...
WLWT 5
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office searching for breaking and entering suspects
CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying suspects in a breaking-and-entering case. According to the sheriff's office, three suspects are accused of breaking into at least 10 apartment complexes across Butler, Warren and Hamilton counties. Deputies said the break-ins happened between...
YAHOO!
Evicted NCH man fatally shoots himself as driving away, striking two homes and igniting a fire
A man evicted without incident from a home in North College Hill today drove away in a truck with his belongings and fatally shot himself in the head while behind the wheel. That’s according to a news release from North College Hill police, who said officers and Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies at the scene in the 2000 block of West Galbraith Road tried unsuccessfully to extricate the man from his truck after it ran off the road, hit two homes and burst into flames.
WLWT 5
2 injured following shooting in Roselawn, officials say
Two people are injured following an early morning shooting in Roselawn on Saturday. According to officials, it happened just after 5 a.m. on Reading Road near Summit Road. Cincinnati police say two people were hurt during an exchange of gunfire. Both people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
wdrb.com
Court documents say abuse allegations may have been behind Madison, Indiana, murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators say allegations of abuse may have been behind a shooting that took the life of a man in Madison, Indiana, last week. Indiana State Police said 34-year-old Justin Hall was shot to death after an argument in the parking lot of a Madison factory last Thursday. Two men, 21-year-old Christian Kennedy and 36-year-old Matthew Redd, were arrested and charged with the murder.
Kentucky pair sentenced a combined 27 years for armed drug trafficking
Two northern Kentucky men now face extensive jail time after being sentenced for armed drug trafficking.
fox56news.com
Help Georgetown police identify person amid theft investigation
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a theft and asking the community for help. The department shared pictures of an individual on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon. It has asked for help identifying the person. It is not clear when or where the crime...
Fox 19
Interim Hamilton County prosecutor sworn in
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County’s interim prosecutor was sworn in on Saturday morning. Mark E. Piepmeier is taking over the role once held by Joe Deters who was sworn in as Ohio’s newest Supreme Court justice on Saturday as well, according to a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office.
WLWT 5
Covington police respond to man barricaded inside home
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Covington police were called to help with a man who had barricaded himself inside his home while having an emotional crisis Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Police responded to the 1500 block of Nancy...
2 killed, 1 injured in Dayton shooting: Investigation
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A second victim has died after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday afternoon. According to the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to Banker Place by the intersection with Oldfield Road on reports of two men shooting at each other. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot […]
