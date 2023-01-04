ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Fairfield dad accused in death of infant daughter pleads not guilty

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A father facing charges in connection with the death of his infant daughter pleaded not guilty when he appeared in court Thursday. John Powers, 24, is accused of causing blunt trauma to the head of his two-month-old daughter Kiara Powers that led to her death, according to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man killed in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD — A man is dead after a shooting in Springfield in Thursday night. >> Son arrested, accused of stabbing his father ‘multiple times,’ Clark County Sheriff’s Office says. Thomas A. Gill was taken from the scene to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced...
DAYTON, OH
YAHOO!

Evicted NCH man fatally shoots himself as driving away, striking two homes and igniting a fire

A man evicted without incident from a home in North College Hill today drove away in a truck with his belongings and fatally shot himself in the head while behind the wheel. That’s according to a news release from North College Hill police, who said officers and Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies at the scene in the 2000 block of West Galbraith Road tried unsuccessfully to extricate the man from his truck after it ran off the road, hit two homes and burst into flames.
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH
WLWT 5

2 injured following shooting in Roselawn, officials say

Two people are injured following an early morning shooting in Roselawn on Saturday. According to officials, it happened just after 5 a.m. on Reading Road near Summit Road. Cincinnati police say two people were hurt during an exchange of gunfire. Both people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CINCINNATI, OH
wdrb.com

Court documents say abuse allegations may have been behind Madison, Indiana, murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators say allegations of abuse may have been behind a shooting that took the life of a man in Madison, Indiana, last week. Indiana State Police said 34-year-old Justin Hall was shot to death after an argument in the parking lot of a Madison factory last Thursday. Two men, 21-year-old Christian Kennedy and 36-year-old Matthew Redd, were arrested and charged with the murder.
MADISON, IN
fox56news.com

Help Georgetown police identify person amid theft investigation

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a theft and asking the community for help. The department shared pictures of an individual on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon. It has asked for help identifying the person. It is not clear when or where the crime...
GEORGETOWN, KY
Fox 19

Interim Hamilton County prosecutor sworn in

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County’s interim prosecutor was sworn in on Saturday morning. Mark E. Piepmeier is taking over the role once held by Joe Deters who was sworn in as Ohio’s newest Supreme Court justice on Saturday as well, according to a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Covington police respond to man barricaded inside home

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Covington police were called to help with a man who had barricaded himself inside his home while having an emotional crisis Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Police responded to the 1500 block of Nancy...
COVINGTON, KY
WDTN

2 killed, 1 injured in Dayton shooting: Investigation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A second victim has died after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday afternoon. According to the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to Banker Place by the intersection with Oldfield Road on reports of two men shooting at each other. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot […]
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy